These are the Y2K-inspired shoes that are high on nostalgia

As ’90s and Y2K trends continue to influence contemporary street style, it seems like the demand for Y2K-inspired shoes is not slowing down any time soon. Think — flatforms, kitten heels, boots, and the list goes on. But what’s the hype about these shoes that everyone’s gravitating to these days?

Well, first of all, we can’t help but agree that they are versatile and stylish. They go with just about every outfit in our wardrobe, and it gives off that nostalgic touch to your look — and besides, who doesn’t love that? What’s more, most of these shoes also come with an added platform, providing a welcome height boost.

Either way, these Y2K-inspired shoes, be it flatforms or boots, deserve a spot in your shoe cabinet for good reason and it’s a summer shoe every woman should own.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the popular styles that have been gaining traction lately. To find one that suits your style, keep on scrolling.

Flatforms

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

If you love wearing flip-flops but can’t seem to find a pair that’s stylish enough to be worn with your semi-formal outfits, you might want to consider investing in a pair of flatforms. With a design that takes after your usual pair of slides or flip-flops, these flatforms are a little more unique as they come with a platform (hence the name).

But what we love most about it is that it’s really versatile and it gives you that extra boost in height. Simply pair it with your favourite pair of low-rise jeans and a baby tee, or you can even match it with a slip dress.

Micah Raffia & Leather Tie-Around Flatforms, $85.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Ssense

Black Retro Thong Platform Sandals, USD$215 (S$301.74), Ganni from Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

Green Molded Flip Flops, USD$103 (S$144.55), Forbitches from Ssense

Platform boots

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Platform boots have been around for quite some time, and while most of us tend to associate them with a look that’s a little more gothic, there are other designs that are a little more subtle and they also come in brighter colour ways.

Not only do these boots give you some height, but it also goes well with outfits that are a little more casual — say, with a pair of jeans or even with a pair of leather shorts.

Textured-Nubuck Platform Ankle Boots, $1,962, The Row from Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Farfetch

Ring Flatform Boots, $1,696, Natasha Zinko from Farfetch

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Platform Chelsea Boots, $85.90, Charles & Keith

Chunky Loafers

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Another shoe trend that’s seeing a major resurgence are chunky loafers. With their slip-on fit, sartorial style and structured lug sole, loafers have always been revered as the transitional shoe that works for any season. However, in more recent years, the style has also seen a chunkier revamp. Take, for instance, the coveted Prada loafers that have been seen on many street style stars and celebs.

Perline Chunky Penny Loafers, $139, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Prada

Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers, $1,700, Prada.com

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Gianvito Rossi Argo 20 Leather Loafers, $1,448, Charles & Keith

Kitten heels

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

What’s not to love about kitten heels? They are stylish, versatile and oh-so-comfortable — you can literally wear them all day long. And this time, the sensible heel is back with a vengeance.

If you didn’t already notice, more brands are coming up with more low-heeled styles, and these designs are becoming more popular especially when they incorporate Y2K details like fun prints and bright colourways.

Alby Kitten Heeled Sandals, $56.90, Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Taralita 55 Leather Slingback Sandals, $1,270, Christian Louboutin from Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Zara

Lace Up Kitten Heel Sandals, $59.90, Zara

This article was first published in Her World Online.