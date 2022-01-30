These 27 Singapore wedding photographers take modern, swoon-worthy pictures

In deciding on your wedding venue and wedding outfits, it’s easy to see how photography may get lost amongst the list of priorities.

That said, hiring a professional wedding photographer should be among the top must-haves in your list. Not only will the ensuing photographs become beautiful keepsakes, they will also help you capture the moments you may have missed during the day.

Beyond that, looking at your photographs will take you back on an emotional journey of your big day. For a personal touch, consider using some of these photographs as part of your Thank You cards to guests.

When it comes to selecting the type of style, there are plenty to choose from – film photography, editorial, dramatic, lifestyle and more. You’ll simply have to find the right photographer to match what you’re looking for.

Keep scrolling for our recommendations for local wedding photographers.

This article was first published in Her World Online.