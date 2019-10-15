These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia

PHOTO: Facebook/ Sea Horizon Resort
Melissa Goh
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

There's no need to look too far for a relaxing getaway when our neighbour Johor has quite a few pristine beaches and resorts that are just a couple of hours away from the Causeway.

Forget Bali and Japan when you can enjoy the same dramatic sunsets at these beachfront resorts or dip in a hot spring in Johor.

Some of these resorts are sea-facing and situated on private islands that you may even forget you're in Malaysia.

With the long weekend approaching and the year coming to an end, you may want to schedule a short getaway at these resorts that requires very little planning but offers just as much enjoyment as a holiday far away. 

SEA GYPSY VILLAGE

The rustic Sea Gypsy Village is a beach escape from the hustle and bustle on the secluded Sibu island, which seems to have lost track of time. 

Be one with nature when you head down to this part of Johor that has beaches surrounded by hills and mountains — you may even think you're island hopping in Phuket. 

Where: Lot 71, Pulau Sibu, 86800 Mersing, Johor, Malaysia

BATU BATU

Batu Batu is a private resort on Tengah Island, a mere 20 minutes from Mersing Jetty, boasting blue waters and fine sandy shores. 

The Jungle Villa is tucked away in a tropical forest and the private balcony offers an unparalleled view of the sea, while the large bathroom with a standalone bathtub lets you soak your cares away.

Go for a dip in the infinity pool where the edge of the pool meets the vast horizon of the sea.

Where: Tengah Island, Malaysia

SEA HORIZON RESORT

The Sea Horizon Resort takes glamping to a whole new level, complete with air-conditioning, a private bath and hot shower, a private viewing and dining deck, and a hammock.

Sea Horizon Resort Room Rate 旭日の海房价表 *Price is subject to change without notice *价钱更改，将不另行通知 May visit our website...

Posted by Sea Horizon Resort 旭日の海 on Sunday, August 4, 2019


Sitting on a cliff overlooking the South China Sea, there are only two Stargazer Domes in the entire resort while the regular suites are Mediterranean-themed.

If you're looking for a romantic getaway, here's where you can cuddle up and admire the stars in bed.

Where: Lot 901, Kuala Sedili Besar, 81910 Kota Tinggi, Johor

ASEANIA RESORT PULAU BESAR

Tranquillity is what you'll find at the Aseania Resort Pulau Besar, accessible only by boat from Mersing Jetty.

You'll be staying in wooden huts and there are only 47 rooms on the premises, so the resort won't be overcrowded with holidaymakers.  

Posted by Aseania Resort, Besar Island on Friday, May 3, 2013

While away your time on the deck and watch the sky turn dramatic when the sun sets. 

Perfect sunset at Aseania Beach Resort

Posted by Aseania Resort, Besar Island on Wednesday, April 17, 2013

The resort closes during the monsoon season from October to January, so you may want to plan your vacation from February onwards.

Where: Lot 33,34 & 35, Pulau Besar, Pulau Babi Besar, 86800 Mersing, Johor, Malaysia

TUNAMAYA BEACH AND SPA RESORT (TIOMAN ISLAND)

The Tunamaya Resort is truly a hidden paradise, surrounded by the rainforest and the mountains as its backdrop.

View this post on Instagram

Hidden Paradise

A post shared by Tunamaya Tioman Island (@tunamayaresorttioman) on

The lush villas in the resort resemble cottages in the woods, an inviting change of scenery for urban dwellers who are seeking a short break. 

If you're a nature lover, the nearby forest will trick your mind into thinking you're hiking in the Western parts of the world.

Where: Lot 20 & 21, Sarang Burung, Kg. Mukut, 26800 Pulau Tioman, Pahang, Malaysia

KSL HOT SPRING RESORT

You don't need to travel to Japan to soak in a hot spring.

All you have to do is cross the border and make your way to the KSL Hot Spring Resort to enjoy the same health benefits at the six different healing pools.

Unlike the other resorts on this list, KSL Hot Spring Resort is conveniently located in Johor Bahru, 10 minutes from the Causeway, so you don't have to hop on a ferry to get there.

Once you're done with soaking in the hot spring, you can plan to shop and eat at nearby KSL City Mall, Aeon Tebrau City Shopping Mall and eateries along the street. 

Where: 31, Jalan Kangkar Tebrau, Taman Daya, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

RINA BALINESE RESORT

Get a taste of the Balinese life when you check yourself into the Rina Balinese Resort in Johor.

Rejuvenate in the dining pool, where you can soak your feet in the water while chomping on Indonesian cuisine. 

Where: 2515, 6, Jalan Seelong Jaya, Kampung Seelong Jaya, 81400 Senai, Johor, Malaysia

ANANTARA DESARU COAST RESORT & VILLA

Slated to open this December, the Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villa joins other luxurious resorts on this revitalised beachfront destination.

Enjoy the panoramic views of the ocean from the infinity pools and book a romantic private dinner to make your partner swoon.

ALSO READPlaces in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe

melissagoh@asiaone.com

More about
travel malaysia Johor

TRENDING

These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Tosh Zhang takes on ‘most depressing’ role
Malaysian retiree and hubby lose life savings in Macau scam
Malaysian retiree and hubby lose life savings in Macau scam
Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale &amp; other deals this week
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale & other deals this week
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea

Home Works

These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth

SERVICES