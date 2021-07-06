These foundations come with skincare benefits

Foundations used to do one job – provide coverage for an even complexion.

Today’s foundations, however, go beyond that. They pamper the skin, with a range of benefits, from hydration to brightening and anti-ageing.

In fact, some brands claim that the more you use their foundation, the better your skin will be – because these makeup products work like skincare.

That said, it doesn’t mean you should skip your skincare. Makeup artist Larry Yeo says foundation should still be considered as makeup, and proper skincare steps are still a must. They’re important as they prep the skin, giving you a smooth canvas so that foundation applies easily, enhancing its flawless finish.

“Treatment products like serums address skin concerns, while moisturisers keep moisture in, prevent moisture loss and reduce skin dryness. And sunscreens protect your skin from UV damage,” Yeo says.

“Your foundation then comes in to sit as a layer on the skin and help even out skin tone visually. The skincare benefits are a bonus.”

Here, our list of the best skincare foundations, reviewed by the Her World team.

1. Chanel Sublimage L’Essence Teint, $228

PHOTO: Chanel

The brand’s iconic vanilla planifolia water and oil help enhance skin health, while giving a soft long-lasting glow. In six shades.

Using it: Its serum-like texture gives a natural, second-skin finish. You can even skip makeup primer as your skin will still look flawless and fresh, even at the end of a long day.

2. Burberry Beauty Ultimate Glow Foundation, $89

PHOTO: Burberry Beauty

The serum foundation contains hyaluronic acid to protect skin and give it a youthful glow. In 10 shades.

Using it: One pump covers the entire face. The finish is very dewy and can get a little too shiny by midday – a light dusting of translucent powder will keep the shine more radiant than greasy. Skip the glow-enhancing primer.

3. Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, $45

PHOTO: Fenty Beauty

The light-to-medium coverage keeps skin smooth and hydrated all day. In 25 shades.

Using it: Its water-light texture gives a flawless, second-skin finish that stays fresh for hours. It’s also transfer-resistant under a mask. Use a “liquidy” sunscreen as thicker textures may make the product pill.

4. Givenchy Beauty Prisme Libre Skin-caring Glow, $80

PHOTO: Givenchy Beauty

The 90 per cent skincare base helps boost radiance and hydration. In 16 shades.

Using it: Very fluid, with a light but buildable finish, so apply more to cover blemishes, dark spots and dark circles. Skin looks dewy and healthy, and the hydrating formula keeps skin looking smooth even after a day of errands.

5. Cle de Peau Beaute Radiant Fluid Foundation Natural, $190

PHOTO: Cle de Peau Beaute

The formula helps skin retain moisture, and keeps it nourished and looking flawless. In 12 shades.

Using it: Its fluid texture, like a watery tint, goes on easily. It feels hydrating and goes on beautifully, covering small blemishes. Skin looks more awake and has a soft glow. The foundation transfers only minimally onto your mask.

6. Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Perfect Natural Finish Longwear Foundation, $29

PHOTO: Sephora

Offers buildable coverage along with a formula that protects skin. In 48 shades.

Using it: Despite its creamy texture, the coverage is pretty light, so concealer is still needed. It stayed on the whole day, even without a primer. I even got compliments.

7. Cle CCC Cream, $41

PHOTO: Cle

A BB+CC cream that’s a primer and foundation with a dewy finish, with SPF 50. In 10 shades.

Using it: It hydrates and nourishes skin, and coverage is decent, concealing blemishes and moderate dark circles. But the glow is intense, so give it a few minutes before heading out. For oilier skin, dust on translucent powder first.

8. Marc Jacobs Beauty Extra Shot Caffeine Concealer and Foundation, $58

PHOTO: Marc Jacobs Beauty

It covers imperfections, and leaves skin looking fresh while staying hydrated. In 30 shades.

Using it: As a foundation, it gives decent light to medium coverage. It’s also pigmented enough to conceal dark circles and blemishes. It’s perfect for busy mornings – just swipe, blend, set with loose powder, and go.

