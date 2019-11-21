These are the best 4-star hotels in Singapore for a fancy but affordable staycation

Have a special occasion coming up and want to have a staycation that’s not too pricey but still fancy enough for a celebration?

Four-star hotels in Singapore may not seem as glamorous as their luxury counterparts but they can offer staycation experiences that are just as good, or maybe even better.

Besides providing all the expected creature comforts, many of them are situated in convenient locations and most importantly, are affordably priced.

We have rounded up eight of the best 4-star hotels in Singapore for you to consider for your next staycation.

Dorsett Singapore is extremely accessible. It is located just above Outram Park MRT station and the decor is sleek and modern with eclectic and playful details. All rooms are equipped with LED TVs that offer cable and international channels, tea- and coffee-making facilities and even a Posturepedic mattress so that you can get a good night’s rest. Rooms have comfortable sizes ranging from 22 to 25 square metres. You can select special room types that either come with private balconies or bathtubs, or even go for loft rooms with mezzanine levels. Facilities wise, there is a 30m outdoor swimming pool and jacuzzi as well as a gym. Foodies should be very happy with the hotel’s location. It is within walking distance to many well-known restaurants and hawker centres situated in in the Chinatown, Outram Park and Tanjong Pagar areas. With many of these places opening till late night, getting your supper fix will not be a problem if you get hungry at night! Room rates start from $188++ per night. 333 New Bridge Road, Singapore 088765. For more information, visit their website. VILLAGE HOTEL CHANGI View this post on Instagram Almost infinity pool #villagehotelchangi #stayfareast A post shared by Ferry Rusli (@ferryrusli) on Mar 29, 2015 at 11:00pm PDT

Village Hotel Changi is for those who want to escape the city. Its ulu location may deter some people, but the laidback vibes of the Changi Village area makes you feel as if you are truly on a holiday. The hotel rooms are great to chill out in too. All rooms come with their own bathtubs and have sizes of 24 sqm. You get LED TVs with cable tv channels, coffee- and tea-making facilities and an iron and an ironing board. Club rooms and suites also give you benefits like access to the club lounge and all-day refreshments. If you feel like going for a swim, the Infinity Pool at level 8 offers gorgeous views of the sky and sea. There is also a 24-hour gym and a wellness centre. There are plenty of eateries around the hotel, including Changi Village Hawker Centre, which has several well-known stalls serving affordable and good food. Changi Beach Park is also a short walk away where you can go for a leisurely stroll after a sumptuous dinner. Room rates start from $119++ per night. 1 Netheravon Road, Singapore 508502. For more information, visit their website.

HOLIDAY INN ORCHARD CITY CENTRE View this post on Instagram #VSCOcam #vscophile #singapore #vscosg #architecture #holidayinnorchardcitycentre #staycation #싱가폴 #싱가포르 #호텔 A post shared by fizah m. // 휘자 👩🏻🙃 (@fizzeyelens) on Nov 2, 2015 at 2:03am PST It might not be the newest kid on the block but sometimes, old is indeed gold. For a hotel that’s located in the Orchard area, Holiday Inn Orchard City Centre can be considered to be one of the more affordable options in the prime location. It is near to both Somerset and Dhoby Ghaut MRT stations, giving you a lot of choices for your shopping and eating needs. Rooms don’t feel cramped due to its ample size, the smallest room starts from 25 sqaure metres, and you can choose to have a bathtub or standing shower. Room amenities include a pillow menu, an iron and an ironing board, black-out curtains, coffee- and tea-making facilities, free newspapers and cable channels. You can swim laps or chill out at the rooftop outdoor garden pool and jacuzzi. Head to the fitness centre if you feel like sweating it out. A sauna and steam room and spa are also available. Room rates start from $190++ per night. 11 Cavenagh Road, Singapore 229616. For more information, visit their website.

HOTEL NUVE URBANE View this post on Instagram Take a break and spoil yourself 🕶 📷: @saltyhan A post shared by Hotel NuVe Urbane | Singapore (@hotelnuveurbane) on Jul 5, 2018 at 5:04am PDT Just a short walk away from Lavender MRT station is Hotel NuVe Urbane, a chic boutique hotel that is close to many popular cafes in the vicinity. The rooms may be on the small side but are comfortable and very affordably priced. In fact, if you want something more spacious, you can get the NuVe Suite with a room size of 45 sqm. It comes with a Super King Size bed, bathtub and balcony from just $200++ a night. All rooms have flat-screen smart TVs with cable channels and complimentary mini bars which are replenished daily. Coffee aficionados will be happy to know that Nespresso machines with complimentary capsules are provided in all the rooms. If you are celebrating a special occasion, you can request for your room to decorated. There is also an outdoor swimming pool where you can relax at a cabana area. Room rates start from $90++ per night. 3 King George’s Avenue, Singapore 208582. For more information, visit their website.