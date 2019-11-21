These are the best 4-star hotels in Singapore for a fancy but affordable staycation

Have a special occasion coming up and want to have a staycation that’s not too pricey but still fancy enough for a celebration?
Four-star hotels in Singapore may not seem as glamorous as their luxury counterparts but they can offer staycation experiences that are just as good, or maybe even better.
Besides providing all the expected creature comforts, many of them are situated in convenient locations and most importantly, are affordably priced.
We have rounded up eight of the best 4-star hotels in Singapore for you to consider for your next staycation.
CAPRI BY FRASER CHANGI CITY
If you are looking for a spacious room with its own kitchenette, Capri by Fraser Changi City is the hotel for you. It is located a few minutes away from Expo MRT station and just next to Changi City Point. Room sizes range from a very generous 32 to 44 square metres.
If you are feeling extra fancy, the Studio Terrace Suite has an area of 52 to 70 square metres and comes with its own private terrace and hammock bed. For those planning to cook, you can shop for ingredients at the nearby FairPrice Xtra at UE Bizhub East or FairPrice Finest at Changi City Point.
Hotel facilities include an outdoor pool with a hydro treadmill as well as a 24-hour gym and sauna and steam rooms. Also, don’t forget to check out the Spin & Play Rooms which are located on every level.
Besides the 24/7 launderettes, each room comes with a different play zone where you can do activities such as playing games on consoles like the PS4 or Xbox or relaxing on a massage chair.
Console games, along with movie DVDs, board games and trek bicycles can be rented from the concierge.
Room rates start from $140++ per night.
3 Changi Business Park Central 1, Singapore 486037. For more information, visit their website.
STUDIO M HOTEL
Who doesn’t love the experience of staying in a loft? At Studio M Hotel, all their rooms are loft-inspired and come with 3.8m high ceilings and mezzanine floors.
The floor-to-ceiling windows ensure you get great views, and all rooms have cozy double beds and separated working and living areas.
Flat screen TVs, coffee- and tea-making facilities and cooler fridges are also available in the rooms. For more exclusivity, you can book the Moonlight Suite, which has an open-air patio.
On level two, there is an outdoor deck with pool sunbeds and cabanas where you can chill at. Breathe in fresh air while you exercise at the well-equipped open-air gym and cool down at the 25m lap pool and jacuzzi.
With the hotel being in the Robertson Quay are, you will find plenty of dining or nightlife options by the river side or at the nearby Clarke Quay area.
If you are feeling too lazy to head out, you can always rely on a food delivery service to bring the food to you!
Room rates start from $168++ per night.
3 Nanson Road, Singapore 238910. For more information, visit their website.
DORSETT SINGAPORE
Dorsett Singapore is extremely accessible. It is located just above Outram Park MRT station and the decor is sleek and modern with eclectic and playful details.
All rooms are equipped with LED TVs that offer cable and international channels, tea- and coffee-making facilities and even a Posturepedic mattress so that you can get a good night’s rest.
Rooms have comfortable sizes ranging from 22 to 25 square metres. You can select special room types that either come with private balconies or bathtubs, or even go for loft rooms with mezzanine levels.
Facilities wise, there is a 30m outdoor swimming pool and jacuzzi as well as a gym. Foodies should be very happy with the hotel’s location.
It is within walking distance to many well-known restaurants and hawker centres situated in in the Chinatown, Outram Park and Tanjong Pagar areas.
With many of these places opening till late night, getting your supper fix will not be a problem if you get hungry at night!
Room rates start from $188++ per night.
333 New Bridge Road, Singapore 088765. For more information, visit their website.
VILLAGE HOTEL CHANGI
Village Hotel Changi is for those who want to escape the city. Its ulu location may deter some people, but the laidback vibes of the Changi Village area makes you feel as if you are truly on a holiday.
The hotel rooms are great to chill out in too. All rooms come with their own bathtubs and have sizes of 24 sqm. You get LED TVs with cable tv channels, coffee- and tea-making facilities and an iron and an ironing board.
Club rooms and suites also give you benefits like access to the club lounge and all-day refreshments. If you feel like going for a swim, the Infinity Pool at level 8 offers gorgeous views of the sky and sea.
There is also a 24-hour gym and a wellness centre. There are plenty of eateries around the hotel, including Changi Village Hawker Centre, which has several well-known stalls serving affordable and good food.
Changi Beach Park is also a short walk away where you can go for a leisurely stroll after a sumptuous dinner.
Room rates start from $119++ per night.
1 Netheravon Road, Singapore 508502. For more information, visit their website.
HOLIDAY INN ORCHARD CITY CENTRE
It might not be the newest kid on the block but sometimes, old is indeed gold.
For a hotel that’s located in the Orchard area, Holiday Inn Orchard City Centre can be considered to be one of the more affordable options in the prime location. It is near to both Somerset and Dhoby Ghaut MRT stations, giving you a lot of choices for your shopping and eating needs.
Rooms don’t feel cramped due to its ample size, the smallest room starts from 25 sqaure metres, and you can choose to have a bathtub or standing shower.
Room amenities include a pillow menu, an iron and an ironing board, black-out curtains, coffee- and tea-making facilities, free newspapers and cable channels.
You can swim laps or chill out at the rooftop outdoor garden pool and jacuzzi. Head to the fitness centre if you feel like sweating it out. A sauna and steam room and spa are also available.
Room rates start from $190++ per night.
11 Cavenagh Road, Singapore 229616. For more information, visit their website.
HOTEL NUVE URBANE
Just a short walk away from Lavender MRT station is Hotel NuVe Urbane, a chic boutique hotel that is close to many popular cafes in the vicinity.
The rooms may be on the small side but are comfortable and very affordably priced. In fact, if you want something more spacious, you can get the NuVe Suite with a room size of 45 sqm.
It comes with a Super King Size bed, bathtub and balcony from just $200++ a night. All rooms have flat-screen smart TVs with cable channels and complimentary mini bars which are replenished daily.
Coffee aficionados will be happy to know that Nespresso machines with complimentary capsules are provided in all the rooms.
If you are celebrating a special occasion, you can request for your room to decorated. There is also an outdoor swimming pool where you can relax at a cabana area.
Room rates start from $90++ per night.
3 King George’s Avenue, Singapore 208582. For more information, visit their website.
NOVOTEL SINGAPORE ON STEVENS
This hotel might not be in the most accessible location, but you will not be disappointed with its facilities.
You can hop on the complimentary shuttle bus from T Galleria DFS at Scotts Road to reach the hotel. Room sizes start from 23 square metres, and you will get amenities like smart TVs, a pillow menu, minibar fridge, coffee and tea making facilities and blackout curtains.
The Premier rooms and suites give you access to The Premier Lounge with privileges such as private breakfast and all-day refreshments.
Complimentary minibars and Nespresso machines are also provided in the rooms. Hotel facilities comprise of a huge 24-hour gym that has an impressive range of fitness equipment including a spinning area.
You can go for a swim at either the outdoor 35m lap pool or infinity pool or have a match at the tennis court which can be rented for $10++ per hour inclusive of tennis rackets and balls.
There are also 4 hotel restaurants and bars to meet your dining needs.
Room rates start from $185++ per night.
Orchard District, 28 Stevens Road, #01-01, Singapore 257878. For more information, visit their website.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.