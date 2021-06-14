These nude eyeshadow palettes comes with pretty, complementary colours to elevate your makeup

Nude makeup is often thought of as the quiet folks at a party – pleasant, but not terribly exciting. Well, not anymore. Going by these latest eyeshadow palettes, nude colours are no longer pushovers – applied simply to enhance your natural look or when you have no idea what to do with your eye makeup

Some of these eyeshadows come loaded with fine shimmer that light up your eyes and create a multi-dimensional effect. Some are rich, deep shades that lend depth and intensity. Yet others are flecked with gold to deliver a touch of glitz. Together, they elevate any eye makeup look.

Christian Louboutin Abracadabra La Palette in Bronze Eloise, $216

PHOTO: Christian Louboutin

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Eyeshadow Palette in #190 Tender, $107

PHOTO: Chanel

Chantecaille Butterfly Eye Quartet, $123

PHOTO: Chantecaille

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Insolent Rose, $127

PHOTO: Tom Ford

Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Summer Dune in #699 Mirage, $107

PHOTO: Dior

Huda Beauty Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Chocolate, $48

PHOTO: Huda Beauty

This article was first published in Her World Online.