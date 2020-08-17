These lightweight cardigans are made for our unpredictable weather

Shi Min
Ho Guo Xiong
The Singapore Women's Weekly
PHOTO: Dorothy Perkins, H&M, Uniqlo and Zara

The weather nowadays is so unpredictable that you don’t know if you should bring an umbrella or a cardigan out.

Hot sunny days interspersed with random bouts of heavy rains have caused the temperature to fluctuate. Which is why, a lightweight cardigan is in order.

These keep you warm when temperatures dip while not being suffocating when it gets hot and balmy. Choosing a brightly coloured design also jazzes up your OOTD with a fun pop of colour.

Ahead, nine affordable colourful lightweight cardigans that you can wear for both work and play.

Knit cardigan with buttons, $45.90, from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Made in a pleasant hue reminiscent of green beans, this understand cardigan is great for those who favour the less-is-more look.

Knit cardigan with seams, $59.90, from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

This punchy fuchsia number is cut slightly shorter than average and features puffed sleeves, which makes it great for playing with proportions and concealing arm bulk.

Pointelle knit cardigan, $59.90, from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

From the pastel lilac shade to the unique knit pattern, we love how this cardigan has a retro charm while oozing femininity.

Core cardigan, $49.90, from Dorothy Perkins

PHOTO: Dorothy Perkins

Cut with a slim-fitting boxy silhouette, use this Dorothy Perkins iteration to create an illusion of having a longer, slimmer body.

Fine-knit Tie-hem cardigan, $29.95, from H&M

PHOTO: H&M

Besides the well-loved and versatile brick-red colourway, this cardigan is worn knotted to help you to look both cinched yet relaxed.

Frill Hem cardigan, $19.99, from Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

Details matter. This Pomelo cardigan features a ruffled hemline that adds a touch of girliness to the vibrant piece.

Knitted crew neck cardigan, $20.79, from Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

A round neckline is suitable for people who are on the lankier side or have broader shoulders. It is also complementary for people with smaller faces as the neckline accentuates the outline.

Light V neck long sleeve cardigan, $29.90, from Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

The trendy soft and feminine lilac will make you appear younger and fresher – who wouldn’t want that?

UV Cut Supima cotton crew neck cardigan, $29.90, from Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

This collection of lightweight cardigans are made with a special fabric that provides protection against the harmful effects of UV rays. Pick this up if you spend a lot of time outdoors.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.

#fashion #clothes #weather