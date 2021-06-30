These flowy dresses, tops and pants will make you feel like you're on a beach vacay

In the blink of an eye, we’re already half done with 2021. Soaking up the sun in Bali, Phuket or the Maldives would have been a dream. But these two years are far from normal as leisure travel has been put to a stop. We know — bummer!
But hey, that doesn’t mean we can’t get dressed like we’re on a vacation. Lift your spirits by dressing up! Beat the heat with loose, flowy silhouettes and energising prints. They will make you feel like you’re on a beach vacay, enjoying the sun, sand and sea — even if you’re not.
1. Organza coat, organza shirt, organza pants, and knit bodysuit (worn underneath), Fendi
2. Silk dress, Michael Kors Collection
3. Silk tunic, silk dress, and silk pants, Tory Burch
4. Silk dress, Chanel
5. Silk jacquard hoodie top and cotton pants, Louis Vuitton
6. Pleated silk and cotton top, and cotton pants, Louis Vuitton
7. Cashmere sweater top, Loro Piana. Silk scarf, Tory Burch
8. Knit top and silk pants, Hermes. Necklace and earrings, model’s own
9. Floral print dress, $99.90, Zara
10. Combi print trousers, $89.90, Mango
11. Long geometric print dress, $225, Massimo Dutti
12. Linen blend shirt, $29.95, H&M
13. Toucans De Paradis Scarf 90, $680, Hermès
This article was first published in Her World Online.