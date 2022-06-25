These hawker stalls operated by young women are worth a visit

When we think of hawkers, an image of an aged auntie or uncle usually comes to mind.

They're usually seasoned veterans, expertly whipping up made-to-order dishes at lightning speed, likely owing to their decades of experience operating their stall.

However, these days, there is an increasing number of ambitious young women becoming hawkers, whether they are keeping the family's legacy alive, or following their culinary dreams.

Some knew from the start that this was what they wanted to do, while others left the glamour (and comfort) of high-flying corporate careers to pursue this path.

From lawyer-hawkers who pull espresso shots (while helping refugees!) to filial daughters carrying on their parents' legacy, these are the hawker stalls in Singapore run by young women who are breaking the mould:

Mad Roaster

Mad Roaster was founded by Madeline Chan (abbreviated to Mad in the shop's name), a corporate lawyer in her twenties who quit her high-flying job to help refugees with immigration paperwork in Thailand.

Even after returning to Singapore, Madeline wanted a way to continue helping them and create livelihoods for them and Mad Roaster is her way of doing that.

Each cuppa you purchase comes with a geometric rooster sticker on the cup, and you'll notice that each sticker is coloured differently. Why, you may ask?

Every rooster is lovingly coloured by a refugee in Asia, with the other side of the cup sharing the refugee's story. Currently, Madeline supports over 10 refugees who each get over $100 a month, enabling them to provide for their families.

Mad Roaster offers the usual espresso drinks, but we love the yummy honey butter latte and cereal milk cold brew.

For an afternoon pick-me-up, pair your drink with a slice of cinnamon brioche or sinful chocolate babka — hopefully made less sinful with the knowledge that your purchase helps refugees too.

7 Maxwell Road, #02-107, Singapore 069111.

Mad Roaster also operates a cafe at 108 Depot Road, #01-08, Singapore 100108.

Carrot Cubes

As its name suggests, this stall serves mouth watering carrot cake with generous carrot cake cubes, perfect for those who like it chunky. Run by Claire Hwang, she was inspired to open this stall by her father, who's a carrot cake supplier.

Apart from selling the classic black and white carrot cake, they have Hottie Carrot Cake and Bacon Carrot Cake, which incorporates Thai chilli and bacon into the dish respectively.

The flavourful bacon adds another dimension of flavour to the Bacon Carrot Cake, keeping us going back for more!

5 Mandai Link, #03-03, Singapore 728654.

475 Serangoon Crescent, Singapore 530475.

Kelate

Specialising in Kelantanese cuisine, Kelate was opened by Malaysian actress Sasqia Dahuri, who hails from Kelantan, a state in northern Malaysia.

If you've never heard of Kelantanese food, it's essentially Malaysian food with a Thai twist, owing to its proximity to Thailand.

Sasqia uses recipes passed down from her mother, so you know you're really getting authentic homely food at Kelate!

Menu offerings include Mee Celup and Laksam (no, that's not a typo), which has some similarities to the Laksa we're familiar with.

Mee Celup is a tasty noodle dish that comes in both soup and dry variations, accompanied by lime, while Laksam consists of hand-rolled flat rice noodles in a rich and creamy coconut fish soup.

38A Beo Cres, #01-92, Singapore 169982.

Tree Coconut Nasi Lemak

After obtaining her degree in Biomedical Science, Charlene ventured off the beaten path to carry on her father's legacy of selling Nasi Lemak, and found a friend, Yu Ting, to do it with.

Yu Ting, who used to be a financial advisor, came on board without hesitation as she loved Nasi Lemak and happened to be looking for a career change.

Tree Coconut Nasi Lemak serves classic Nasi Lemak dishes, like fragrant otah and crunchy cabbage.

Those who love Nasi Lemak for the nasi, you'll dig Tree Coconut's rendition, which uses aged Thai Hom Mali rice for that desired fluffy texture.

