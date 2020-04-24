These SG studios offer free online workout classes on Instagram

With the closure of gyms and fitness studios in Singapore due to the current circuit breaker measure for Covid-19, many of us are facing disruptions in our workout schedules.

Theoretically, working out from home sounds easy. Your yoga mat is just a few metres away, and you have the liberty to switch off from work anytime (don’t tell your boss!) to do a 5-minute quickie. IRL though, finding the motivation to move away from your chair (or bed, for some of us) can be pretty darn hard.

Plus, if you’ve always been a gym class junkie who thrives on the energy and motivation in a group setting to keep going, working out from home, solo, can seem like the most miserable thing to do.

The next best alternative for those itching to be back in a fitness class? Online classes, led by your favourite studios/instructors of course.

Conveniently streamed or posted on Instagram where we are already spending a gross amount of time on, these free online classes offer different workouts for your goals: Yoga for flexibility, pilates for toning, boxing for cardio and strength, and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) for fat loss.

Give them a go – you may very well settle into a new favourite fitness routine in these extraordinary, homebound conditions.

Boom Singapore

Perfect for: Boxing and bootcamp workouts

Where: Instagram

Want a workout that will wake your entire body up and get your heart rate soaring? This one’s for you. Boom Singapore will be hosting live and on-demand classes on their Instagram page.

You can follow their Boom Box and Boom Camp workouts on IGTV, save their Instagram posts to do it at your own pace, or work out with the community during Instagram Live.

Whatever Instagram format (IGTVs, Instagram Lives, instructor takeovers, and Instagram posts) you prefer working out with, they have it.

Ritual Gym

Perfect for: Efficient 30-minute circuits

Where: Instagram

Known for being a 30-minute gym, Ritual Gym provides efficient and convenient workouts for those who are strapped for time.

They recently launched their Ritual Anywhere series which consists of circuit workouts. Some moves may require equipment, but equipment-free alternatives are also provided.

On every Ritual Anywhere Instagram post, they share technique videos, alternatives and workout tips too. They release new workouts very frequently so you won’t get bored of working out.

Haus Athletics

Perfect for: Straightforward HIIT routines

Where: Instagram

You can find four-move HIIT workouts on Haus Athletics’ Instagram page. There is a video demonstration for all the moves so that everyone can follow along.

Even though the exercises might seem easy, you’ll really be engaging your muscles while doing unique HIIT moves that your body might not be used to.

After going through the circuit with intense bursts of movement and short rests, you’ll be sweaty, out of breath and energised.

If you’re looking for equipment, they’re also renting out power bags, dumbbells and resistance bands. Email them at info@hausathletics.com for more information.

Off Duty Pilates

Perfect for: Pilates

Where: Instagram

Miss working out on a pilates reformer? You can still work your inner core muscles with free pilates workouts from Off Duty Pilates. They share short and sweet videos that are under 10 minutes so that everyone can do them.

You definitely can’t say you don’t have enough time for a four-minute video! They recommend repeating the circuits three to five times to get a good burn.

Lululemon

Perfect for: Yoga and meditation

Where: Instagram

Lululemon is taking their community classes online with a series of work-from-home classes. There will be new workouts on Lululemon Singapore’s Instagram page at 6.30pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The classes are taught by Lululemon ambassadors such as Jessica Sinclair, who are trusted studio owners in Singapore’s yoga community.

Breathe Pilates

Perfect for: Pilates

Where: Instagram and Zoom

Although Breathe Pilates is offering an unlimited live streaming class subscription at $99, they’re also sharing free classes on their Instagram page.

Currently, they have a 20-minute post-natal class that is suitable for ladies who are six to eight weeks post-partum. They also do occasional pay-as-you-wish live classes on Zoom – keep tabs on their Instagram to know when to tune in!

This article was first published in Shape.