These restaurants deliver to your doorstep so you can avoid the crowds this Christmas

Too busy to cook? Dining out is so easy in Singapore, with plenty of options all around. But with social distancing measures and practices in places, no thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, you may want to keep your old folks and young children at home more often these days.

Especially during a peak time like Christmas.

Thankfully, you don’t always need to venture outdoors to enjoy a restaurant-quality meal. With the proliferation of food delivery services , many topnotch eating places are choosing to bring their dishes to customers in the comfort of their homes.

In fact, you can practically have Michelin-star-quality food sent straight to your doorstep and onto your dining table in minutes, how amazing is that?

While it’s not always the cheapest option, it’s great for when you’re bored of having homecooked or fast food, or want to celebrate Grandpa’s 80th birthday without having to book a restaurant table.

Here, we’ve rounded up 15 restaurants that offer delivery services that will take family dinner to the next level.

1. Violet Oon Singapore

Enjoy an intimate, family-sized Nonya feast without having to slave over the stove with Violet Oon Singapore’s newly-launched three set menus or Petit Feasts that serve four to six people.

Tuck into signature favourites such as Dry Laksa, Babi Pong Tay, Chap Chye, Beef Rendang and more, as each ready-to-eat spread is freshly prepared before being delivered to your home or office.

Price: From $125 for a set menu of six dishes plus four servings of rice. All sets come with a side of atchara pickle and sambal belacan.

How to order: Call 9834 9935 (from 10am) or email eat@violetoon.com. Payment may be made via credit card or PayNow to 9834 9935. They deliver islandwide delivery from Tuesdays to Sundays.

For same-day delivery, place lunch orders before 10.30am for delivery by 12-12.30pm, and dinner orders by 4pm for delivery by 6.30-7pm.

Psst, order by March 31 to enjoy a free slice of Kueh Beng Kah when you order Petit Feast Menu 3!

2. Beauty In The Pot

From us to you, enjoy $10 off your total bill with Beauty In The Pot. Simply use the code "ODDLEEATS10" upon checkout... Posted by Paradise Group on Sunday, October 4, 2020

If you’re hankering after some hotpot, you can literally recreate the experience at home with Beauty In The Pot’s delivery service, which includes the pot and stove.

Savour their famous Twin Flavour Soup – Beauty Collagen Broth and Spicy Nourishing Broth – along with an array of fresh raw ingredients like US Angus Prime Short Ribs, fresh prawns, Hokkaido fresh scallops, la mian and more.

Price: From $238 for five persons, with optional add-on condiments from $6.50. Do note there’s a delivery fee of $50.

How to order: Visit their website here. Orders must be made five working days in advance.

3. Tong Xin Ru Yi

For a more wallet-friendly hot pot delivery experience, consider opting for Tong Xin Ru Yi, which is somewhat of a veteran when it comes to bringing hot pots to homes.

Started over six years ago, they offer the same prices as their dine-in restaurant and provide the induction cooker and copper pot to boot. Check out their extensive menu here, which includes a range of mouth-watering soups as well as cooked dishes like BBQ Garlic Oyster.

Price: Minimum order of $80, plus delivery charge of up to $20. Free delivery for orders over $120.

How to order: Call 6536 8058 or WhatsApp 9071 1618.

4. Soup Restaurant

Known for its delicious herbal soups, this Cantonese restaurant is good for taking old folks, as it offers heritage cuisine created to evoke nostalgia for comforting and nutritious homecooked food of the 1960s.

A great option for families looking for healthier options, their delivery menu includes signature favourites like the Samsui Ginger Chicken (from $25.57), Double-Boiled Cordyceps Flower with Chicken Soup ($19.04) and Teochew Olive Rice ($8.02).

Minimum order/Price: Minimum order of $50.

How to order: Visit their website here. They deliver islandwide, seven days a week.

5. Tim Ho Wan

Got that dim sum craving? Consider this Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant from Hong Kong, best known for their crisp-outside-fluffy-inside Baked BBQ Pork Buns ($7.80).

Have your fill of dumplings, rice rolls, congee and more, as well as desserts like Hong Kong Style Egg Tarts ($5.50 for three pieces) and Deep Fried Milk Custard ($5.30), right from the comfort of your home.

In addition to dim sum, there are also bento boxes that comprise three dishes, such as Prawn Paste Noodles, Vegetable and Egg Tart ($13.30). If you’re ordering for the family, you can choose from one of three sharing platters with 12 pieces of dim sum goodies each (from $25.80).

Price: Minimum order between $35 – $80

How to order: Order here. They deliver islandwide, seven days a week.

6. Park Bench Deli

For gourmet, American-styled sandwiches, you can’t go wrong with this Telok Ayer sandwich joint that will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about the humble bread-based dish.

Think melt-in-your-mouth smoked beef brisket pastrami with russian dressed coleslaw, swiss cheese and mustard between rye bread (Pastrami Reuben, $26), spiced fried chicken thigh with chilli mayo, tex mex slaw and honey between soft potato buns (Crispy Hot Chicken, $16.50) and even the vegan-friendly Impossible Patty Melt ($24) featuring Impossible Foods plant-based meat.

For balance, you can add a salad or acai bowl to your order.

Price: Minimum order of $50

How to order: Order here. They deliver islandwide, seven days a week.

7. Komala's Restaurant

You probably know this vegetarian restaurant chain for serving up fast and fussfree south Indian cuisine, with eight outlets around the island. But did you know that they also deliver to homes and offices throughout Singapore too?

