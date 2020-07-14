These devices make the air cleaner when you're staying home

As the Covid-19 outbreak continues to affect our daily lives, many of us have opted to stay at home to minimise the risk of catching the disease.

While hunkering down may allow us to be safer from the coronavirus, our health and that of our loved ones may very well still be threatened by other harmful particles indoors.

Beyond simple irritants, certain air pollutants present in your home could potentially be deadly, particularly so for vulnerable folks, such as senior citizens and young children.

A study, however, has shown that air purifiers can improve microvascular (small blood vessels) functions, which can, in turn, boost cardiovascular health.

And that's why Daikin's air purifiers — with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and their one-of-a-kind streamer discharge technology — are here.

Streamer discharge technology

Streamer discharge is a type of plasma discharge in which high-speed electrons capable of oxidative decomposition are generated.

In simpler terms, the air purifiers release electrons into the air that get rid of bacteria, mould, allergens and other chemical substances.

Compared to the standard glow discharge air filters, Daikin's range is much wider, creating a decomposition speed that's over 1,000 times faster, which is what makes Daikin's air purifiers so effective.

Here are some of the viruses and bacteria proven to be deactivated by Daikin's streamer discharge technology:

Influenza virus (type A, H1N1)

Highly virulent avian influenza virus (type A, H5N1)

Norovirus

Tuberculosis bacteria

And here are some of the allergens proven to be decomposed:

Fungal allergens

Pollen-based allergens

Allergens from cockroaches, mites, fleas etc.

Wheat flour

Note: The MC30VVM-H is the only one that does not come with streamer technology

HEPA filter

The electrostatic HEPA filter found in Daikin's air purifiers can remove 99.97 per cent of fine particles that are 0.3 micrometres and larger, allowing for more powerful fine dust collection.

Beyond your simple net, the multitude of tiny fibres that make up the filter carries an electrostatic charge, which attracts and traps passing particles. Begone, pesky pollutants!

Theses devices are also less likely to get clogged up as compared to other unelectrified HEPA filters that collect particles only by the fineness of the mesh, therefore purifying a larger amount of air.

MC40UVM6

Small, compact, functional — at just 50cm tall, the MC40UVM6 is everything you need.

With a three-directional suction, it takes in dust over a wide area for a much faster purification.

And if you are working from home due to the coronavirus, rest assured that the low-noise function will minimise any distractions (as low as 19dB!).

The best part is, they're easy to clean! There's no need to open the panel or dismantle anything, a quick vacuum is all you need.

If you want a little more…

MCK55TVM6

On top of the aforementioned functions, the MCK55TVM6 comes with a humidifying feature that can protect you against viruses by maintaining an appropriate level of humidity in the room.

It can also minimise skin, throat and nostril irritation caused by dryness.

There's no need to worry about dirty water vapour too! The streamer unit reduces bacteria in the humidifying water, keeping it clean, and you can easily remove and replace the water tank.

Did we mention that it's remote controlled too?

While air purifiers do not provide full protection against the coronavirus, Daikin's have been proven to eliminate certain viruses and allergens, which undoubtedly boosts your overall health and reduces your susceptibility to Covid-19.

As part of the Daikin For U initiative, Daikin has donated 100 air purifiers to local hospitals such as KK Women's and Children's Hospital to improve the working environment for frontline healthcare workers, as well as create a better resting environment for the patients.

"Daikin For U represents our commitment towards giving back to the society and environment we care for. Besides being a trusted air-conditioner brand in Singapore, we would like to be able to contribute to the progress of our community," said Daikin.

