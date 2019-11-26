These are Christabel Chua's (@Bellywellyjelly) favourite spots in Tokyo

PHOTO: Facebook/bellywellyjelly
Sophie Hong
CLEO Singapore

If you've logged on to Instagram over the past week, you would have seen the latest drop from Christabel Chua's (@bellywellyjelly) label, kāi. The Sushi collection features three pouches (Salmon Sushi, Tamago Sushi, and Onigiri) and an Onigiri Bag, inspired by Christabel's travels in Japan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Order up! 🍣🇯🇵🍙 What’s your favourite sushi order that you MUST HAVE at every Japanese meal? 🤤

A post shared by kāi (@iamkai.co) on

(From left to right) The Salmon Sushi, Tamago, and Onigiri pouch, $58 each; The Onigiri Bag, $119.

The entrepreneur and influencer counts Japan as one of her favourite holiday destinations, and she heads there "at least once or twice" every year.

So when we met Christabel at kāi's launch event last week, we just had ask: what are her favourite spots in Tokyo? Read on for the deets!

1. OMOTESANDO

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reminiscing this throwback on a Thursday. 🔲 #omotesandokoffee

A post shared by OMOTESANDO KOFFEE (@omotesando.koffee) on

"I like to go there for vintage shopping, cafe-hopping and just taking things a little slower."

2. ZAKU ZAKU

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

FAV ICE CREAM IN TOKYO 🍦👅💦 #japanwithbel

A post shared by CHRISTABEL 🦋🌻 (@bellywellyjelly) on

"This place, which sells my favourite choux, is located at the heart of Takeshita street!"

3. STANDING SUSHI BAR

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

อยาก.

A post shared by @ faifaiko on

"There are many branches, but I always go to the one at Shibuya because the quality is always 💯 and the prices don't break the bank."

4. GYUKATSU MOTOMURA 

"They serve amazing gyukatsu (deep-fried breaded beef cutlet) that costs about $20++ per set. There are a few outlets around Shibuya and Shinjuku."

*Note: We hear you might have to queue for at least an hour, so try to head down during off-peak hours.

5. ASAKUSA

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This stranger was so kind to let me spend some time with her doggos. This made my day 🐶💕 #japanwithbel

A post shared by CHRISTABEL 🦋🌻 (@bellywellyjelly) on

"You can explore Asakusa in a rented kimono for a day. My recommendation is to walk towards the bank facing Tokyo Skytree for a beautiful photo spot, and stop for some coffee along the way before heading back to the kimono shop."

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

More about
Japan Tokyo travel Lifestyle online influencers