The delivery menu is nothing to sneeze at either, with dozens of options ranging from chaat (savoury snacks or sides) to thosai, naan, prata and even locally-inspired fusion dishes like Mock Chicken Sambal and Mee Goreng. Complement your meal with an authentic lassi from their drinks menu.

Price: Minimum order of $20

How to order: Call 6444 0444. They deliver islandwide, seven days a week. Visit their website for the full menu.

8. White Restaurant

A fan of the legendary Original Sembawang White Bee Hoon? You can skip the queues and slurp it up without having to travel out of your way simply by making your order online.

Available in three sizes, each packet of The Original White Bee Hoon (from $7.15) comes with one complimentary packet of sambal chilli.

Complement your meal with wide array of a la carte dishes such as Sambal LaLa (from $13.20), Signature Meat & Seafood Roll (from $12.98) and Yam Ring ($28.60).

Price: Minimum order of $50

How to order: Order here. They deliver islandwide, seven days a week.

9. Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant

This restaurant at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium is known for serving up delicious Cantonese cuisine, from savoury roast meats to delectable stirfries. While their menu for delivery is not as extensive as their dine-in menu, it certainly hits the spot.

Consider ordering their signatures like the Superior Trio Barbecued Meat Platter (from $42.80) which comprises roasted duck, braised soy chicken and suckling pig, or Home Style Roasted Duck with Tea Leaves (from $34.24).

Complement your meal with other dishes such as Braised Mixed Vegetables (from $21.40) and XO Yangzhou Fried Rice (from $23.54) with a spicy kick.

Price: Minimum order of $10

How to order: Available via Foodpanda, to selected locations.

10. Ola Kitchen Group

Ola Kitchen Group, which runs restaurants like Ola Cocina Del Mar at Marina Bay Financial Centre and Totino in Jewel Changi Airport, is offering a home delivery Latino barbecue suitable for bigger families or family gatherings.

The spread includes Latin-themed delights ranging from barbecued meats to Mexican tacos, Argentinian asados with chimichurri and Peruvian ceviches.

Price: From $88 per person for 10 dishes and four sauces, plus additional $220 for transport, disposable cutlery, crockery and napkins.

How to order: Call 9138 3045 or email ola@ola.kitchen

11. Imperial Treasure

For quintessential Chinese restaurant fare, Imperial Treasure’s delivery menu serves up quite a variety to pick and choose from, including a specialty menu with dishes you won’t find at your run-of-the-mill zichar stall such as Stir-Fried Squid with Celery and XO Sauce ($19.26) and Sauteed Hong Kong Kai Lan with Ginger and Chinese Wine ($19.26).

There’s also a selection of dim sum, la mian (hand-pulled noodles), barbecued meats and fried rice and noodles, as well as a roundup of Chinese desserts like Chilled Osmanthus Jelly ($6.21).

How to order: Available via Foodpanda and Grab, to selected locations.

12. District 10 Bar & Restaurant

For European/Italian cuisine with a modern spin, this restaurant’s menu comprises a hearty selection of pizzas, pastas, main and sides.

Signature dishes up for delivery include their Spaghetti Carbonara with Black Truffle ($24) and Parma Ham Pizza ($29) with arugula and 24-months-old shaved parmesan cheese, which you can complement with a cheese platter or salad.

How to order: Available via Foodpanda, to selected locations.

13. The Song Of India

Michelin-star dining at home? Yes, please! This Indian fine-diner boasts a wide variety of mains, soups, starters, breads, rice and more to delight your tastebuds.

Signature must-tries include Blue Cheese Naan, Truffle & Mushroom Naan, Goan Fish Curry, as well as a kebab tasting platter comprising an assortment of prawn, lamb and chicken options. You can also choose from vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes to suit your dietary needs.

Prices start at $22 for a starter of fried and baked Punjabi samosa, $7 for tandoori roti and $29 for tandoori chicken.

Price: At $48 for a kebab tasting platter, from $9 for breads, from $12 for rice.

How to order: Available via Deliveroo or Grab, to selected locations only.

14. Clinton Street Baking Company

Want a delicious brunch without having to whip out the pan?

Indulge in Clinton Street Baking Company’s range of western comfort foods that come in the form of Pancakes with Warm Maple Butter ($20.33) (choose from three toppings – blueberries, banana walnut or chocolate chunks), Brioche French Toast ($19.26), Farmer’s Plate ($24.61) of soft scrambled eggs, cheddar, rosemary pork patties, and more.

You can even have breakfast for dinner with their all-day menu.

Price: Minimum order of $10

How to order: Available via Deliveroo, to selected locations only.

15. Meat Smith

If you’re feeling extra ravenous, consider this meat joint’s hearty and meaty offerings, from smoked and grilled pork ribs topped with an apple cider BBQ glaze ($32), to pastrami sandwiches with russian dressing, sauerkraut, emmental cheese served in a housemade potato bun ($20), and juicy pulled pork burgers with red onion rings, pickled cucumbers and BBQ mustard sauce ($16).

There are also catering packs that can feed a large family gathering, such as the Snack Pack featuring pork belly burnt ends, pastrami burnt ends, buffalo wings, jalepeno & cheddar sausage and brisket spring rolls.

Price: Minimum order of $50

How to order: Visit their website here. Order must be placed 72 hours in advance.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.