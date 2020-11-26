These 6 time-saving products help make household chores easier

Housework – not the most popular activity but pretty much a necessary evil. These products aim to help make household chores easier to tackle, so you get to save time on cleaning and spend more time with the family.

Ka 3 in 1 Laundry Capsules

Always spilling detergent on the floor or find it a hassle to measure it out? You could find detergent pods, like Ka’s 3 in 1 Laundry Capsules handy.

According the Japanese brand, each capsule has 10 times the strength of ordinary washing detergent liquid, and has cleaning, antibacterial and deodorising properties – our laundry came out feeling clean and with a light freshly laundered scent.

All you have to do is toss one into the washing machine drum.

How it works: Each pod has three pre-measured three liquids (no pouring or measuring needed), housed in a casing that dissolves in the wash. One capsule is recommended 2.5 to 6kg of laundry, and two for 7kg.

Plus, they’re also great for tossing into the luggage (for when we can actually travel) for fuss-free

Each tub of Ka 3in1 Laundry Capsules (Universal and Colour) is priced at $29.90, available at NTUC Fairprice.

Mr Wonderful

High touch point surfaces like your kitchen, door knobs and the kids’ study and play area should be cleaned and sanitised frequently.

Give them a good clean with Mr Wonderful, a 100 per cent purified pH 12.5 ionized alkaline water that doesn’t just remove grime but is lab-certified to eliminate up to 99.9999 per cent of harmful bacteria, viruses, organic odors and gems*.

It comes in an easy-to-spray bottle that delivers an even mist. It’s baby-safe too, and is an alcohol and chemical-free surface steriliser – spritz on a surface and leave for at least 30 seconds to clean, or 10 minutes to sanitise before wiping dry.

And it isn’t just for wiping surfaces – you can use the spray on toys, jewellery, and even utensils.

Mr Wonderful is priced at $12.95 per bottle. Visit its website for more information.

*Eliminates up to 99.9999% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella entertidis, Enterobacter aerogenes on hard surface in 10 minutes.

Steigen Solar automated laundry rack

The days of hanging out the laundry on bamboo poles are over with Steigen Solar, an indoor system that can hold up to 45kg of laundry.

You don’t have to worry about drying your laundry on wet weather days, too.

The Steigen Solar utilises solar heat to combat germs, bacteria, and odour – leaving you with a fresher, more hygienic load of finished laundry.

You can also control it remotely via a controller or on a mobile app.

The Steigen Solar automated laundry rack is priced at $999. Visit its website for more information.

Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Heavy Duty Sponge

If you find that you frequently need more elbow grease to get, well, the grease off your pots and pans, the solution could lie in your sponge.

3M has rolled out a new series of odourless antibacterial scrub sponges that include the Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Non-Scratch Sponge and the Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Heavy Duty Sponge.

Designed with 500 abrasive dots, the sponge easily cuts through dirt and stains. A special coating keeps residue from getting clogged up in the sponge, which can cause odours. An antibacterial foams also halts the breeding of harmful bacteria.

The Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots sponges are priced from $4.50 for a pack of two, available at major supermarkets, Lazada, Shopee, Redmart.

Roidmi Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner S2

If you’ve yet to make the switch to a stick vacuum, you have been missing out. It actually makes vacuuming kind of fun – no more dragging a cumbersome cannister.

Consider the Roidmi S2, which does a pretty good job without the hefty price tags of competitors.

A charge of about two – 2.5 hours gives you more than enough juice (about 60 minutes) to clean a four-room HDB flat.

It can be maneuvered across the floor easily, and the soft roller brush picks up dirt and hair efficiently. There’s even an automatic LED light – this really helps in spotting dirt, crumbs and hair in dark corners, under furniture and on dark-coloured floors.

There are also various other accessories for mopping, cleaning the mattress and more, but some will have to be purchased separately.

Roidmi Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner S2 is priced at $449, available on Lazada.

LG AI DD Washer Dryer

With the bouts of erratic rainy weather, drying your clothes can be a pain. And if you’re looking to get freshly laundered clothes in a jiffy, consider a washer that doubles as a dryer.

Getting your clothes wearable in just 160 minutes, the LG AI DD Washer Dryer counts on AI technology to determine the best settings based on the weight, texture and softness of your clothing.

It then uses steam to remove allergens like dust mites by up to 99.9 per cent.

Get it outfitted with the Twinwash Mini to clean delicates or daily wear items at the same time.

The LG AI DD Washer Dryer is priced from $1745, available at Courts, Harvey Norman, Lazada and Parisilk.

