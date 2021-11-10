These open rings and multi-finger rings are our latest obsessions

From engagements to weddings, rings have always been the fashion accessory that celebrates one's special milestones. But if you think that the usual rounded bands look a tad too normal, consider multi-finger, open or even transformable designs to take things up a notch.

These striking designs are gaining popularity among the style set, adorning the fingers of Julie Tan, Yoyo Cao and Nellie Lim, to name a few.

And with the gifting season coming up, here are some of the most striking designs to get your hands on. Treat it as a way to thank yourself for pulling through yet another tough year.

Julie Tan

Yoyo Cao

Nellie Lim

Electric Night Blade Runner Rainbow rose gold ring, Tomasz Donocik

PHOTO: Tomasz Donocik

Consonance rose gold, diamond and pearl ring, $3,820, State Property

PHOTO: State Property

Rose des Vents yellow gold, diamond and mother-of-pearl ring, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Extrait de Camelia transformable rose gold and diamond ring, $15,050, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Woven two-finger yellow gold and pearl ring, $8,000, Tasaki on Farfetch

PHOTO: Tasaki

Possession 18K rose gold, malachite and diamond ring, $4,700, Piaget

PHOTO: Piaget

Serpent Boheme two-finger yellow gold ring, Boucheron

PHOTO: Boucheron

This article was first published in Her World Online.