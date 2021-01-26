These playful outfits & accessories are super cute for CNY

Cute is in, judging by some of these designers’ cartoon collabs that have been popping up.

This Chinese New Year, whether you’re looking to drum up a bit of festive cheer or add playfulness to your new year wardrobe, here are some of the most adorable picks, from Uniqlo’s collab with hot pot chain Beauty In The Pot to H&M’s Powerpuff Girl and Disney pieces to Tory Burch’s Ozzie The Ox series.

Then, of course, there’s Gucci’s Doraemon collection you’ll want to get your hands on.

1. Uniqlo X Beauty In The Pot

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Fans of hot pot chain Beauty In The Pot (BITP) can now sport tees printed with some of your favourite steamboat items.

BITP has partnered Uniqlo to launch a new dish Ebiko Wasabi Prawn Paste, and along with it, a capsule collection of four T-shirt designs.

Named ‘UNIQLO x Beauty in The Pot: Kawaii Friends’, it comes under Uniqlo’s UTme! series, and features cartoon renderings of different steamboat ingredients. Each T-shirt is available at $29.90 at Uniqlo Orchard Central.

Plus, wear any of the T-shirts to any Beauty In The Pot restaurant and get 50 per cent off the Ebiko Wasabi Prawn Paste, originally priced at $20.80. Paradise Group members will also get 10 per cent off the BITP UTme! T-shirts when they present the Paradise Group app’s home screen at Uniqlo’s cashier.

2. Chupa Chups X H&M Divided

PHOTO: H&M Singapore

Give your CNY looks a sweet touch with the line-up by Chupa Chups X H&M Divided. The collection takes on a playful candy-themed approach, with pieces bearing the iconic Chupa Chups logo as well as cardigans, vests, sweatshirts, and more in a series of sweet pastel tones.

Prices range from $29.95 for a sweater to $49.95 for a tweed dress, available in stores and online.

3. H&M's CNY 2021 collection

PHOTO: H&M Singapore

There’s more from the Swedish fashion retailer for the festive season.

Among the mix of its collection for Chinese New Year 2021, we spotted these pieces splashed with Walt Disney’s Clarabelle The Cow, as well as the iconic Mickey Mouse. And for fans of Powerpuff Girls, you’ll find sweaters, cardigans, and vests spotlighting the crime-fighting trio from the Cartoon Network series.

The prices of H&M’s CNY 2021 collection range from $19.95 for tops, shirts and blouses, $29.95 – $49.95 for dresses, knits, and sweaters, and up to $64.95 for outerwear, available online and in stores.

PHOTO: H&M Singapore

There are fun pieces for the kids, too. Choose from vibrant red outwear to cute sweaters and jeans emblazoned with ox motifs to welcome the Year of the Ox.

Kids items are priced from $16.95. Individual prices are available online or upon request.

5. Tory Burch's Ozzie The Ox Collection

PHOTO: Tory Burch

Ozzie the Ox character on a number of items including bags, sweater, t-shirt, shoes and more. The cutest piece in the collection yet: a bag in the shape of an ox plushie.

Prices range from $665 for the Ozzie The Ox sweater to $885 for the Ozzie The Ox Bag (far right). Visit its website.

6. Gucci X Doraemon

PHOTO: Gucci

Everyone’s favourite earless robocat has landed at Gucci, and the fashion house’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele has dedicated an entire collection the iconic Japanese manga and anime character for the Lunar New Year.

Also marking the manga’s 50th anniversary, the line-up for men and women sees the pop icon in his classic blue color over the GG motif. The series of over 50 products run the gamut from sweaters and T-shirts to crossbody bags, wallets, shoes and a phone case.

Prices range from US$195 (S$258) to US$5,800, available on Gucci’s website and selected Gucci stores.

7. Pomelo's CNY Collection

PHOTO: Pomelo

You can count on Pomelo for trendy and affordable clothing options, and its 56-piece CNY collection is no exception. You’ll find a medley of oriental blooms in silhouettes inspired by the classic cheongsam, but with modern twists including cute cut-outs and balloon sleeves, as well as quirky graphic tees.

Pomelo’s Chinese New Year 2021 collection is available on the Pomelo app via iOS and Android, online, and in-stores. Prices start from $14.

8. Hello Kitty mini crossbody bag, from Furla

PHOTO: Zalora

Blast off into the new year with Furla’s Hello Kitty crossbody bag in space adventure-themed prints and festive hues – it’s sure to bring zest to any CNY ensemble.

$670, available at Zalora.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.