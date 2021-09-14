These are the exact makeup products used in Blackpink Lisa's Lalisa album look

The K-pop sensation Blackpink Lisa just dropped her single album “Lalisa” — and we’ve never wanted to rock a cut crease and red lips so badly!

Thankfully, the singer’s go-to makeup artist Lee Myung Sun (@iammaeng) makeup artist spilled the details on the exact products she used on the Thai beauty’s cherubic face to get the latter’s bold and cool album look.

According to the MUA, the “Lalisa” look has three main elements: a cut crease with red liner, performance proof skin and bold lustre lip. Keep reading to find out which products were used to create the “Lalisa” album cover look. You’re welcome!

M.A.C Fix+ Setting Spray Magic Radiance, $43

M.A.C Lightful C Tinted Primer, $71

M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation, $60

M.A.C Extra Dimension Skin Finish in Show Gold, $62

M.A.C Lip Pencil in Redd, $16

M.A.C Powder Kiss Soft Matte Eyeshadow in Strike A Pose, My Tweedy & All That Glitters, $39

M.A.C Pro Longwear Fluidline Gel Eye Liner, $35

M.A.C Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel in Brunette, $41

M.A.C Eye Brows Styler in Brunette, $35

M.A.C Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in FLUSTered, $33

This article was first published in Her World Online.