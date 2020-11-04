These are the best 11.11 online sales to grab

By now, you should know that the Singles’ Day sale is a big deal, especially in China. In fact, the one-day shopping marathon is so popular that in 2019, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba hit $52 billion in sales, setting a new record for its 11.11 event.

In recent years, Singapore has caught on to the trend too. And with the ongoing pandemic, there’s no better way to practice safe distancing by shopping in the comfort of your own home.

A lot of brands are pulling out all the stops to give us the best 11.11 deals online so all the good deals are just a few clicks away.

Can’t wait to shop? Check out some of the best promotions below, and don’t forget to forward this link to your family, friends and fellow shopaholics. They’ll thank you for it.

Taobao / Tmall

Love shopping on Taobao? You’ll be glad to know that with the upcoming 11.11, there are more reasons to love the lifestyle shopping site.

Aside from the 1+1 deals on selected items, Taobao fans can also visit the site from Nov 4 to 11, 2020 for its second wave of sales, featuring more merchants and exciting new brands.

Skin Inc

Homegrown skincare label Skin Inc has partnered e-retailer Lazada for a series of 11.11 beauty goodies.

Besides massive savings of up to 55 per cent off selected skincare sets, there are also gifts with purchase, follower voucher, and extra discount when you mix and match two items.

Mandarin Oriental

Want a staycay? Why not go a step further to stay in a suite? Mandarin Oriental Singapore is having a 11.11 sale, Live the Suite Life, and it includes up to 50 per cent savings on suites, complete with limo arrival transfer, welcome cocktails, in-room dining and late check-out at 6pm.

You can even have a bespoke butler service when you book the Mandarin Suite or Oriental Suite.

These offers are available only between Nov 11 and 22, 2020, and valid for stays from Nov 12 to March 31, 2020. Prices start from $1,200++ per night in our two-bedroom suites for four guests.

Pomelo

Fashion lovers, Pomelo has something exciting lined up for you, and it’s the label’s biggest sale event of the year — the 11.11 Mega Fashion Sale.

Just like its name suggests, there are discounts up to a whopping 90 per cent off on thousands of Pomelo designs as well as an extra 30 per cent off promo code when you spend more.

That’s not all. Prizes, such as the latest iPhone 12 and exclusive trips, are waiting to be won by lucky shoppers.

To top it off, there are also flash sales happening at 11am and 11pm on Singles’ Day so remember to set reminders on your phone, and shop to your heart’s content!

Shopback

There are lots for Shopback users to look forward to from November 1 to 11, 2020.

Apart from Singles’ Day in-app themed challenges and, of course, higher cashbacks — including up to 60 per cent cashback from over 600 participating brands on Nov 11, 2020 — the rewards platform has also prepared more than $11,000 worth of prizes!

Want a chance to win a staycation, Lenovo tablet and mystery brand boxes? Then you’ll have to keep a lookout for Shopback’s Magical Livestream on its Facebook, happening on Nov 10, 2020 at 9pm.

Dyson

Perhaps you’ve heard many good things about Dyson’s hairdryers. Or maybe you’re a new homeowner looking for a sleek and powerful vacuum cleaner, which Dyson is also famous for.

Look no further than the electronic brand’s promotions on Nov 11, 2020, where you can expect gift with purchases for its Supersonic hair dryer, Airwrap styler, Corrale straightener, and more.

Fossil

From wallets and bags to watches and accessories, Fossil’s online store on Shopee is offering slashed prices of up to 55 per cent off its entire collection (psst, the sale has started!).

So, whether you’ve been saving up for their smartwatches or eyeing their office-appropriate totes, now’s the best time to add them to your shopping cart.

Shopee

Household products, laptops, skincare, video games… you name it, Shopee is likely to sell it. Which is why it’s one of our go-tos when it comes to online shopping. Its 11.11 Big Sale 2020 packs lots of good stuff for shoppers, ranging from daily promotions to exclusive to Shopee deals.

And while you’re shopping on Shopee, why not do good by joining the website’s 11.11 Big Charity event?

Make a donation to KidSTART which helps low-income families, and you might even win prizes in the lucky draw.

Innisfree

Calling all Innisfree fans, it’s time to stock up on all your favourite skincare and makeup products from the K-beauty brand. Why?

The brand is having a big sale on Lazada with discounts that are up to 71 per cent off, from Nov 11 to 15, 2020. And from 12am to 2am on Singles’ Day, there’ll be a 30 per cent off storewide (exclusions apply).

Bargain hunters can also look forward to the Innisfree x Lazada 11.11 Surprise Boxes that are priced at $29 (worth $100) and $49 (worth $150).

Zalora

From stylish sportswear to branded bags, Zalora’s 11.11 sale is packed with lots of fabulous deals, offering discounts that are up to 80 per cent off.

Happening from now to Nov 15, 2020, you can expect flash deals, more items added to the sales section as well as upsized vouchers and cashback.

Sift & Pick

Happening from Nov 4 to 15, 2020, Sift & Pick’s Singles’ Day Sale will feature discounts up to 75 per cent off fashion labels Marhen.J, Oryany and Studio Mu Yu.

The online marketplace, which sources for independent brands worldwide, will also be having flash sales, buy-one-get-one-free promotion as well as gift with purchases to sweeten your day.

Ksisters

Started by Lee Jungmin, a South Korean who is currently living in Singapore, Ksisters brings together a selection of beauty, fashion and lifestyle products that are handpicked by Lee.

From Nov 11 to 15, 2020, Ksisters is running discounts of up to 40 per cent off on selected brands such as Phytopecia, Jung Beauty, Lavien and more.

Skechers

Come 11.11, Skechers will offer discounts up to 75 per cent off on selected styles at its Lazada store.

And if you shop between 12am and 2am on the same day, you’ll get an extra 10 per cent off. Not a fan of staying up late? No worries; just buy two pairs of shoes to enjoy the extra 10 per cent off.

Alternatively, hop over to Skechers’ Shopee store between now and Nov 14, 2020 and look out for the sale items.

Make sure to claim and use the store vouchers that give you 8 per cent off with no minimum spend, and 15 per cent off when you spend $80 and above.

KrisShop

One of the most enjoyable things to do at Changi Airport is, of course, shopping for duty-free items.

While it may be some time before we can finally walk down the departure halls again and travel to our favourite destinations, KrisShop is beating the travel bug with its 11.11 sale.

Even better news? The sale has already started on Oct 30, 2020, and it will run till Nov 15, 2020, with items going for up to 75 per cent off their regular prices.

Don’t forget to bookmark KrisShop’s website because every 72 hours, new deals will be added to the website.

Don’t see your favourite items on sale? There’s still reason to smile as you can enjoy 11 per cent off when you purchase two regular-priced items.

