These HDB flats have walls that wow

PHOTO: The Local INN.terior
Walls can inject not just style but also character to your home. If you are thinking of ways how to let your personality shine in your home, your walls can be a great way to show that fun side of yours. 

Instead of just having your walls plain and white, it's time to give them an extraordinary treatment. Below are some ideas: 

1. DESIGN BY THE LOCAL INN.TERIOR

PHOTO: The Local INN.terior

Channel your funky side with a colourful and playful aesthetic just like in this HDB flat in Clementi.

The eye-catching gleaming wall featuring white subway tiles creates such a beautiful contrast to the fun and colourful scheme this home sports.

2. DESIGN BY VERSAFORM 

PHOTO: Versaform

This 4-room HDB home in Telok Blangah Parcview has a bespoke accent wall with gold metallic inlays that add subtle luxe and sophistication to the living room.

Give your home a boost in elegance with a feature wall like this!

3. DESIGN BY FREE SPACE INTENT 

PHOTO: Free Space Intent 

Fancy some polka dots?

This HDB flat in Hoy Fatt has a retro pop art look with its polka dot walls and the mosaic display where the TV is mounted. 

4. DESIGN BY LINEAR SPACE CONCEPT 

PHOTO: Linear Space Content 

You can also use geometric tiles to add an eclectic vibe to your flat.

This home in Upper Boon Keng Road has a playful yet fancy '70s-inspired wall that goes well with the overall cheery look of the space. 

5. DESIGN BY FUSE CONCEPT

PHOTO: Fuse Concept 

This 5-room BTO flat in Sumang Walk has an industrial-meets-retro vibe, which features a concrete ribbed slab wall that looks like the exterior shells of shipping containers.

The familiar raw and unfinished look is further perfected by the elements that gave it a cohesive and chic ambience.

This article was first published in Cromly

Home works

