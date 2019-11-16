These roomy totes are perfect for work, travel and play

As designer bags are consistently getting smaller each season (cue Jacquemus’ Le Chiquito and Fendi’s S/S ’20 Baguette), it may come as a surprise that we’re in favour of large, roomy totes.

Here’s why: Not every woman is able to leave the apartment with just their credit cards, keys, phone and lipstick.

Moreover, larger purses are more versatile than their minute counterparts.

You can stuff your files and laptop in them for work, use them as a beach bag to carry your sunscreen and towel for a weekend escapade, or take them along for your trip to safely store your flight essentials.

Here, 12 of the best totes to justify our point.

1. Bond canvas shopper tote, $2,990, Givenchy

2. Eva coated canvas tote, $489, Michael Michael Kors at Michael Kors.

3. GG Marmont raffia tote, US$2,510 (S$3,416.16), Gucci at www.net-a-porter.com.

4. Leather shopper tote, $79.90, Mango.

5. Chanel 31 washed denim tote (price unavailable), Chanel.

6. Leather tote, US$1,578.36 (S$2,148.46), Khaite at www.net-a-porter.com.

7. PU tote, $59.90, Zara.

8. Straw basket tote, US$39 ($53.09), Arket.

9. Cabata grained leather tote, US$1,415 (S$1,926.10), Christian Louboutin at www.matchesfashion.com.

10. Faux leather tote, $69.90, Charles & Keith.

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

11. Cotton tote, $118.30, Cath Kidston at Zalora.

12. Drew leather tote, US$583 (S$793.58), Staud at www.matchesfashion.com.

PHOTO: Staud

This article was first published in Her World Online .