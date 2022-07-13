These fashion and beauty collabs are so cool, you'll want to collect them all

Allie’s main concept of sustainability revolves around “keeping oneself beautiful along with the world”. And as part of its sustainable efforts, the brand has teamed up with PeanutsTM to launch a new collaboration that uses recycled paper from used promotional materials collected from stores for its Limited-Edition Packaged products.

Here, you can expect to see a new design for the brand’s Chrono Beauty Gel UV EX and ALLIE Chrono Beauty Tone Up UV 01 sunscreens, that are well-known for its amazing formula that’s resistant to sweat, water and friction, provides long-lasting protection against UV rays and not to mention, it also leaves a light finish on your skin.

The beach-friendly formulation also contains a moisturising beauty essence, otherwise known as Sodium Hyaluronate, that works to add a boost of hydration to your skin.

The Allie x Peanuts collaboration is now available at Watsons, Welcia-BHG, and selected Donki stores.