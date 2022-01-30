These 27 Singapore wedding photographers take modern, swoon-worthy pictures

In deciding on your wedding venue and wedding outfits, it’s easy to see how photography may get lost amongst the list of priorities.
That said, hiring a professional wedding photographer should be among the top must-haves in your list. Not only will the ensuing photographs become beautiful keepsakes, they will also help you capture the moments you may have missed during the day.
Beyond that, looking at your photographs will take you back on an emotional journey of your big day. For a personal touch, consider using some of these photographs as part of your Thank You cards to guests.
When it comes to selecting the type of style, there are plenty to choose from – film photography, editorial, dramatic, lifestyle and more. You’ll simply have to find the right photographer to match what you’re looking for.
Keep scrolling for our recommendations for local wedding photographers.
A Merry Moment
Couples seeking an album that immortalises their, well, merry moments, will find no better team than the one behind A Merry Moment.
“It’s an honour to be able to photograph moments on one of the biggest days of anyone’s life. To be able to witness those precious moments and to partake in the festivities and joy, weekend after weekend… is such pleasure that it should be a crime,” says lead photographer Petrina.
Website: www.amerrymoment.com
Adrian Seetho Photography
Set out to create “simple and honest stories”, photographers Adrian Seetho and Ryan Woo perfectly encapsulate the mood of the moment through their images. Their pre-wedding shoots are especially stunning with beautiful light and colour.
“I truly do what I love – telling simple and honest stories; and doing it in a way that has been moulded by my life experiences; for that I am forever grateful,” says Seetho.
Contact: hello@adrianseetho.com
Website: www.adrianseetho.com
Alex Goh Photography
A self-identified “life explorer documenting weddings and human connections”, Goh’s images boast a rich, filmic quality to them. Couples who are able to relate to his style can contact Goh for pre-wedding photoshoots in Singapore or abroad, for actual day photos, as well as portraits.
Contact: writetoalexgoh@gmail.com
Website: www.alexgoh.co
Andri Tei Photography
Combining his background in landscape and street photography with the intimacy of wedding photography, Andri Tei seamlessly weaves in emotions with settings, and plays around with lighting with panache.
While Tei’s actual day photos reflect his penchant for raw and unscripted images, there’s a sort of science to his pre-wedding shoots that use clever angles to show the beauty of the couple’s surroundings. Tei also offers styled shoots which are “experimental and fun” and more importantly, beautiful.
“I believe in finding beauty in unlikely places, amid the laughter and the tears, but most of all, in giving you a memory of a day that reflects who you are,” says Tei.
Rates for 2022 to 2023 start from $1,100 for a three-hour session on the actual day.
Contact: info@andritei.com
Website: www.andritei.com
AndroidsinBoots
A perennial favourite among couples, the team behind AndroidsinBoots is brilliant when it comes to crafting a wedding album that’s uniquely yours.
Within its portfolio, you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to your pre-wedding shoots. From what we’ve seen so far, the team has experience in shooting couples with their beloved pets. They have even helped a couple look into their crystal ball when it comes to life as old marrieds.
During the actual day, couples can expect visually arresting photographs that capture their joy and so much more.
“We believe in the importance of visual storytelling. Our craft isn’t just about creating the familiar and the good; we embrace unconventionality and eclecticism, we create based on personalities and emotion.”
Rates in 2021 start from $1,600 for an associate photographer, with six hours of coverage on the actual day.
Contact: enquiry@androidsinboots.com
Website: www.androidsinboots.com
Bittersweet Photography
The team at Bittersweet Photography believe in making memories tangible. With snaps that capture every laugh or look of affection, Bittersweet Photography’s Jonathan and Samantha have a knack for drawing out their couples’ unique personalities and stories.
Whether it’s actual day shoots or pre-wedding photographs, Bittersweet Photography’s portfolio comprises images that radiate elegance and warmth, and makes you feel connected to the events of the day.
Contact: info@lovelifebittersweet.com
Website: www.lovelifebittersweet.com
Bridelope Productions
Colours, movement and emotions are romantically and gorgeously rendered in the shots taken at Bridelope Productions.
There are four within the team: girl boss and OG photographer Germaine Lee, Xavier Ng, and Rebecca Yang, as well as associate photographer Bora.
“Delighting in the love, the emotions, the hugs, the tears, the start of something new – all while keeping it real and close to each and every couple’s unique dynamic – that drives me to keep perfecting and growing in my art to become the best partner on your special day,” says Germaine.
Rates as at 31 Dec 2021 start from $488 to $688 for a 1.5-hour engagement shoot. Rates start from $1,788 to $2,288 for a six-hour shoot on the actual day.
Contact: hello@bridelopeproductions.com
Website: www.bridelopeproductions.com
Bloc Memoire Photography
When it comes to capturing raw, unbridled emotions at weddings, the team – Guan Hui and Silvia – at Bloc Memoire Photography have mastered it to a T.
