These are the products a beauty influencer with over 81.9k followers actually uses

From her go-to lip tint to skin-loving foundation, read on to discover some of local content creator Clara Li’s (@clara.slays) favourite beauty products. Thankfully for us, many of these picks are more affordable than you might think…
1. Glow Recipe Plum Plump Moisturiser, $62
“You know a moisturiser works when you see a difference after you stop using it. This makes my skin so hydrated especially before makeup.”
2. One Size Loose setting Powder, $48
“This is the only powder that blurs my pores instantly and lasts the entire day even in this humidity.”
3. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Blush, $33
“I honestly don’t know a single person who doesn’t love this range and for good reason. It’s so pigmented and easy to blend, and the colours work for so many skin tones.”
4. Etude House Fixing Tint, $19.90
“This lip tint lasts through hotpot, Korean barbeque but not burgers. I love how comfortable and moisturising it is.”
5. Catrice True Skin Foundation, $14.55
“This is everything I want in a foundation for my acne-, eczema-prone skin. The finish is amazing and looks flawless even after a long day of work.”
This article was first published in Her World Online.