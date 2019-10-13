These personal shopping services will save busy women so much time and energy

Read also

The first session, which usually takes two hours, will begin by determining your style personality for which they break down into five broad categories: Classic, romantic and feminine, dramatic (which includes sexy), creative and natural (comfort-focus).

Your body type, likes and dislikes and other preferences will also be taken into consideration.

How much does it cost: $300 per session, which will be complimentary if you spend at least $1,000.

Club 21 classic, prestige and elite members enjoy complimentary services.

Contact Club 21 at styleservices @club21global.com or Lani Chan at 9236 6373 (lani.chan @club21global.com) at least three days in advance to book your appointment.

The personal shopper service follows store operating hours (Mondays to Saturdays, 10.30am to 7.30pm).

JULIA BLANK

Who are they: Ukraine-born Julia Blank has been a personal stylist in Singapore since 2007.

Comfortable with working with both men and women, Julia has lived in multiple cities around the world including New York, London and Paris and thus prides herself as being culturally sensitive to the needs of different customers.

She is also able to help source for items not found here, and can get you an inside scoop on the latest deals and sales in and out of Singapore.

Julia has worked with corporate clients, working professionals and parents, just to name a few.

How does it work: The personal shopping session begins with a free consultation either in your home or at her studio, where she aims to get a grasp of your energies, passions, lifestyle and fashion needs.

She will also identify your shopping pattern and history to help shape her services, as well as your body type and style before heading to the shops.

Julia also provides other services such as colour analysis, wardrobe editing and styling, makeup, hair and accessories recommendations that are add-on services to a one-off personal shopping service or as part of the $2,500 package deal.

How much does it cost: Julia’s personal shopping are prized at $225 per hour, with at least three hours minimum.

The $2,500 package (for 10 hours) is valid for six months and includes a colour consultation valued at $380.

You can reach out to Julia via juliarblank @gmail.com or contact her at 9751 1694.

CARLA PERSONAL STYLING

Who are they: Dividing her time between clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, Brazil-born personal stylist Carla Snajder’s ethos is to ensure that your purchases not only look good on you, but are also versatile, long-lasting and cost-effective.

Her relationship with retailers has also allowed them to offer her customers access to high-end designer sales with heavy discounts (up to 90 per cent off!).

Clients who travel to Hong Kong can also join her shopping tour experience and expose themselves to sales and emerging and established local designers.

How does it work: Whether the client is male or female, Carla begins with a scheduled phone call to understand your needs and familiarise you with the process.

A short questionnaire will also be posed when you’ve confirmed your booking to understand your needs, preferences, sizes, lifestyle and budget.

Prior to shopping, Carla will also get you to send pictures of what you wear day to day to learn about your style before pre-shopping and placing items on reserve at the shops.

At the shop, Carla will equip you with styling knowhow such as how to complement colours with your skin tone.

MARINA BAY SANDS SHOPPING CONCIERGE

Who are they: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands tout themselves as being the first luxury mall in Singapore to provide personal shopping service since its inception in 2016.

With over 170 luxury and high-end retailers, the curated experience ends with complimentary fragrance profiling session at British perfumery Penhaligon’s and a TWG tea boutique experience to finish.

Unlike the personal shopper services detailed here where one stylist guides you through the process, stylists from individual brands are engaged to pre-select pieces for you at their boutiques.

How does it work: You would begin by filling a form online that details information such as your style inspirations, size and availability.