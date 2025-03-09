These choking hazard risks might be lurking in your home right now

Your little one rushes into the room, eyes wide with fear. They try to speak, but nothing comes out. Your heart pounds. You realise what's happening-your child is choking.

This was the terrifying reality for a parent who shared their experience on Tiny Hearts' Instagram. Their child had swallowed a Nerf bullet. In an instant, the choking hazard turned playtime into a nightmare.

Choking hazards are not just about food. Small, everyday objects can pose just as much danger to little ones, especially those who love to explore the world by putting things in their mouths.

As parents, being aware of these risks can make all the difference between a close call and a life-threatening emergency.

10 most overlooked choking hazards in your home

Your home is filled with items that could become a choking hazard in the blink of an eye. Some of the most common dangers include:

Small toys. Think of Lego pieces, action figure accessories, and doll shoes.

Makeup caps. Lipstick covers and mascara wands are easy for tiny hands to grab.

Craft beads. Those colourful beads used for arts and crafts are exactly the size to get lodged in a small airway.

Balloons. Popped balloon pieces are a major choking hazard.

Board game pieces. Dice, game tokens, and cards can easily end up in a toddler's mouth.

Batteries. Button batteries are especially dangerous, as they can not only block the airway but also cause severe internal burns.

Coins. A dropped coin can quickly become a choking hazard for an adventurous toddler.

Marbles. These smooth, round objects are the perfect shape to get stuck.

Pen caps and buttons. Common in every household, these tiny objects can go unnoticed until it's too late.

These everyday items might not seem dangerous, but for a young child, they can be life-threatening. The best defence is awareness, knowing what to look out for and how to react if the worst happens.

How to reduce the risk of choking hazards at home

While you can't bubble-wrap your child, you can take steps to reduce the risk of choking hazards in your home:

Get on their level. Crawl around the house and see things from your child's perspective. You'd be surprised how many small objects are within reach.

Keep small items out of sight. Store toys with tiny parts in closed containers and away from toddlers.

Educate older siblings. If you have older kids, teach them about keeping their smaller toys out of reach of younger siblings.

Check toys and household items regularly. Look for loose parts, broken toys, or small detachable items.

Learn first aid. Even with the best precautions, accidents happen. Knowing what to do in a choking emergency can save a life.

What to do if your child is choking

If your child starts choking, stay as calm as possible. Here's what you should do:

Encourage coughing. If they can still make sounds or cough, let them try to clear the blockage on their own.

Perform back blows. If coughing isn't working, position them face down over your knee and give firm back blows between the shoulder blades.

Use abdominal thrusts. If the object is still stuck, give quick, inward and upward thrusts just above the belly button.

Call for emergency help. If your child is unconscious or struggling to breathe, call emergency services immediately.

Be prepared, stay alert

Choking hazards are everywhere, but awareness and preparation can make a huge difference. As parents, we do our best to keep our kids safe, but accidents can happen in seconds.

The key is knowing what to look out for, reducing risks, and being prepared to act if needed.

Take a moment today to scan your home for potential choking hazards. Talk to your family about keeping small objects out of reach.

And most importantly, make sure you know how to respond in an emergency.

Because in a choking situation, every second counts.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.