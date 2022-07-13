These fashion and beauty collabs are so cool, you'll want to collect them all

From shoes and accessories by Gucci’s highly anticipated collab with Adidas to Puma’s tie-up with Garfield, here we’re zooming in on all the latest and coolest collabs by your favourite fashion and beauty brands.
Allie X Peanuts
Allie’s main concept of sustainability revolves around “keeping oneself beautiful along with the world”. And as part of its sustainable efforts, the brand has teamed up with PeanutsTM to launch a new collaboration that uses recycled paper from used promotional materials collected from stores for its Limited-Edition Packaged products.
Here, you can expect to see a new design for the brand’s Chrono Beauty Gel UV EX and ALLIE Chrono Beauty Tone Up UV 01 sunscreens, that are well-known for its amazing formula that’s resistant to sweat, water and friction, provides long-lasting protection against UV rays and not to mention, it also leaves a light finish on your skin.
The beach-friendly formulation also contains a moisturising beauty essence, otherwise known as Sodium Hyaluronate, that works to add a boost of hydration to your skin.
The Allie x Peanuts collaboration is now available at Watsons, Welcia-BHG, and selected Donki stores.
Puma x Garfield
Here’s one cute collaboration to take note of this season. Enter, Puma’s latest collab with iconic comic strip character, Garfield. Inspired by the beloved cartoon cat and his love of food, the collection boasts an adult and kids line that features playful designs with bold colours and fun graphics.
Within the adult range, you’ll find hoodies, tees, shorts, and sweatpants with co-branded graphics featuring Garfield himself.
As for footwear, Puma has also designed a piece that features bold graphics and playful details like an illustrated hangtag with the statement, “Big fat hairy deal!” Oh, and did we mention, that there’s also a fluffy Leadcat slide which resembles Garfield too?
The Puma x Garfield collection will be available at JD Sports at ION Orchard from 15 to 24 July.
Jacquemus x Nike
Jacquemus has been on a rapid rise in recent years, and judging from their latest collaboration with Nike, there’s no stopping this cult French label now.
This collection will feature Jacquemus’ interpretation of the Nike Humara sneaker and women’s athleisure — all of which take heavy inspiration from Nike’s All Conditions Gear and campaigns in the ’90s.
The Jacquemus + Nike collaboration is set to be released on 28 June 2022 exclusively on jacquemus.com.
Adidas x Gucci
These two legendary brands have teamed up to release a sports-inspired collection that is contemporary yet nostalgic, heavily featuring trios of lines. Expect bursts of colour, chaotic prints and the iconic Gucci Supreme monogram in a whole new colour.
From duffel bags and platform sneakers to jumpsuits and scarves, this collection is diverse! Oh, and don’t be surprised if you spot an inverted Gucci logo on their leather goods.
Adidas x Gucci will be available to shop starting 7 June 2022. Register your interest in this collection here.
Balenciaga x Adidas
Hot on the heels of Adidas’ collaboration with Gucci is their Balenciaga collab, which is similarly sports-inspired, yet so different at the same time, heavily featuring monochrome looks with a dash of red.
A reimagination of Balenciaga’s signature sports-inspired goods, this collection comprising bags, accessories, apparel and footwear is characterised by adding Balenciaga elements to iconic adidas looks and vice versa.
This collection is currently sold out, but you can sign up to receive updates here.
Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama
A decade after Kusama’s last collaboration with the French fashion house, they’re back with a line of bags! Best known for her polka-dotted sculptures and more, Yayoi Kusama’s latest partnership with Louis Vuitton will be no exception.
In this collection, you’ll see plenty of dots in various shapes, sizes and colours making an appearance on several of LV’s iconic bag styles, like the Twist and Dauphine, to name a few.
The full Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collection will be released online and in-stores in January 2023
New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 9060
A longstanding partner of New Balance, Joe Freshgoods, a Chicago-based designer, is back again with a spanking new sneaker, named the 9060.
Born from New Balance’s all-time favourite 990 sneaker, the 9060 incorporates a futuristic twist that was surprisingly inspired by the past. More specifically, the legendary y2k era. The 9060 sneaker comes in two pretty pastel colourways, dubbed ‘Penny Cookie Pink’ and ‘Baby Shower Blue’.
The sneakers are currently sold out, but you can share your email here to receive an update when the shoes are back in stock.
Ellesse x Michael Kors
The storied tennis brand has come together with Michael Kors to launch a range of court-inspired activewear that looks as great off the court as it does on the court.
The collection, consisting of 24 pieces, has both European and American elements. In line with the retro theme of this exciting collab (and Ellesse’s brand colours!), the pieces will have lots of orange, red and navy hues.
The Ellesse x Michael Kors collab is available on ellesse.com and michaelkors.global/en_SG.
Uniqlo x Marni
The Japanese-Italian collab between two unlikely partners blends the hallmarks of both brands — Uniqlo’s simplicity and Marni’s colourfulness. In this capsule collection, you’ll see plenty of recognisable Uniqlo silhouettes, with the added element of Marni’s summery prints, like hand-drawn checkered patterns and summery flowers of varying shades and sizes.
The full collection will be launched at Orchard Central Global Flagship Store, ION Orchard, VivoCity and online at Uniqlo.com. Selected items are available at all stores.
Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi
This summer, Uniqlo has brought us not one, but two collabs! While the partnership with Marni focuses on apparel that’s perfect for the summer, this Mame Kurogouchi collab focuses on comfort.
The tank tops and bra camisoles in this collection are thoughtfully made with an AIRism-silk blend material specially formulated for this collab, while the sweaters and dresses are made with a 3D Knit fabric that guarantees comfort while maintaining a flattering silhouette.
In addition to black and white, the apparel in this line comes in warm brown tones that will allow you to look radiant!
The full collection will be launched at Orchard Central Global Flagship, ION Orchard, Tampines Mall, 51@AMK and online at UNIQLO.com on June 17, 2022. Selected items are available at all stores.
Givenchy x Disney: The Wonder Gallery
Another unlikely collab (though we’re not complaining) that has come our way this season is Givenchy and Disney, in the form of a capsule ready-to-wear collection. Featuring some of Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams’ favourite Disney characters blended with Givenchy signatures, the nostalgic collection consists of T-shirts and hoodies.
Fans of Bambi, 101 Dalmations and Frozen can look forward to seeing their favourite characters alongside Givenchy’s recognisable motifs on apparel.
The first Disney and Givenchy capsule collection is now available in select locations and online on Givenchy.com. A second capsule collection will be released mid-summer.
innisfree X Peanuts Limited Edition Collection
innisfree has joined forces with Peanuts to launch a series of skin-loving, eco-conscious beauty products stamped with motifs of Snoopy and his friends — Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus and Sally Brown.
As part of the limited edition collection, here you’ll find crowd favourites from innisfree’s Green Tea, Volcanic and No-Sebum lines. Take, for instance, the Green Tea Seed Serum Special set that sees the brand’s signature Green Tea Seed Serum that comes in a full-sized bottle, as well as travel-sized minis to complement your routine like the Green Tea Seed Skin, Green Tea Seed Cream, and Green Tea Foam Cleanser.
Fans of the Volcanic Calming Pore Clay Mask can also look forward to the Green Tea Seed Serum & Volcanic Calming Pore Clay Mask Duo set, which is perfect if you’re struggling with skin concerns like excess sebum or blackheads.
But that’s not all. Aside from skincare, innisfree will also be giving their popular No Sebum Mineral Powder a new makeover which will feature cheery illustrations of the cartoon characters on the packaging as well as a heartfelt quote from each character on the puff. With these must-haves, we’re certain that you’ll want to bring them wherever you go.
The innisfree X Peanuts Limited Edition Collection is now available at innisfree boutiques nationwide and on Shopee.
BTS X AMOREPACIFIC Limited Edition Lip Sleeping Mask
Want lips that are ‘smooth like Butter‘? Peep AMOREPACIFIC’s latest collab with none other than BTS. Known for its rich formula that’s designed to exfoliate and moisturise your lips overnight, it’s no secret that this lip mask is a staple in many beauty arsenals.
In this case, the iconic lip sleeping mask will arrive with an exclusive Gummy Bear flavour (YUM!) and a limited edition packing inspired by the Permission To Dance On Stage tour.
This new exclusive will only be available for pre-order in limited quantities, and will only be officially launching on 21 May (so be sure to keep your eyes peeled).
The BTS x AMOREPACIFIC Lip Sleeping Mask is available at Lazada.
Disney x Aldo: The Disney Princess Collection
Aldo’s latest collaboration with Disney is certainly destined for happily-ever-after status. Inspired by your favourite childhood fairytales, Aldo brings your dreams to life with a new collection that celebrates Disney’s beloved Princesses.
Take, for instance, the range inspired by Snow White. Here, you’ll find snow stilettos, adorned with a beautiful rhinestone-embellished heart on each heel, a pair of white low top sneakers that will see Snow White herself gracing its design, and a beautiful black, gem-encrusted storybook clutch and a pair of stylish earrings to match.
But for those who dream of walking in Cinderella’s glass slippers, ALDO has made it possible with their gorgeous pointy-toe icy heels that are delicately adorned with crystals and gems. Alternatively, for a more relaxed fit, you can also opt for the lightweight Glass Sneaker — featuring a translucent sole and pearlized rhinestone-encrusted upper — for a modern twist for the princess on the go.
In fact, Aldo will also see more pieces inspired by the different Disney princesses that will include the likes of Belle, Princess Jasmine, Ariel and Tiana.
To find out more check out their website. The collection is now available at all ALDO stores nationwide and on aldoshoes.com.sg
Disney x Pandora collection
Pandora is pulling all the stops for the ultimate Disney collection. After releasing the popular Star Wars collab that they did late last year, Pandora is back at it again with a new collection, and this time ’round it will feature OG Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
Boasting a wide array of sweet sterling silver charms and sparkling rings, the range was first launched for Valentine’s Day. And while we’re way past it, we still do believe that the collection goes beyond the occasion.
A great gift for your loved ones, or even for yourself, you’ll see pieces including Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Padlock Charm which represents everlasting love, the Kissing Dangle Charm which symbolises that fairytales do come true and a Disney Minnie Mouse Sparkling Head Ring that sports Minnie Mouse’s silhouette.
The Disney x Pandora collection is now available at all Pandora stores nationwide and on sg.pandora.net.
This article was first published in Her World Online.