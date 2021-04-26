These bubble teas are going at $0.99 this National Bubble Tea day — here's how to get them

It's not news that Singaporeans love themselves a solid cup of bubble tea and unsurprisingly, there is also an entire day that is dedicated to the drink.

In celebration of National Bubble Tea Day, Shopee will be having a special Boba Festival that will run from April 28 to 30.

PHOTO: Shopee

One highlight of the event is the chance to score yourself a cup of bubble tea for just $0.99! This includes drinks from Milksha's Premium Tea Series and Pearl Milk tea from Yan Xi Tang. If you're looking for an icy treat, there will also be $0.99 Tiger Sugar Brown Sugar Boba Milk Ice Cream up for grabs.

Additionally, bubble tea lovers stand a chance to win a $5 voucher when they participate in Shopee's Battle of the Boba Brands. All you have to do is support your favourite bubble tea chain by voting for them.

You can even potentially win yourself a year-long supply of bubble tea by purchasing a bubble tea voucher on the Shopee Digital Store and taking part in their contest.

On top of that, shoppers who use ShopeePay from April 28 to May 5 will enjoy a 50% cashback on participating chains like R&B Tea, Milksha, and Tiger Sugar.

Deal ends: May 5

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.