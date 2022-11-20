These 15 cars achieved the maximum 5 stars in Euro NCAP's latest safety rating

The latest Euro New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) safety ratings have been released, and this round saw 15 out of 16 cars achieve the highest rating of five stars.

These included brands such as Tesla, Toyota, Hyundai, and Range Rover.

This latest rating is Euro NCAP's largest group this year and includes the Tesla Model S, Hyundai Ioniq 6, and Toyota bZ4X.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Euro NCAP organises crash and safety tests on new vehicles and provides drivers with a realistic and independent assessment of the safety performance of some of the most popular cars sold in Europe.

Below is a full list of the cars that received the maximum five stars:

Tesla Model S

Nio ET7

Toyota bZ4X

Subaru Solterra

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Honda Civic

Toyota Corolla Cross

Nissan Ariya

Nissan X Trail

Renault Austral

Land Rover Range Rover

Range Rover Sport

Smart #1

Wey Coffee 02

As protocols tighten in 2023, Euro NCAP will be focusing on new aspects such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), protocols for motorcycles as well as new scenarios in passive safety for pedestrians and cyclists, according to Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP's Secretary General.

This is in line with its Vision 2030: A Safer Future For Mobility outline that aims to set a clearer path for safer vehicles.

This will see four key areas of Euro NCAP assessment to be adjusted to four distinct phases of a potential crash event: safe driving, crash avoidance, crash protection, and post-crash safety.

It's also setting its sights on new programmes to assess the safety of two-wheeled vehicles like motorcycles, and light and heavy goods vehicles.

"Euro NCAP strongly believes that it holds the potential to further improve vehicle safety in the next decade in support of a Vision Zero which strives to eliminate fatalities and the seriously injured in road crashes," shares Dr Niels Ebbe Jacobsen, President of Euro NCAP.

ALSO READ: COE analysis (November 2022 first round): Record highs

This article was first published in CarBuyer.