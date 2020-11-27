These are the long weekends in 2021

No one can say for sure if there will be as many travel restrictions next year but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t still bother to maximise our leave days, particularly when the minimum legal requirement of annual leave entitlement for employees in Singapore is seven days.

Plus, according to research by Instant Offices, 92 per cent of Singaporeans are stressed at work compared to the global average of 84 per cent, so we certainly need as many breaks as we can get. These are the long weekends that will allow you to make the most out of your leave in 2021.

1. Christmas 2020 and New Year's Day: Friday, Dec 25, 2020 to Sunday, Jan 3, 2021

Take four days of leave and get 10 days off.

2. Chinese New Year: Friday, Feb 12 to Sunday, Feb 21

Take five days of leave and get 10 days off.

3. Good Friday: Friday, April 2 to Sunday, April 11

Take five days of leave and get 10 days off.

4. Hari Raya Puasa: Thursday, May 13 to Sunday, May 30

Take 10 days of leave and get 18 days off.

5. Hari Raya Haji: Saturday, July 17 to Sunday, July 25

Take four days of leave and get nine days off.

6. National Day: Saturday, Aug 7 to Sunday, Aug 15

Take four days of leave and get nine days off.

7. Deepavali: Thursday, Nov 4 to Sunday, Nov 14

Take six days of leave and get 11 days off.

This article was first published in Her World Online.