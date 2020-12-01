These hilarious fashion meme accounts on Instagram will crack you up

PHOTO: Instagram/gryffindior
Sean Tham
Her World Online

Who says fashion is always serious? Thanks to social media, easy-to-use editing software, and a whole lot of creativity, fashion memes have taken the internet by storm and generated a lot of buzz among fashion insiders and fans alike.

Armed with a snarky sense of humour, these memes poke fun at the industry and add much-needed comic relief to a world that sometimes, takes itself too seriously.

If you love fashion and want to add some laughs to your Instagram feed, here are the best fashion meme accounts to follow that will be sure to brighten up your day and keep you entertained.

SLOW FASHION MEMES (@SLOWFASHIONMEMES)

View this post on Instagram

🥤

A post shared by Slow Fashion Memes (@slowfashionmemes) on

What it does in a nutshell: Calls out the lack of sustainability in the fashion industry.

What we love about it: Fashion is one of the major polluting industries in the world, with the production and distribution of the crops, fibres and garments used in fashion all contributing to differing forms of environmental pollution, including water, air and soil pollution.

Slow Fashion Memes casts the spotlight on the detrimental effects high-street labels have on our eco-system, and aims to reduce waste and constant consumption.

Witty and critical posts such as “Is ‘a new day’ a good enough reason to bring out a new fast fashion line?” (above) are their mainstay. Very true, but also very sad.

ITS MAY'S MEMES (@ITSMAYSMEMES)

View this post on Instagram

baby it’s cold inside

A post shared by May (@itsmaysmemes) on

What it does in a nutshell: Upsizes everything (especially jackets and shoes) to reference the au courant oversized clothing trend.

What we love about it: From Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers to Moncler’s floor-length, nun-like puffed jackets that were part of a collaboration with Pierpaolo Piccioli in early 2018, exaggerated and oversized garments have been infiltrating the fashion industry for a few seasons. 

This trend, coupled with her penchant for fashion (particularly oversized jackets à la Balenciaga), stimulated Hawaiian teenager May to create uproarious, all-things-XXL fashion memes.

This is why you’d be able to spot clown-sized sneakers and ridiculously large outerwear in her ‘Grams — the reflection of current day fashion trends.

FASHION ASSISTANTS (@FASHIONASSISTANTS)

What it does in a nutshell: Showcases the grim hardships that every fashion assistant/intern face.

What we love about it: Anybody who has watched Devil Wears Prada will know that fashion assistants are at the bottom of the fashion food chain.

This account, which was created in December 2017, demonstrates just that with a witty profile that says simply: “Chasing broken dreams”.

It’s name? “Intern 1 no name”, because fashion assistants don’t need one.

Poking fun at the horrors and difficulties fashion assistants face on a regular basis, you are at once amused and horrified by the highly-relatable memes that detail their long hours and heavy workload which all go largely unnoticed.

Funny as the posts are, the account, which documents personal experiences faced by real-time assistants, is also an insightful look into the cutthroat industry and exposes the abuse of power by certain renowned editors in the fashion industry.

SIDUATIONS (@SIDUATIONS)

View this post on Instagram

Deck the malls... 🎄 #valentino #dujuan #siduations

A post shared by sidney (@siduations) on

What it does in a nutshell: Superimposes ridiculous high-fashion looks into real-time situations to see if they’d work IRL.

What we love about it: Sidney Prawatyotin’s Siduations displays a series of digitalised escapades that are absurdly spot-on.

This account features images that were plucked from the runways at fashion week or campaign stills, and plonked into a more relatable reality.

Some ingenious memes include the juxtaposition of supermodels from the hilarious ’90s Versace campaign ad (who were in an awkward, “I need to rush to the washroom, stat” pose) next to a communal toilet, as well as placing the model of Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection in the middle of a supermarket aisle.

Our favourite tagline: Yoga, but make it Prada.

EVERY OUTFIT ON SEX AND THE CITY (@EVERYOUTFITONSATC)

View this post on Instagram

MOTHERS OF THE MEATPACKING DISTRICT ✨Can you believe that we had to watch the entire Sex and the City film before we got ONE scene of a girls’ night out in New York? (And no, Carrie and Big’s ominous rehearsal dinner does not count). The outfits were worth the wait, especially Carrie’s spectacular vintage Yves Saint Laurent ensemble. We would commit murder for this look⁠—and pretty much ALL late ‘70s YSL, tbh. Samantha’s outfit is equally iconic, falling somewhere between J.Lo and Penelope Tree. Evoking the youthquake in your fifties is a bold move that requires guts, good genes, and probably botox. But the truth is, EVERYONE turned it out for Samantha’s b-day soiree. This crew has never looked better⁠—or more thoroughly moisturized. #SATCmovie #MeatpackingGlam #YvesSaintLaurent #VickyTiel #CarolinaHerrera #CDGreene #VintageMoment #Spangles

A post shared by Every Outfit on Sex & the City (@everyoutfitonsatc) on

What it does in a nutshell: Keeps a compilation of every outfit that made an appearance in Sex and the City TV series and movies.