To be sure, when we looked through their portfolio of images, we were taken on a journey with each and every one of the couples that were captured by the team’s lens. Simply put: Guan Hui and Silvia’s chronicle of each love story is always beautifully lit with vivid imagery and feelings of the moment.
Contact: bloc.memoire@gmail.com
Website: www.blocmemoire.com
Caline Ng Photography
There’s a quality about Caline Ng’s images that will make you fall in love with the magic of weddings. Together with her husband, Jordan Hunt, the couple produce work that is unflashy and heartfelt, and draws your attention to what matters most – the heartfelt emotions experienced during your big day.
“We shoot with an honest touch, keeping your big day as natural as possible. There is a story to be told for every couple and we would hope for them to re-live the day with fond memories through our photos,” says Caline.
Contact: hello@calinengphotography.com
Website: www.calinengphotography.com
Colossal Weddings
From cinematic outdoor landscape shots to capturing the tender and emotional build-ups of weddings, the breadth and width of talent found in the team behind Colossal Weddings is expansive – just like its namesake. As at the time of writing, the team boasts a total of 18 photographers!
In addition to choosing your dream photographer, you’ll also be able to choose a package that’s tailored to suit your every need – from fully customisable options to packages that’ll take just one to two hours.
Rates for 2022 to 2023 start from $888 for one to two hours on the actual day, and $1,688 for one to four hours for pre- or post-wedding photoshoots.
Contact: hello@colossalweddings.com
Website: www.colossalweddings.com
Darren & Jade Photography
In its introduction, the Singapore-based wedding and videography team have professed to “treat every wedding as if it was their own”. And it shows with the fun – and sometimes touching – images captured by the team.
Rates for 2022 to 2023 start from $1,988 for a three-hour local pre-wedding shoot, and from $1,550 to $2,388 for five hours of coverage for the actual day.
Contact: us@darrenandjade.com
Website: www.darrenandjade.com
Ivan Seah Photography
Weddings are light-hearted, exuberant affairs with Ivan Seah Photography. He makes sure to bring out the personalities of his couples, too, in a style that is easy to appreciate with great composition and lighting.
“I genuinely care about every couple, every wedding. The intention behind each is steadfast: create a unique story the couple will fall totally in love with. I can’t help but always smile, because weddings are fantastic fun.”
Contact: info@ivanseah.com
Website: www.ivanseah.com
KAI Picture
Helmed by a team of three – Kai, Kenneth, and Yeow – the wedding albums by KAI Picture is a visual story-telling feast for the eyes.
Details that you may have missed are artfully captured and their images are filled a variety of colours and atmosphere that’s special to each wedding.
“Our visual language may differ but our ethos remains the same. We love meeting people and telling their stories.[…] Stories that will not tire from being told time and time again. Stories that will still move you whenever it floats into your memory.”
Website: www.kaipicture.com
Kent Wong Photography
Armed with a camera and a passion for capturing unscripted moments and timeless wedding portraits, Kent’s portfolio takes us through the emotional journey of each and every one of his couples tying the knot.
When it comes to pre-wedding shoots, Kent has showcased a bevy of styles – from glamorous studio shots to couples in everyday venues taken at unexpected angles.
Contact: kentwongkwp@gmail.com
Website: www.kentwong.com
Knotties Frame
Helmed by couple Wan Jing Ho and Zack Chen, Knotties Frame specialises in a play on night photography using stylistic lighting methods. Wan Jing is the photographer while Zack is the light painting artist.
Together, the couple make a formidable team with their signature style of pre-wedding and styled shoots. Their actual day celebrations are captured with the same creative touch of light and whimsy.
“Our inspiration comes from the simple, humble-looking knot. A knot binds strings together with a force beyond what its size seems to offer. Similarly, photography to us is more than just capturing moments in life – it brings people closer and forges a stronger bond through physical imprints of memories.”
Contact: info@knottiesframe.com
Website: www.knottiesframe.com
Kompactfaen Photography
Kompactfaen unabashedly stands out from the rest with its raw and breathtakingly restrained take on everything that transposes during your big day.
Beyond the grand moments, the team prefers to take a deeper dive into the significance of what weddings mean to each individual couple. With that in mind, you’ll be sure to be astounded by how Kompactfaen delivers the emotions felt, the connections made.
“As much as wedding is a joyous event and a celebration of a union between two parties, it is an occasion layered with relief, gratitude, some worries for what’s to come in the future and strong commitment. […] Instead of focusing on an event, we often look for the reason behind a particular event that is planned to happen.
Inspired by late Renaissance paintings and the technique of Chiaroscuro, we tend to mimic low-key, dramatic lighting, stronger contrast and warmer tones to accentuate and convey relationships and feelings across.”
Contact: hello@kompactfaen.com
Website: www.kompactfaen.com
Lightedpixels Photography
With over 10 years of experience specialising in wedding photography, it is no surprise that the team at Lightedpixels Photography is one of the most sought-after wedding photographers in Singapore.
Here, you can expect an album of visually arresting images that are also timeless.
Contact: info@lightedpixels.com
Website: www.lightedpixels.com
Pixioo Photography
In the fast-growing portfolio of the ever-dependable team – Samuel, Brandon, and Gareth – behind Pixioo Photography, lies an abundance of timeless and impactful images, in both their visual and emotive capacity.
“No matter how unglamorous, how small your eyes were, how crazy your hair looked. It was being real that mattered. Enjoy every second thoroughly.”
Rates start from $650 for an hour-long engagement photoshoot, or $1,200 for three hours on your wedding day.
Contact: info@pixioo.com
Website: www.pixioo.com
Mike Chen Photography
Impactful, fun and filled with life, photographer Mike Chen’s portfolio showcases a solid and diverse array of wedding images and stories.
“My expertise in using light, fully allows me to shoot any time. Rain or shine, it doesn’t matter to me because I will deliver. You can be sure I will be with you from start to end as no outsourcing is done. As such, you can expect consistent, flawless photographs of your big day.”
Contact: mikechenphoto@gmail.com
Website: www.mikechenphotography.com
Said & Meant
The images by Kenneth Lee of Said & Meant have a quality of understated and timeless sophistication that evokes the undercurrents of emotions felt throughout the day, which is perfect for couples seeking intimate celebrations that showcase their personalities.
“Derived from an old journal, Said & Meant comes from the saying ‘say what you mean, mean what you say’. The brand was born in hope of creating honest and sincere imagery that will help people to love and remember.”
Contact: hello@saidandmeant.co
Website: www.saidandmeant.co
Samuel Goh Photography
Samuel’s photography somehow manages to capture the individual colours of each and every couple under his care.
He susses out that lopsided grin of yours, finds out what makes you tick as a couple, and has on display, the best of your quirks and personality.
“I’m often asked why I shoot weddings and the answer is simple. One of my greatest joys is being able to create photographs that are honest. What other job lets me do so while being surrounded with awesome people all year round?”
As at Dec 31, 2021, Samuel has brought on a second photographer on board, Eugene, who is “especially drawn towards the important emotional moments and constantly finding ways to capture the strong bonds between people in love”.
Contact: hello@samuelgoh.com
Website: www.samuelgoh.com
Smittenpixels Photography
Love comes alive through the lens of Fiona and the rest of her team behind Smittenpixels Photography. With them, it’s about keeping things authentic and natural, and capturing moments as they are.
“If you are into chasing light, messy wind in the hair, in-between moments, and making an adventure out of the moments given, we’d be a great fit and we would love for you to get in touch with us via the contact form.”
Contact: hello@smittenpixels.com
Website: www.smittenpixels.com
Stanstills Photography
The photographer behind Stanstills Photography, Stan Goh, draws his craft from the many intimate and raw emotions of a wedding and his images are often a microcosm of the moment captured. They vary from the bright and cheery candids to emotionally charged exchanges between man and wife, child and parent.
“Regardless of how extravagant or simple the wedding is, the secret of an amazing wedding is always the people and the authentic experience.”
Contact: hey@stanstills.com
Website: www.stanstills.com
Synchronal Photography
Love and romance are the magic we find; be it in the mundane things of life or on a road trip adventure, and the husband and wife duo of Synchronal Photography – Weizhen and Yuli – capture this intangible magic between their couples exceptionally well.
Contact: hello@synchronalphotography.com
Website: www.thesynchronal.com
The Beautiful Moment Photography
Joshua and his team have a seemingly natural sense for where exactly they need to be to get all the important moments on camera.
And for something as fleeting and tremendous as your wedding day – it’s exactly what you’ll want with your wedding photographer.
“The ethos of The Beautiful Moment Photography is a deep desire to pursue real, heartfelt imagery during one of life’s most important days. Fleeting moments of love, laughter, tears and joy captured to be able to be re-lived again and again, reminding us that life truly is beautiful.”
Contact: joshua@thebeautifulmomentphotography.com
Tinydot Photography
An undeniable sense of trepidation, the telling emotions between people and a palpable feeling of joy and cheer of the celebrations – all of these are captured distinctly and brilliantly by Tinydot Photography.
The team comprises of an experienced team of four – Yu Hsin, Jerald, and Donn – who are really self-professed “storytellers with a camera”.
Contact: info@tiny.photography
Website: www.tiny.photography/site
Trouve
Elegantly composed and gorgeously lit, each image by the team – Alwin and Kai – at Trouve evokes an undeniable sense of wonderment and is filled with glamour and romance.
Contact: hello@trouve.us
Website: www.trouve.us
This article was first published in Her World Online.