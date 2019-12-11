These are the best stylish hotels in Singapore for the budget-conscious millennial

Singaporeans love their staycations, but let's be real, hotels in Singapore don't come cheap especially if you are still paying off your student debt and/or new to the working world.

However, there are a number of hotels in Singapore that seem perfect for the budget-conscious millennial who appreciate establishments with its own distinct style and personality.

If you are looking to stay at a place that is stylish yet affordable, here are seven hotels that are high on style yet won't break the bank.

KESA HOUSE

This boutique hotel is housed in a row of shophouses and designed to be suitable for both long and short stays. There are six types of rooms and studios for you to choose from, ranging from comfortable rooms with all that you need for an overnight stay to spacious studios that’s perfect for having friends over. If you are feeling extra romantic, go for the Sky rooms that come with skylights so that you can gaze at stars from the comfort of your bed. There are also communal spaces where you can socialise and get to know other guests. Catch up on work at the KeSaLounge where there are workstations equipped with charging points or cook your meals in KeSaKitchen. Not keen on making your own food? Explore the Keong Saik neighbourhood for tons of dining options or check out in-house restaurant and bar The Old Man. Paying tribute to the famous writer Ernest Hemingway who loved his alcohol, mingle the night away while sipping on delicious cocktails inspired by his novels. Room prices start from $180++ per night. 55 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089158. Check its website for more information.

LYF FUNAN View this post on Instagram The newest entrant in the co-living space, lyf Funan Singapore takes up 9 floors in the mall, spread out across a total of 279 apartments with 412 rooms. As the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, the place is funky and tech-savvy, with facilities like a tiny gym, a ball pit, a social kitchen, a laundromat, a co-working area, and lots more. A post shared by Coconuts Singapore (@coconutssg) on Sep 12, 2019 at 2:33am PDT Are you intrigued by the concept of co-living and want to try it out? You can now at lyf which is located at the revamped Funan mall. Targeted at millennials, lyf was conceptualised after considering the needs and wants of young working adults. The property has 412 rooms and is the largest co-living space in Southeast Asia. The vibe at lyf is youthful and trendy. You see pop art pieces such as Bearbricks and room doors pasted with a variety of designs. Instead of using traditional keycards, you can also use a digital key on your phone to access your room. You have rooms catered for the individual or couples up to the six-bedroom duplex that allows you to live with friends. If you love playing video games, you will feel right at home in lyf style studio which comes with its own PlayStation console. If you want a space spacious enough for two that also has its own kitchenette, go for the one of a plus kind studio. One thing to note is that there are no television sets in the rooms, but interactive screens are provided for guests to cast media from their phones. A big part of co-living is social interaction and you get to make new friends at the communal lounge Connect or the shared kitchen and dining Bond. You can also participate in activities like monthly cooking classes and interesting talks. Room prices start from $127.50++ per night. 67 Hill Street, Level 4 Funan Mall, Singapore 179370. Check its website for more information.

HOTEL SOLOHA View this post on Instagram The Keong Saik neighborhood has a new boutique hotel slated to open this August. Tap the link in our bio for more on @hotelsoloha. #hotelsoloha #boutiquehotel #boutiquehotels #keongsaik #staycation A post shared by Lifestyle Asia Singapore (@lifestyleasiasg) on Jul 28, 2019 at 8:53pm PDT Another new hotel in the Keong Saik area is the trendy boutique hotel, Hotel Soloha. The rooms are decorated with artisan furnishings to give them their own personalities, and the bathrooms with its high-end European fittings is no drab affair. You get large 4K Smart TVs for your own Netflix and chill sessions, and even a lighting control panel with mood lighting options such as “Party” and “Romantic”. Rooms and suites are available. Go for the Loft room if you get a thrill out of having your bed on the second level, or opt for the Outdoor Suite if you want to have your own outdoor tub. You can also host gatherings or meetings in spaces like the Game/Meeting room or the lounge that has a technicolour bar which also doubles as the hotel reception. If you are a foodie, be sure to check out the in-house restaurant Takeshi Noodle Bar, which has been getting rave reviews for its fusion ramen at reasonable prices. Room prices start from $150++ per night. 12 Teck Lim Road, Singapore 088387. Check its website for more information.

THE GREAT MADRAS View this post on Instagram Time to dive into the weekend! 📸：@studioperiphery A post shared by The Great Madras (@thegreatmadras) on Feb 8, 2018 at 6:55pm PST Are you a fan of Wes Anderson films? We might not have The Grand Budapest Hotel here, but we do have The Great Madras. With only 35 rooms, it doesn’t sprawl a large area, but the whimsical decor gives the hotel a laid-back and quirky charm that more than makes up for it. Expect to find Instagrammable spots everywhere—even the rooms are beautifully decorated with distinctive wallpapers that will make you wish that you had these gorgeous prints in your own bedroom. There are mixed and all-female hostels rooms for those that don’t mind sharing accommodation, as well as individual rooms and suites that are perfect for a cozy stay. If you are looking for something fancier, check out the Courtyard Room, which comes with its own balcony and courtyard. If you’re going with your man (or father/brother), they can have their hair cut or styled at the hotel’s barber, while you lounge at the pool and take even more Insta-worthy shots. The 24-hour Mustafa Centre is just a short walk away and Japanese food fans will be happy to find the largest outlet of Don Don Donki at City Square Mall. Room prices start from $138++ per night. 28 Madras Street, Singapore 208422. Check its website for more information.

HOTEL 1888 COLLECTION View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel 1888 Collection (@hotel1888collection) on Apr 27, 2019 at 7:40pm PDT If you are looking for a fuss-free yet comfortable experience, consider the Hotel 1888 Collection. Conveniently located in Chinatown, it is a mere five-minute walk away from the MRT station. It is great for a quick getaway if you just want to get some space for yourself, and there will definitely be plenty to do and see in the surrounding area. The hotel’s decor is modern-chic and rooms come with flat-screen TVs or large projector screens if you just want to chill out. You can choose to stay in rooms suitable for one person up to more spacious family rooms that can accommodate up to four adults. In fact, the Family Room, with its in-room hot tub, also looks like it may even be suitable for a short and sweet couple staycation. Room prices start from $92++. 20 Trengganu Street, Singapore 058479. Check its website for more information.