What we love about it: If you had watched every episode of the ’90s American hit series, Sex and the City, you’ll love this one, because you’d be able to relive plenty of nostalgic memories with this account.

The show was as much a romantic comedy as a fashion show at the time for the latest and most outrageous ensembles, so it’s no wonder this account’s creators, Chelsea Fairless and Lauren Garroni, decided to embark on “a quest to document every outfit on Sex and the City”.

Here’s where you can get a detailed commentary (which can be a mix of approval and disdain) of every outfit that was shown, as well as a character analysis of the girls Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte when they were wearing a particular #OOTD.

ART-LEXA CHUNG (@ARTLEXACHUNG)

What it does in a nutshell: Displays some of Alexa Chung’s fashion choices that coincidentally and unfortunately aligned with art.

What we love about it: Run by two Spanish sisters, María and Beatriz Valdovín, this meme account presents side-to-side comparisons of historical artworks with fashion’s coolest girl, Alexa Chung.

Expect the muse to be juxtaposed alongside artworks by renowned artists such as François Gérard, Salvador Dalí and René Magritte.

The resemblance is so uncanny that we’re starting to believe Alexa drew her style inspiration from art history.

FREDDIT SMITHSON (@FREDDIEMADE)

View this post on Instagram

Two's company Streep's a crowd #freddiemade

A post shared by freddie smithson (@freddiemade) on

What it does in a nutshell: Costumes famous icons with fashion.

What we love about it: London-based art director, Freddie Smithson, is the brains behind this artfully curated meme account, where he photoshops the heads of celebrities and political figures onto bodies wearing the trendiest outfits.

Expect to find the Queen — yes, we’re talking about Queen Elizabeth II — superimposed on multiple ostentatious ensembles (we’re dying at Her Majesty’s hilarious Vetements’ DHL look) such as a pink jacket and matching pink pants topped with a pink fur throw and hat.

Other renowned icons such as Meryl Streep, Theresa May, the Obamas and Meghan Markle are not spared, and are virtually dressed in garments that you’ll never find them wearing in real life.

Photos are so well-executed that you almost believe they are real.

LUKE MEAGHER (@HAUTELEMODE)

View this post on Instagram

@dior y’all just walked into that one

A post shared by Luke Meagher (@hautelemode) on

What it does in a nutshell: Keeps fashion lovers updated with inclusive and viral topics, but with a dash of hilarity.

What we love about it: Started by fashion critic Luke Meagher when he was 17 (we know, right?), this viral social media account is a sharp and incisive look into the often-times ridiculous moments of the fashion industry.

It’s funny and light-hearted, catty and sharply critical, and we love how his posts cuts through all the showy magic.

Above, he mocked influencers who helped to push and promote the relaunch of Christian Dior’s Saddle Bag without crediting their posts as paid sponsorship. “Is this a tragedy, or a comedy?” he added. Ouch.

CRIMES AGAINST SHOEMANITY (@CRIMESAGAINSTSHOEMANITY)

What it does in a nutshell: A pictorial collection of the most hideous pairs of shoes ever created.

What we love about it: If you think that Crocs are the most repulsive footwear that ever existed in our lifetime, Crimes Against Shoemanity will let you have a moment to reconsider your opinion.

An entire account that is dedicated to nothing but the world’s most grotesque kicks, you’ll be able to find an array of eclectic shoes tagged with witty captions.

Behold the fish motif stripper heels (“Something fishy in this strip club”) and the Donald Trump pumps (“Trump means FART in England”). Our favourite shudder-worthy pair?

These alligator heels that sport actual grinning alligator heads. These faux pas are such a crime that the fashion police has to put an end to it — on Instagram.

GRYFFINDIOR (@GRYFFINDIOR)

View this post on Instagram

PROFESSOR MCGONAGALL | S/S17

A post shared by gryffindior (@gryffindior) on

What it does in a nutshell: Showcases the cast of Harry Potter wearing Christian Dior.

What we love about it: We’re huge fans of anything that’s related to the Wizarding World and fashion, so it was a match made in heaven when we stumbled across @gryffindior.

The account started as a way for the creator, Rachel Bernstein (now a senior art director at Moda Operandi), to brush up her image editing skills, but has since ballooned into a viral account that is everyone’s go-to for a laugh.

As the name suggests, you’ll be able to find characters from Harry Potter dressed mainly in Dior.

Our favourite: Professor McGonagall decked in Spring 2017’s “We Should All Be Feminists” t-shirt and high-waisted knickers, completing her look with the most fashionable pouty lips for that extra touch of sass.

This article was first published in Her World Online

More about
Lifestyle fashion Social media

TRENDING

Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
Jay Chou encourages fans at his concert to &#039;stalk&#039; his Instagram, promises them a meal if they find him in Singapore
Jay Chou: Find me in Singapore, I'll pay for your meal at a restaurant
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers &#039;like our HDB&#039;
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers 'like our HDB'
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Money Muse: They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors
They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES