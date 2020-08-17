These lightweight cardigans are made for our unpredictable weather

Hot sunny days interspersed with random bouts of heavy rains have caused the temperature to fluctuate. Which is why, a lightweight cardigan is in order.

These keep you warm when temperatures dip while not being suffocating when it gets hot and balmy. Choosing a brightly coloured design also jazzes up your OOTD with a fun pop of colour.

Ahead, nine affordable colourful lightweight cardigans that you can wear for both work and play.