Crowd favourites include the fried chicken wings, which customers often return for second servings of!

166 Jalan Besar, #01-32, Singapore 208877.

Yam Mee Teochew Fishball Mee

As an awardee of the inaugural Tiger Street Food Support Fund, Anthea Tan is a National University of Singapore graduate and third-generation hawker who sells fishball noodles.

The $10,000 she received from the grant enabled her to expand Yam Mee Teochew Fishball Mee, which has been around for over three decades, by opening new outlets.

They currently have three outlets at Yishun, Bedok and Kovan. The first two newer stalls are run by Anthea and her brother, while the original Kovan stall is operated by her dad.

At Yam Mee, expect Bak Chor Mee with springy noodles and 'QQ' fishball noodles, made Teochew-style, which is how you know the fishballs are guaranteed to have that springy and bouncy texture. We're drooling already!

If you'd like something light, try the Special Trio Balls soup, which comprises fishballs, meatballs and vegetable balls in aromatic soup.

209 Hougang Street 21, #01-35, Singapore 530209.

511 Bedok North Street 3, #01-24, Singapore 460511.

51 Yishun Avenue 11, #01-15, Singapore 768867.

Coffee Break

If you work in the Tanjong Pagar or Chinatown area, then you've definitely seen Coffee Break's distinctive black paper cups around.

Coffee Break, a Nanyang coffee stall with two outpost in Amoy Street Food Centre and Hong Lim Food Centre, has been around for close to a century.

The stalls are operated by Anna, Faye and Jack Sai, a trio of third-generation sibling hawkers. Or hawkerpreneurs, as they like to be called.

When the Sais took over the stall from their dad, they were determined to keep the art of traditional sock-brewed coffee alive while modernising the business at the same time.

So, how did they pull this off?

Taking inspiration from espresso-based drinks, which often incorporated flavoured powders and syrups (caramel latte, anyone?), they did the same with their Nanyang kopi and teh, giving rise to innovative drinks like butter pecan kopi and hazelnut teh.

For the purists, they still pull classic kopi and teh, so there's something for everyone.

The Sais did the same with toast, switching out classic kaya for Nutella, black sesame, earl grey and more, all generously slathered on toasted razor-thin slices of wholemeal bread.

Oh, and don't worry, the creamy cold slice of butter is a mainstay in all their toasts, whether traditional or modern.

7 Maxwell Road, #02-78, Singapore 069111.

531A Upper Cross Street, #02-41, Singapore 051531.

The Noodle Memories

If you're already at Hong Lim Food Centre to sample Coffee Break's ever-popular beverages, check out The Noodle Memories, just a few steps away.

Run by two sisters-in-law, Ewa Ting and Su Teng, they sell Pan Mee — Kuala Lumpur-style Ban Mian, a hearty dish which typically has minced meat, anchovies, shallots, mushroom, an oozing onsen egg and dried chilli flakes layered over a bed of springy noodles.

The chilli flakes are optional, but we dare say you're missing out if you don't scoop a heaping spoonful or two into your bowl! After all, those spicy red flakes are the dish's claim to fame.

At The Noodle Memories, the Pan Mee is the closest thing you'll get to the real deal without actually having to cross the border.

Ewa and Su Teng were born and bred in Kuala Lumpur and actually spent their growing up years helping out at the Pan Mee chain that Ewa's mother operated!

When the noodles are served, you'll notice that the toppings are all placed individually, much like in bibimbap. To enjoy it the way they do in Kuala Lumpur, thoroughly mix the toppings (even the egg) together.

Here, their noodles are accompanied by a huge piece of freshly-fried beancurd skin, perfect for cutting through the richness of the spicy, saucy noodles.

For those who want something slightly different, the stall also sells their signature noodles in a kimchi and mala soup base. The latter comes with juicy fresh prawns and chewy fishcake.

531A Upper Cross Street, #02-27, Singapore 051531.

This article was first published in Her World Online.