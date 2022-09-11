These are some of the best colours you can get on a car right from the factory

Cars are offered in many colours, and these are some of the prettiest in our opinion. You may want to get your car resprayed after seeing them!

Research shows that colours such as white, black, grey and silver are among the most popular choices.

It also shows that people who bought such cars have no soul. I made up the second part, but hey, isn't it kind of boring to opt for plain, monochromatic colours when there are so many vibrant and unique choices to go for?

Here are some of the most brilliant colours that came from the carmakers' factory, and we've also included some soul-stirring monochromatic examples.

Maybe you could consider one of these colours if you are planning to give your car a new coat of paint? We've even included the paint codes to save you some trouble.



Championship White (NH0) - Honda

A tribute to the first F1 win by the Honda RA272 back in the 1960s, Championship White has become the colour synonymous with Honda's Type R models.



Unlike colours such as Lexus' Whitest White, which is one of the purest white available, Honda's famous white is a rather unique off-white colour that has an almost beige tint to it.



Though the colour is pretty subtle, the difference is clear when you put a Championship White car beside other whites.



Brilliant Silver Metallic (744) - Mercedes-Benz

Yes, I know I've said that Silver is one of those boring colours, but you'll have to make an exception when it comes to certain cars, especially when the choice of this colour has such a cool story behind it.



Silver is a colour that has been associated with Mercedes-Benz's racing car throughout history and it all started with an interesting run-in with technical regulations in a race in 1934. The Mercedes W25 race car was overweight by 1kg, and the manager of the team came up with the idea to get rid of the metallic white paint, leaving the silver, pure aluminium body exposed. That was how the legend of the Silver Arrow was created.



With such a history, you can't really call Mercedes' Silver boring, can you?



Sonic Grey Pearl (NH877P) - Honda

When the Civic Type R (FK8) was introduced, it was available in this interesting colour that seemed like a pastel grey from afar.



Upon first glance, you might think that this is yet another spin-off of Audi's Nardo Grey - which proved to be extremely popular in recent times. However, as you get closer, you will notice the pearlescent flakes within.



Unlike the typical primer-esque paint colours, the Sonic Grey Pearl is an interesting paint that offers plenty of depth and different hues when viewed under varying lighting conditions. If you were considering to get your car resprayed in Nardo Grey, you could consider Sonic Grey Pearl instead.



Diamond Black Metallic (WR32) - Rolls-Royce

There's just something about the look of a deep black Rolls-Royce that exudes unmatchable class and substance.



While it sure has something to do with the brand's prestige and the generous proportions of their luxo-barges, you can’t deny that a huge part of the charm comes from the flawless paint that coats these cars.



This iconic Rolls-Royce dark black paint isn't just highly glossy and smooth, it also has plenty of metallic flakes that offers a sophisticated twist to an otherwise simple colour.



Midnight Purple 3 (LX0) - Nissan

Nissan's Midnight Purple is a unique colour that has been through several iterations.



While the original Midnight Purple that was offered with the R33 GTR was pretty much just a dark purple, the third iteration - Midnight Purple 3 - is a truly unique colourshift paint that includes blue, purple and gold elements. There were only 132 units produced in Midnight Purple 3, which makes it extremely rare.



According to plenty of sources, including local paint shops, the cost this paint is extremely costly. Be prepared to spend a couple thousands of dollars if you are intending to spray your car in this unique Nissan colour!



Structural Blue (8Y0) - Lexus

According to Lexus, Structural Blue is the culmination of 15 years of research and development between Lexus Tec Centres in U.S.A and Japan, and VIAVI Solutions Inc - a leading provider of thin film optical coatings and pigments.



The goal was to create a special effect colour that appears bluer than any blue pigment thought possible. And the result is a pigment paint that reflects nearly 100per cent of visible light as blue colour. The magic isn't only in the paint, the process is fine and detail-oriented as well - only two Structural Blue cars can be produced in a working day at the factory.



If you have seen an actual Lexus LC in Structural Blue, you would surely be smitten by the deep, luscious blue paint. Though, getting your own car to be painted in the exact same blue might not be that simple a task, considering the amount of effort that went into this colour.



World Rally Blue (02C) - Subaru

Subaru's iconic rally cars are always painted in blue, and you too can buy actual road-going Subaru cars in the same World Rally Blue.



While there are some slight variations throughout the years, the blue is synonymous with the brand, kind of like Honda's Championship White. To be honest, it would almost seem wrong to have a Subaru painted in any other colour.



Oh, and it works particularly well when mated with the iconic gold wheels as seen on the rally cars!



