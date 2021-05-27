These flats and condos are so eco-friendly they've won Green Mark awards

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

While you were studying and confirming the feng shui-ness and resale value of your new home, some hardworking folks had been thinking about bigger, more long-term issues on your behalf.

Say hello to the Green Mark Scheme, launched in 2005 by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

This voluntary scheme aims to encourage buildings in Singapore – from shopping malls to supermarkets and schools to offices and homes – to be designed more sustainably and constructed with environmental awareness as a KPI.

More than 4,000 building projects in Singapore have met the BCA Green Mark standards since the end of last year.

And if you are already yawning and thinking what all this has to do with you, a Green Mark award-winning building, especially a home where you spend most of your waking or WFH hours in, can actually make you feel healthier (and even save you some money on your utility bills).

Got your attention liao? Read on about how these flats and condos make the (green) mark.

1. Tree House

Does your condo have a Guinness World Record? Well, Tree House does, for having the world’s largest vertical garden.

Go green with envy: the stunning garden is all of 24 storeys high and spans almost 25,000 sq ft. The condo management has also designed a slope to collect rainwater which is used in a self-sustaining irrigation system.

2. Eco Sanctuary

Your parents were not being Karens when they quizzed property agents non-stop about whether a home was a North-South facing one.

Green Mark-certified homes are actually built in the most optimal ways to shelter residents from strong sunlight or to improve natural light and ventilation indoors, minimising the use of lights and air-conditioning. Eco Sanctuary has a hexagonal honeycomb façade for this purpose.

3. Savannah Condo Park

On the one hand, you want to keep the sun out of your living quarters but on the other hand, you want to use it for a good purpose. This residential development harnesses solar energy for its clubhouse. To water plants around the compound, it uses a rainwater collection system so nothing goes to waste.

4.SkyTerrace@Dawson

Some units in this HDB development have recently been sold for more than a million bucks.

Hopefully, the buyers appreciate the green extras that come with their keys: dual rubbish chutes on every level to encourage recycling, solar energy powered lighting in common areas and drip irrigation methods used for watering plants.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.