These lightweight cardigans are made for our unpredictable weather

The weather nowadays is so unpredictable that you don’t know if you should bring an umbrella or a cardigan out.
Hot sunny days interspersed with random bouts of heavy rains have caused the temperature to fluctuate. Which is why, a lightweight cardigan is in order.
These keep you warm when temperatures dip while not being suffocating when it gets hot and balmy. Choosing a brightly coloured design also jazzes up your OOTD with a fun pop of colour.
Ahead, nine affordable colourful lightweight cardigans that you can wear for both work and play.
Knit cardigan with buttons, $45.90, from ZaraPHOTO: Zara
Made in a pleasant hue reminiscent of green beans, this understand cardigan is great for those who favour the less-is-more look.
Knit cardigan with seams, $59.90, from ZaraPHOTO: Zara
This punchy fuchsia number is cut slightly shorter than average and features puffed sleeves, which makes it great for playing with proportions and concealing arm bulk.
Pointelle knit cardigan, $59.90, from ZaraPHOTO: Zara
From the pastel lilac shade to the unique knit pattern, we love how this cardigan has a retro charm while oozing femininity.
Core cardigan, $49.90, from Dorothy PerkinsPHOTO: Dorothy Perkins
Cut with a slim-fitting boxy silhouette, use this Dorothy Perkins iteration to create an illusion of having a longer, slimmer body.
Fine-knit Tie-hem cardigan, $29.95, from H&MPHOTO: H&M
Frill Hem cardigan, $19.99, from PomeloPHOTO: Pomelo
Details matter. This Pomelo cardigan features a ruffled hemline that adds a touch of girliness to the vibrant piece.
Knitted crew neck cardigan, $20.79, from PomeloPHOTO: Pomelo
A round neckline is suitable for people who are on the lankier side or have broader shoulders. It is also complementary for people with smaller faces as the neckline accentuates the outline.
Light V neck long sleeve cardigan, $29.90, from UniqloPHOTO: Uniqlo
The trendy soft and feminine lilac will make you appear younger and fresher – who wouldn’t want that?
UV Cut Supima cotton crew neck cardigan, $29.90, from UniqloPHOTO: Uniqlo
This collection of lightweight cardigans are made with a special fabric that provides protection against the harmful effects of UV rays. Pick this up if you spend a lot of time outdoors.
This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.