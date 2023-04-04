These factory tours take you behind the scenes of otah making and shipbuilding

Do you ever wonder how your favourite otah or fish ball is made?

Or who are the people who run the ships that ferry our NS recruits to and from Pulau Tekong?

My Community, a non-profit organisation that runs tours exploring heritage sites in our heartlands, is giving you the chance to go behind the scenes at some of Singapore's most interesting industries – from the popular Lee Wee & Brothers otah to Eng Hup Shipping | Bee Sin Shipyard, a family business has been supplying and repairing vessels for many of Singapore's national projects.

You'll also have the chance to hear stories from the people who work at these industries.

The first wave of My Community's "Open My Factory" tours include:

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/mycommunitysg

Dodo Seafood Treats

Date: Second Friday of the month

Time: 10am to 12pm

Dodo's iconic fish balls have been around for more than 45 years, and today the family-run business uses top-notch technology to recreate secret recipes that have been passed down through generations, such as Singapore's only fully automated crab sticks line and the only local company that uses liquid nitrogen for their fish ball-making process.

Check out all this cool stuff for yourself at their factory in Senoko. More info here.

PHOTO: Eng Hup Shipping/Bee Sin Shipyard

Eng Hup Shipping | Bee Sin Shipyard

Date: Second Saturday of the month

Time: 10am to 12pm

Ever wondered how ships and vessels get fixed up in Singapore?

Eng Hup Shipping | Bee Sin Shipyard is a family business that supplies and repair vessels for major Singapore national projects, such as oil rigging, land reclamation, and ships that help ferry our NS recruits to and from Pulau Tekong safely.

Join their tour to get a closer look at how different vessels are docked, assessed, and repaired.

Plus, you'll get to chat with engineers and captains about their love and the challenges in the maritime industry. More info here.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/mycommunitysg

Lee Wee & Brothers

Date: Third Saturday of the month

Time: 10am to 11.30am

Ready to learn the secret behind your fav Lee Wee & Brothers otah? Well, now you can at their newest factory in Bedok.

Normally, it's off-limits to the public, but they are opening their doors for an exclusive peek at their otah production line and grilling station.

You will also get to meet with veteran workers who will share their techniques to preparing this beloved Singaporean treat, painstakingly made by hand. More info here.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/mycommunitysg

Tai Hua Soy Sauce

Date: Fourth Friday of the month

Time: 10am to 11.30am

Get ready to go behind the scenes of Tai Hua to see how they produce their famous soy sauce, using traditional fermentation tanks to high-tech mixing and filtration systems.

The factory's long-time employees will also spill the beans on the traditional techniques that have been passed down through the generations.

Maybe you might be inspired to create something delicious! More info here.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/mycommunitysg

Tower Transit

Date: Third Friday of the month

Time: 10am to 12pm

Want to see where Singapore's buses go to "sleep" after a long day of work? If you stay in the west, then it is very likely at Tower Transit's Bulim Bus Depot.

On this one-of-a-kind tour, you'll get to meet the unsung heroes who keep our country moving.

We'll take you through the maintenance bays and workshops where buses are serviced, refuelled and washed before they hit the road again.

The experienced engineers will be there too, sharing their passion for the industry. More info here.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/mycommunitysg

Freshening Industries

Date: First Friday of selected months

Time: 2pm to 3.30pm

Have you used Zappy wet wipes before?

They're made by our very own Freshing Industries and they are the biggest brand for wet wipes in the whole world!

Their wet tissues are being used by over 5,000 food service, healthcare, airline, and hospitality establishments worldwide.

Join their factory tour and see how this local family business became one of Singapore's most well-known brands. More info here.

