These are the common brow mistakes Singaporeans make, according to an expert

Your eyebrows can literally change the way you look. Which is why it's so important to keep them looking 10/10 on the regular.

However, some of us are still guilty of making eyebrow mistakes, such as over-filling our brows and choosing the wrong shade to fill them in.

In fact, these are just some of the mistakes that Benefit Cosmetics National Brow Artist, Rochelle Paz, sees often.

So how does one avoid making such mistakes? Having the right brow products helps a ton. Not sure which product to choose? We say try the new Benefit Cosmetics Brow Styler, which is available in eight shades. This multi-tasking product comprises a wax pencil and loose filling powder to give you better control over shaping your brows.

The wax pencil has a diamond-shaped tip (which is different from the Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil's tear-drop shaped tip), is waterproof and promises an 18-hour wear. The shape of the tip makes it easier for you to sculpt and define your eyebrows.

The loose powder, which comes with an angle-tipped applicator that allows for precision application, is great for those who prefer a softer, more natural brow look.

Use them separately or together to beautiful bold brows.

Want to know the common brow mistakes Singaporeans make? Find out some of those that Rochelle regularly sees, and how to rectify the misses below

COMMON BROW MISTAKE #1: OVERPLUCKING.