Millennium Jade (JW0) - Nissan

This is yet another unique colour that Nissan paints its Skyline GTR in and it is one that gets better the longer you look at it.



Millennium jade is one of those multi-faceted colours that looks different according to how the light hits it. In certain angles it looks almost silver, while in others it can appear almost champagne-like, though the greenish hue is unmistakeable in most angles.



While the colour is particularly suited for cars with tough, boxy lines such as the Skyline R34 Z-Tune, this colour has been reprised on the latest GTR T-Spec with some slight tweaks, and it looks gorgeously elegant.



Mamba Green Metallic (M6S) - Porsche

Offered on the 911, Macan, Panamera and Taycan, Mamba Green Metallic is a deep green that turns bright and wild when the light hits it. Thanks to these characteristics, this vibrant green is a versatile colour that will suit a wide range of cars.



On the tall-riding Macan, the colour exudes an active and lively vibe that matches the car really well.



Meanwhile, when painted on a 911, it works surprisingly well with the smooth and elegant curves of the car to achieve an elegant appearance.



Isle of Man Green Metallic (C4G) - BMW

The local launch and review unit of the G80 M3 Competition was painted in the Isle of Man Green Metallic, while the M4 was in the highlighter-esque Sao Paulo Yellow. With both cars sitting side by side, the latter was eye-catching for sure, but you could clearly see the allure of the Isle of Man Green Metallic.



Like Porsche's Mamba Green and, admittedly, plenty other high-tech paint on current cars, BMW's Isle of Man Green Metallic is a colour with many faces. Under soft lighting conditions, you'll observe a deep and rich green that's reminiscent of British Racing Green, and yet when you turn up the light, the green evolves into something that's almost teal-like.



This classy shade of green is surely one of the prettiest colour you can get your BMW in.



Kinetic Yellow (ZZB) - Suzuki

Kinetic Yellow was the launch colour of the Suzuki Jimny and it was what the car wore on most of its promotional materials.



The colour is bright, eye-catching and also a perfect match for this mighty little off-roader that seems like it can handle anything you throw at it. I suppose it also has an added benefit of being highly visible should you accidentally get stranded while exploring off the beaten path.



Attractive as it is, you'll probably not want to spray other cars in this colour as they probably wouldn't be able to pull off the same effect.



Giallo Modena (4305) - Ferrari

While most will spring for red when it comes to Ferrari cars, we'd beg to differ. Giallo Modena is the classic Ferrari yellow, devoid of any metallic or pearlescent flakes, which dates back to some of its earlier cars such as the F40.



It is also the original Ferrari colour that you see on its emblem, as well as the symbolic colour of Modena, the city where Ferrari was founded.



Heritage and significance aside, the bright yellow paint works extremely well with the exquisite curves and lines of Ferrari cars.



Pure Orange (L8C6) - Porsche

Introduced with the 996 generation, the 911 GT3 RS was a track focused version with red or blue coloured wheels that hark back to the Carrera 2.7 RS from the 1970s. When the 911 (997) GT3 RS was launched, the iconic colour scheme was traded for a striking orange.



This was one of the boldest colours that accompanied a Porsche 911, and it worked extremely well with the flamboyance of this race car meant for the roads that even had a roll cage from factory!



Being a solid, non-metallic colour, it shouldn't be too costly to replicate this colour on your own car.



Sepang Bronze (A32) - BMW

BMW's Individual special paint, Sepang Bronze is an interesting colour that changes shade dramatically depending on the lighting.



While it's already pretty in photos, this is a colour that you can only truly appreciate after seeing it in the flesh.



This rather light shade of bronze is filled with the right amount of metallic flakes, resulting in a really classy finish that accentuates the lines of the car - perfect for something with plenty of curves like the G80 M3.



The fact that it's name includes my favourite racetrack sure is a plus point.



Soul Red Crystal (46V) - Mazda

Soul Red Crystal is the iconic Mazda colour in the recent years - just head to the Singapore Motor Show and you'll see the entire fleet in this colour at Mazda's booth.



This is a metallic red paint that is painted in multiple stages to achieve its depth - much like what is known as candy colours, which utilises translucent colour coats over a base coat to achieve a really deep appearance.



Such paint jobs tend to be costly as they require plenty of skill to perfect. Even though Mazda came up with its Takuminuri painting technology that allows the mass-production of cars in Soul Red Crystal, it is still a paid option. Don't expect the colour to be cheap to replicate on your car.



Want to get your car resprayed in one of these amazing colours?