These flowy dresses, tops and pants will make you feel like you're on a beach vacay

In the blink of an eye, we’re already half done with 2021. Soaking up the sun in Bali, Phuket or the Maldives would have been a dream. But these two years are far from normal as leisure travel has been put to a stop. We know — bummer!

But hey, that doesn’t mean we can’t get dressed like we’re on a vacation. Lift your spirits by dressing up! Beat the heat with loose, flowy silhouettes and energising prints. They will make you feel like you’re on a beach vacay, enjoying the sun, sand and sea — even if you’re not.

1. Organza coat, organza shirt, organza pants, and knit bodysuit (worn underneath), Fendi

PHOTO: Veronica Tay

2. Silk dress, Michael Kors Collection

PHOTO: Veronica Tay

3. Silk tunic, silk dress, and silk pants, Tory Burch

PHOTO: Veronica Tay

4. Silk dress, Chanel

PHOTO: Veronica Tay

5. Silk jacquard hoodie top and cotton pants, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Veronica Tay

6. Pleated silk and cotton top, and cotton pants, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Veronica Tay

7. Cashmere sweater top, Loro Piana. Silk scarf, Tory Burch

PHOTO: Veronica Tay

8. Knit top and silk pants, Hermes. Necklace and earrings, model’s own

PHOTO: Veronica Tay

9. Floral print dress, $99.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

10. Combi print trousers, $89.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

11. Long geometric print dress, $225, Massimo Dutti

PHOTO: Massimo Dutti

12. Linen blend shirt, $29.95, H&M

PHOTO: H&M

13. Toucans De Paradis Scarf 90, $680, Hermès

PHOTO: Hermès

This article was first published in Her World Online.