These are the skincare YouTubers that Redditors love most

The world of beauty and beauty products can often be an overwhelming place.

With so many voices giving us conflicting advice and so many products claiming different benefits, it can be hard to navigate the beauty aisles and decide what’s good and what’s not.

Is alcohol in skincare really bad for you? What’s the deal with sunscreen filters and coral reefs? Why does my skin feel sensitised after layering two products together?

Sounds familiar?

While we all don’t have access to a dermatologist or aesthetician to guide us to celebrity levels of beauty, our next best option is probably through professionals and skincare enthusiasts who have made a name for themselves through their skincare advice on YouTube.

These people, who range from dermatologists and industry insiders to people who deep dive into scientific research, are loved by Redditors for their knowledge and honesty when it comes to unraveling the truth behind all the marketing BS.

Moreover, they package the information into bite-sized and easily digestible nuggets that even noobs will appreciate.

If that sounds like what you’re looking for to increase your skincare knowledge, keep reading as we shout out a couple of these people.

1. Dr Dray

Dr Dray, whose real name is Andrea Suarez, uses her expertise as a dermatologist in the USA to comb through scientific research and literature to investigate and debunk marketing claims.

Besides that, her channel is a treasure trove of information ranging from skincare tips, product recommendations to skin conditions with names that sound straight out of a sci-fi novel (heard of hidradenitis suppurativa?).

Reddit stamp of approval: “Not a BG [beauty guru] but Dr Dray is a dermatologist and she has reeeaaally solid advice on skincare and ingredients. She responds to a lot of comments too. Her videos are informative yet have the casual feeling of a vlog.” – PrincessofBelezza

2. Lab Muffin Beauty Science

Armed with a PhD in Chemistry, Michelle Wong of Lab Muffin Beauty Science complements her skincare blog with her YouTube channel to deliver a simple ethos: use science to uncover how beauty products work and whether they are worth buying.

This channel is a go-to if you ever wanted to know how your favourite skincare ingredient works or how bubble masks and peeling gels do their job.

Reddit stamp of approval: “I LOVE lab muffin! she’s so informative and I love how she makes otherwise “long-winded” explanations very entertaining! I also appreciate the time and effort she puts into dispelling all the SPF misinformation out there!” – Ohkumiho

3. Gothamista

Renée from Gothamista is a self-professed “skin-thusiast”. With dehydrated and sensitive skin, Renée takes on a “less is more” approach to skincare and looks for effective formulations and ingredients.

Her career as a skincare and lifestyle buyer has further honed her ability to find products that address the needs of others. Look for her if you are interested in creating an unfussy beauty routine that employs both Asian and Western products.

Reddit stamp of approval: “I love Gothamista — even though our skin types are different, her video for oily skin really did help me, and one of the products is HG for me. She’s so professional, and I love how in-depth she goes on her reviews.” – jigglywigglybooty

4. Liah Yoo

Similar to Gothamista, Liah Yoo also employs a pared-down yet effective strategy for her skincare.

Liah has oily acne-prone skin, which is probably a skin condition many of us face in hot humid Singapore. She’s also the founder of KraveBeauty, a skincare line focusing on respecting and listening to your skin’s needs.

Despite being the brand owner, Liah doesn’t only push her products but constantly recommends other great products from competitors.

We also like how she isn’t afraid to give us a behind-the-scenes look into building her brand from formulation to packaging.

Reddit stamp of approval: “Liah Yoo is a favourite. She provides the science behind our skin and how to care for it in an accessible manner.” – insanecheeto

5. The Golden Rx

Nayamka of The Golden Rx is a licensed aesthetician based in the US.

She’s most famous for creating the #60SecondRule, where you cleanse your face with your fingers for 60 seconds to allow the oil or soap cleanser to thoroughly remove makeup and debris from the day.

She claims that this method works with every skin type and helps to improve texture and clarity over time.

Beyond that, Nayamka also shares many other skincare tips and product recommendations including sunscreen for people with darker skin.

Reddit stamp of approval: “I love The Golden RX. She taught me how bad manual exfoliation is and honestly I trust just about anything she has to say because she is so professional and runs her own business.” – problem_fixed_kb

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.