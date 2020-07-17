These quirky t-shirt designs perfectly illustrate Singapore's new normal

While working from home, masking up, and sitting 1 metre apart might feel like part of a new normal, there's no guarantee that things will stay like this forever. In time, restrictions will lift, and life will more or less go back to the way it was. Or maybe it will change in ways that we can't even begin to imagine.

Either way, this period won't last forever. If you're looking for a keepsake to commemorate life during Phase 2, look no further than this collaboration between Singapore-based illustrator Michael Ng (who goes by Mindflyer professionally) and Uniqlo.

Mindflyer, who also founded the Illustration Arts Festival event, maintains a surreal, sci-fi-inspired aesthetic across his designs - making him an inspired choice as this collection's illustrator, since the Covid-19 pandemic feels like something straight out of a dystopian novel.

The collection contains 8 designs, which depict everything from commuting...

To cycling - or uh, food delivery...

To socialising in groups of 5 people or less...

To safe distancing...

To working from home...

To post-circuit breaker paktor (at last)...

To the nonstop, round-the-clock nature of the news cycle, of our vigilance against poor hygiene, and of our essential workers' livelihoods.

