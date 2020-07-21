These post-CB t-shirt designs are what every Singaporean needs

Don’t get us wrong: As much as we’re all for classics like a simple black or white T-shirt, there are days when it’s just better to have one that’s unique to you.

Enter Uniqlo’s UTme, a service that allows you to create your very own designs and have them printed on its iconic UT cotton T-shirts.

While this printing service isn’t exactly new (it was launched in 2015), the Japanese conglomerate has recently collaborated with local artist Michael Ng (aka Mindflyer) to create eight prints that are exclusive to Singapore just for UTme.

In other words: You’ll have more choices when getting your very own, one-of-a-kind T-shirts.

Mindflyer is known for his bold and pseudo-realism artwork, and his designs for Uniqlo are in a similar vein, but feature a whimsical twist on Singapore life post-circuit breaker.

Take a peek at all eight of his eclectic designs below.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

New norm on the public transport: mask on, volume off.

This design depicts the “avoid talking on public transport” situation that everyone has to abide by right now.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

While it’s great that we can meet friends in Phase 2, we can only have social gatherings of up to five people. Which means, everyone else will meet via Zoom.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Don’t want to head to the salons to cut your hair or couldn’t get an appointment?

Don’t fret, no one is gonna recognise you under that mask even if you went around with untrimmed hair.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Remember that point in time during CB where baking supplies were sold out because everyone is suddenly a stay-home baker?

But honestly, this depicted our lives back then because when we were not baking, we were attending video meetings. Nothing in between.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Just a gentle reminder to practise safe-distancing whether you’re out buying food, shopping for sale items or just out and about.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

An abstract artwork calls for your own inference. We inferred this as grocery run.

You know, because that was the one thing everyone looked forward to during the circuit breaker. No? Just us?

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Just a friendly reminder that you can be fined $300 if you’re caught not wearing a mask in public places (when you’re not eating or drinking, that is).

Our tip: Keep an extra piece in your bag just in case you forget to put it on before you leave the house (happens to the best of us).

PHOTO: Uniqlo

During this period, you can contribute by:

Bringing your own container when dapao-ing food Giving tips to the people who serve/deliver food if you can afford it (they have it tough) Being nicer to people in general because we’re in this together

Each tee costs $29.90, which are available for printing on Uniqlo’s UT tees at the third level of its Orchard Central flagship outlet.

This article was first published in Her World Online.