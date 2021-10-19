These food-inspired candles look so real they could almost be eaten

Like most adults going through a phase, I’ve had my candle phase and back, and now they have permanently become part of my life. I've decided Tthere’s simply no living without them now.

When these candles from @dodi_.sg on Instagram popped up by way of Instagram ads, they were simply too cute to be kept all to myself.

While I consider myself to be well-acquainted with local candle crafters, I’ve never seen anything like these before.

Aside from being utterly in awe of how realistic they look, the craftsmanship on these candles is simply impeccable.

Cookie

PHOTO: Instagram/@dodi_.sg

Fresh out of the oven (and by oven, I really mean the crafter’s Singapore-based studio), these Lotus biscuit-topped "cookies" look good enough to be munched on.

Fruit tart

PHOTO: Instagram/@dodi_.sg

Matcha latte & cereal

PHOTO: Instagram/@dodi_.sg

Toast

PHOTO: Instagram/@dodi_.sg

Instant noodle

PHOTO: Instagram/@dodi_.sg

Boba

PHOTO: Instagram/@dodi_.sg

Cheese

PHOTO: Instagram/@dodi_.sg

Croissant

PHOTO: Instagram/@dodi_.sg

You may purchase these candles here, and Dodi offers free shipping on orders that are $60 and above.

Do note that the candles come with a waiting time of 10 to 13 days due to the nature of them being handmade.

Dodi also ships to Malaysia and Indonesia.

Dodi Flowers & Candles

Facebook | Instagram | Website

This article was first published in ConfirmGood.