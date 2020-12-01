These hilarious fashion meme accounts on Instagram will crack you up

Who says fashion is always serious? Thanks to social media, easy-to-use editing software, and a whole lot of creativity, fashion memes have taken the internet by storm and generated a lot of buzz among fashion insiders and fans alike.

Armed with a snarky sense of humour, these memes poke fun at the industry and add much-needed comic relief to a world that sometimes, takes itself too seriously.

If you love fashion and want to add some laughs to your Instagram feed, here are the best fashion meme accounts to follow that will be sure to brighten up your day and keep you entertained.

SLOW FASHION MEMES (@SLOWFASHIONMEMES)

What it does in a nutshell: Calls out the lack of sustainability in the fashion industry. What we love about it: Fashion is one of the major polluting industries in the world, with the production and distribution of the crops, fibres and garments used in fashion all contributing to differing forms of environmental pollution, including water, air and soil pollution. Slow Fashion Memes casts the spotlight on the detrimental effects high-street labels have on our eco-system, and aims to reduce waste and constant consumption. Witty and critical posts such as “Is ‘a new day’ a good enough reason to bring out a new fast fashion line?” (above) are their mainstay. Very true, but also very sad.

ITS MAY'S MEMES (@ITSMAYSMEMES)