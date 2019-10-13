These personal shopping services will save busy women so much time and energy

Women like Carrie Bradshaw and Blair Waldorf make it seem like shopping is a treat and it’s easy to enjoy retail therapy. But in reality, shopping can be daunting and tricky.
Not only do you have to consider your budger and the occasion you’re shopping for, you also have to take into account other issues such as colours that complement your skin tone, what style flatters your body shape and many others.
We totally understand if going through this laundry list of considerations sounds daunting and puts you off shopping, which is why we’re putting the spotlight on various personal shopping services in Singapore, where trained and experienced stylists and image consultants can help you overcome your fashion problems.
Plus, you’ll get a tailored service that can help you look good and feel good, without much fuss.
Here are six places you can go to for help. You can thank us later.
SORTORIAL
Who are they: Founded by stylist Debby Kwong, sortorial’s motto is “sort out, style up” and she believes in helping clients find silhouettes and materials that they can wear for their body type and lifestyle.
In short, Debby dishes out practical fashion advice and ensures that you make smart purchases, while giving you pointers to help you experiment with new trends and styles should you wish to.
sortorial also provides other services including wardrobe purging and closet organisation.
How does it work: The personal shopping service is available for both men and women and you would first make a booking via her website with at least three days notice.
Pick a date and time that suits your schedule and add a note on where you want to shop if you have a preference.
Once the appointment has been made, Debby will reach out via email to find what you would like to achieve from the personal shopping session — whether it is for a special occasion, to revamp your style or add more versatility to your wardrobe.
Debby will also establish how much you have budgeted for clothing and accessories to gauge what brands and stores you should be shopping at.
If you’re strapped for time or prefer shopping online, Debby can help you curate a list of products from your favourite e-stores and brands that she thinks will suit your style and aesthetics.
How much does it cost: $120 for two hours, with each additional hour charged at $60.
sortorial also offers a styling subscription service, with one-, three- and six-month options, which allows Debby to continue to offer advice and guidance on future purchases after a decluttering or personal shopping session.
CLUB 21 STYLE SERVICES
Who are they: Club 21 is a luxury retail company founded by Singaporean entrepreneur Christina Ong.
The brand manages multiple high-end labels including Donna Karen, ck Calvin Klein, Balenciaga and Giorgio Armani, just to name a few.
How does it work: The personal shopping service will be conducted at any Club 21 boutique by in-house style advisor Lani Chan and is available for men and women.
The first session, which usually takes two hours, will begin by determining your style personality for which they break down into five broad categories: Classic, romantic and feminine, dramatic (which includes sexy), creative and natural (comfort-focus).
Your body type, likes and dislikes and other preferences will also be taken into consideration.
How much does it cost: $300 per session, which will be complimentary if you spend at least $1,000.
Club 21 classic, prestige and elite members enjoy complimentary services.
Contact Club 21 at styleservices @club21global.com or Lani Chan at 9236 6373 (lani.chan @club21global.com) at least three days in advance to book your appointment.
The personal shopper service follows store operating hours (Mondays to Saturdays, 10.30am to 7.30pm).
JULIA BLANK
Who are they: Ukraine-born Julia Blank has been a personal stylist in Singapore since 2007.
Comfortable with working with both men and women, Julia has lived in multiple cities around the world including New York, London and Paris and thus prides herself as being culturally sensitive to the needs of different customers.
She is also able to help source for items not found here, and can get you an inside scoop on the latest deals and sales in and out of Singapore.
Julia has worked with corporate clients, working professionals and parents, just to name a few.
How does it work: The personal shopping session begins with a free consultation either in your home or at her studio, where she aims to get a grasp of your energies, passions, lifestyle and fashion needs.
She will also identify your shopping pattern and history to help shape her services, as well as your body type and style before heading to the shops.
Julia also provides other services such as colour analysis, wardrobe editing and styling, makeup, hair and accessories recommendations that are add-on services to a one-off personal shopping service or as part of the $2,500 package deal.
How much does it cost: Julia’s personal shopping are prized at $225 per hour, with at least three hours minimum.
The $2,500 package (for 10 hours) is valid for six months and includes a colour consultation valued at $380.
You can reach out to Julia via juliarblank @gmail.com or contact her at 9751 1694.
CARLA PERSONAL STYLING
Who are they: Dividing her time between clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, Brazil-born personal stylist Carla Snajder’s ethos is to ensure that your purchases not only look good on you, but are also versatile, long-lasting and cost-effective.
Her relationship with retailers has also allowed them to offer her customers access to high-end designer sales with heavy discounts (up to 90 per cent off!).
Clients who travel to Hong Kong can also join her shopping tour experience and expose themselves to sales and emerging and established local designers.
How does it work: Whether the client is male or female, Carla begins with a scheduled phone call to understand your needs and familiarise you with the process.
A short questionnaire will also be posed when you’ve confirmed your booking to understand your needs, preferences, sizes, lifestyle and budget.
Prior to shopping, Carla will also get you to send pictures of what you wear day to day to learn about your style before pre-shopping and placing items on reserve at the shops.
At the shop, Carla will equip you with styling knowhow such as how to complement colours with your skin tone.
MARINA BAY SANDS SHOPPING CONCIERGE
Who are they: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands tout themselves as being the first luxury mall in Singapore to provide personal shopping service since its inception in 2016.
With over 170 luxury and high-end retailers, the curated experience ends with complimentary fragrance profiling session at British perfumery Penhaligon’s and a TWG tea boutique experience to finish.
Unlike the personal shopper services detailed here where one stylist guides you through the process, stylists from individual brands are engaged to pre-select pieces for you at their boutiques.
How does it work: You would begin by filling a form online that details information such as your style inspirations, size and availability.
At MBS, you would meet with a dedicated chaperone who would bring you to the chosen three best brands that correspond best to your profile, where a curated selection based on your budget and style preferences await you.
You have the option to choose a minimum of two and up to four brands for the service. At the store, the boutique’s stylist or sales assistant will be at hand to help you.
How much does it cost: The service costs $250 per session (maximum three hours), and you’ll be given a $250 shopping voucher that is redeemable upon a minimum spend of $1,000.
You can make your booking via their website with at least three working days in advance.
STYLEBYJEANN
Who are they: A Science graduate who worked in the corporate world for 10 years, Jeann Ng’s foray began when she encountered the transformative powers that personal styling had on her.
That spurred her to create her own business StylebyJeann and now works as a personal stylist and coach.
Besides her calm and patient demeanour, Jeann believes in taking small steps to help customers build confidence in adding new styles and colours to their wardrobe.
How does it work: For first-timers, you would be given a personal shopping questionnaire that helps Jeann understand your shopping objectives, preferences and budget.
With this information, she will tailor the shopping to your needs and can cover areas such as clothing, accessories and makeup.
Personal shopping trips for existing clients will be aimed at identifying gaps in your wardrobe and filling them with pieces that complement your body type, skin tone, personality and lifestyle.
Through the experience, Jeann will guide you through the shopping process and how to style them accordingly. Jeann’s services also cater to both men and women.
How much does it cost: $397 for a three hour customised shopping trip.
Contact Jeann at jeann @stylebyjeann.com or visit her website for bookings with a minimum of three to five working days in advance.
This article was first published in Women's Weekly.