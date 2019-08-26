These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors

Flooring is sometimes overlooked by most homeowners. It is usually the last item on the list during a home renovation and is often given very little attention. The go-to solution? Neutral flooring.

However, it shouldn't be this way. Whether you're using ceramic tiles, vinyl, laminate, or concrete, there are hundreds of viable and stylish flooring options that can be considered when doing your renovations.

Take a look at these beautiful flooring design options and choose the best which suits your home.

1. DESIGN BY THREE-D CONCEPTWERKE

PHOTO: Three-d Conceptwerke

Paying homage to the beautiful older look of estates such as Ang Mo Kio, the mosaic-tiled floor of this HDB welcomes the guests upon arriving in this lovely abode.

Also, the monochromatic colour palette is further broken up with patterns such as the Peranakan-inspired cement tiles and vinyl flooring which prove to us that things work together even if they are of different forms.

2. DESIGN BY THE SCIENTIST

PHOTO: The Scientist

What a wonderful way to introduce another zone in your area than cleverly using your floor tiles? The rows of white and black tiles created such an elegant entrance to this 4-room HDB's dining area.

The black tiles helped ease the transition from ceramic to laminate flooring.

3. DESIGN BY FREE SPACE INTENT

PHOTO: Free Space Intent

This HDB's flooring overflows with personality! The bright patterned hexagon tiles are intentionally created to lead the eyes from the home's kitchen area to its service yard.

More than just a cool addition to the space, it also serves as a design element that helps visitors navigate the zones in this home.

4. DESIGN BY DAN'S WORKSHOP

PHOTO: Dan's Workshop

If you are looking for ways to add flair to your home, you can consider using tiles to make a statement.

These marble tiles in a 4-room HDB in Hougang intensify the masculine monochromatic and dramatic stone patterns on the floor.

5. DESIGN BY DISTINCT IDENTITY

PHOOT: Distinct Identity

This HDB in Serangoon North used the flooring intelligently to separate different zones at home. The sudden transition from vinyl flooring to the black-and-white little hexagonal tiles created a snazzy and playful element in the space.

6. DESIGN BY DESIGN NEU

PHOTO: Design Neu

Check out this HDB in Geylang Bahru that used flooring as an essential element to make open space transition less cumbersome.

In order to create an appealing transition from concrete tiles to old-school terrazzo, this home used a border of black and white tiles. This border transition connects the space even better without overpowering the two contrasting elements.

7. DESIGN BY LEMONFRIDGE STUDIO

PHOTO: LemonFridge Studio

This minimalist 3-room HDB looks big yet not too clinical with the cement screed floors that created contrast with the white, unembellished walls and ceilings.

It's unfinished look sew up the home's aesthetics and made it look even more polished and coherent.

This article was first published in Cromly.