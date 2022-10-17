These 8 cars achieved the highest possible safety rating in the latest Euro NCAP crash test

LEUVEN, Belgium – The latest European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) saw eight out of ten cars achieve the highest possible safety rating of five stars. Among these were the six brands: BMW, BYD, Mazda, Mercedes-EQ, Seat, and Volkswagen.

The only two electric vehicles (EVs) that passed with flying colours were the BYD Atto 3 and Mercedes-EQ EQE thanks to their latest Advanced Driver Assist Systems. The Mazda CX-60 also received a rating of five stars.

Spanish brand Seat with its two models the Ibiza and Arona, while lacking some of the latest safety equipment (notably centre airbags), still qualified for five stars as well.

BMW takes top score as well with two models, the X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer scoring top points, along with the facelifted Volkswagen Golf Mk 8.

The Golf was last tested in 2019 but has since been updated with the addition of a centre airbag, lap pretensioners (that tighten your seatbelt the moment a crash occurs), junction assist, and a fatigue detection system. Thanks to these additions, the Golf earned five stars.

Euro NCAP organises crash and safety tests on new vehicles and provides drivers with a realistic and independent assessment of the safety performance of some of the most popular cars sold in Europe.

ALSO READ: Common car safety features explained

This article was first published in CarBuyer.