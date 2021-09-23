These local dishes made with Lego bricks will make you crave for chilli crab and chicken rice

When it comes to our local cuisine, Singaporeans and Malaysians can be quite opinionated on which is the 'better' version.

So when our neighbour across the causeway decided to show off their dishes on Sept 19, we could not help but feel a little bit jealous, and hungry — even when they are made of plastic.

A viral Facebook post — with over 4,200 reactions — by Lego Malaysia showcased six photos of our local dishes made using Lego bricks.

These include all-time favourites such as chicken rice, chilli crab and nasi lemak.

In the comments, netizens were amazed by the level of detail that goes into each creation, which gave them all sort of food cravings.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Lego Malaysia

Another equally impressive Lego creation with a 'Singapore feel' is a collection of retro miniature sculptures featuring an ice kacang machine, tingkat and gem biscuits in a Khong Guan tin.

ALSO READ: Retro custom Singapore public transport Lego sets are rolling out soon, including a Milo truck

chingshijie@asiaone.com