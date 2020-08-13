These infused water combinations not only keep you hydrated, but taste good too

Infused water is not a new trend. If you don’t like the taste (or lack of taste) of plain water, and want to add some ingredients to make it tastier but still healthy, you can toss in fruits, veges, or herbs, let it sit for a couple of hours (or overnight in the fridge), and you’ll get the naturally-flavoured water.

Here are a few combinations to try.

1. Watermelon + Basil PHOTO: Facebook/clearwatersystemsohio Here’s a sweet and aromatic combination! Remember to muddle the basil leaves first to release more of the fragrance. PHOTO: Facebook/clearwatersystemsohio 2. Cucumber + Mint PHOTO:Unsplash This is a classic combination that you’ll find at gyms and spas. If you’re sipping on this at home, we recommend pairing it with a soothing face mask. PHOTO:Unsplash 3. Strawberry + Lemon PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/ChokolatPimienta Think of this as a healthier version of strawberry lemonade. We bet the kids will love this! PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/ChokolatPimienta 4. Orange + Lime PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Tasty Bites Feel like your immunity needs a vitamin C boost? Try this combination of two antioxidant powerhouses. PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Tasty Bites 5. Cucumber + Lemon + Celery Ate too much the day before and feel like you need to take better care of your body? Try this nutritious combination instead. 6. Lemon + Mint + Ginger + Cucumber PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Chef Ricardo Cooking This refreshing mix would be especially good on a hot, sunny day. Switch to soda water if you feel like having something fizzy! PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Chef Ricardo Cooking 7. Mango + Pineapple This is another sweet, tropical flavor that we’re sure will be popular with the kids.

