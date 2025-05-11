These $4m freehold landed homes in Joo Chiat have a 1.4 plot ratio: What buyers should know

Many of Singapore's landed homes can be found in Bukit Timah and in the East so it should be no surprise that we're back in Joo Chiat again this week.

Today, we're headed to Joo Chiat Avenue, a street that connects Telok Kurau and Telok Kurau Park/ Siglap Canal. (It's actually just across from Frankel Estate, which we did a tour of a few years ago, but Frankel generally has larger houses so you'll need deeper pockets if you want a house there.)

Here's a map of the area for your reference. As shown, Telok Kurau Park is a very sizeable green space and one of the best things about living at Joo Chiat Avenue, in my opinion.

The other plus point is the lifestyle factor: you're within walking distance of a lot of great eateries and cool places to hang out, such as George's Katong Laksa and the Brewing Ground.

(As is often the case in terrace house estates, street parking can be hard to find but the Brewing Ground has a car park at which your visitors can park, it's a very short walk away thanks to all the alleys linking Joo Chiat Avenue and Joo Chiat Park.)

Another interesting thing you may have noticed from the Masterplan is that some of the houses on the "upper" side of Joo Chiat Avenue are very long and have frontages on both Joo Chiat Avenue and Lorong H Telok Kurau (the parallel street.) In contrast, the units on the "lower" side of Joo Chiat Avenue appear to be divided into 2 (with 1 unit having a Joo Chiat Avenue frontage and the 2nd a Joo Chiat Place frontage.)

Along Telok Kurau, you'll find a bus stop with three buses serving it: 15, 150, and 155.

Along Telok Kurau, there are a few more landed houses (4 to the left to be exact.) However, do note that Telok Kurau is a pretty busy road.

Now that we've seen the surroundings amenities, let's walk down the actual street itself.

This brings us to the end of today's tour. How did you find the area? One thing to mention: unfortunately, there have been flood warnings for Joo Chiat Avenue in the past.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.