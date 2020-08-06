These Singapore artists are a big draw on Instagram

Janelle Yong
Wonderwall.sg
#SupportLocal isn't just limited to physical shops; this includes artists as well. Feast your eyes on the amazing works by these talented local artists.

1. Cheryl Teo

What's the draw: Cheryl Teo makes detailed paper sculptures of various objects, from small items like hand sanitiser and avocados to mini vehicles and HDB flats.

2. Lee Kow Fong aka Ah Guo

五五生风•Vibrant 55: watercolour on hot-pressed paper, 12X16 inches. Here's the National Day gift from Kiddo & friends for our nation's 55th birthday. A gift full of vibrant colours, hopeful smiles and amazing wonders!

What's the draw: Lee Kow Fong, also known as Ah Guo, draws familiar places in Singapore, from hawker centres to HDB estates and well-known tourist spots. His pieces tend to feature children and their innocence amidst these scenes.

3. Liquan Liew and Estella Ng

What's the draw: Artist duo Liquan Liew and Estella Ng paint vibrant works featuring nature and wildlife. Their works usually incorporate bright colours and lively designs with Southeast Asian motifs woven in.

4. Marie Toh

What's the draw: Marie Toh creates digital illustrations which usually show glimpses of quiet moments and peaceful scenes, exuding a calm feeling of zen.

5. Kaiyee Tay

🐚🐚🐚

What's the draw: Kaiyee Tay creates doodles inspired by cartoons, comics, video games and elements of everyday life.

What's the draw: Anngee Neo draws quirky cartoons with a seemingly simple style that allows for thought-provoking commentary on social issues like Covid-19.

7. Michael Ng

What's the draw: Michael Ng's doodles feature a surrealistic, sci-fi inspired aesthetic, giving them an otherworldly touch. Recently, he also collaborated with Uniqlo on a collection of T-shirt designs which reflect Singapore's new normal in the wake of Covid-19. You can find out more about these T-shirts here

8. Lee Xin Li aka Pok Pok Away

Finally done! It has been more than 30 days since the circuit breaker began. More than a month ago, I was still working at a studio, going to the hawker centre to have kopi-o-siu-dai and wanton mee with my studio-mate. Today, dining out is out, the playground is closed, and masking tape is everywhere for social-distancing measures. It is a challenging time as we cope with the new norms that would likely persist beyond the circuit breaker. Most of us are staying at home. Working and learning form home and coping with it in our ways: cooking, music, art, yoga, writing or plenty of Studio Ghibli films. Some are going beyond by volunteering, promoting social awareness, raising charity funds to help the less fortunate, the migrant workers, and the elderly. Behind the scenes, there is a whole system and team of people working to keep Singapore running so that we could stay at home, taking care of our loved ones and working with peace of mind: deliverymen who could bring a little comfort like mee chiang kueh from Ghim Moh or bubble tea. Supermarket workers who stock the shelves with pasta sauces or vegetables. On the front lines, medical personnel, the SAF, the Home Team and volunteers are keeping our daily situation in check as the pandemic continues to develop globally. This illustration is done in collaboration with @gov.sg. The work is a homage to the ongoing efforts against Covid-19 from people from all walks of life. We are all in this together. Stay strong, stay healthy, stay sane and stay safe!

What's the draw: Lee Xin Li, also known as Pok Pok Away, draws gorgeous illustrations featuring picturesque landscapes in Singapore, nostalgic scenes of camaraderie and the kampung spirit, and of course, plenty of beloved local foods. Many of his works are available for purchase from local shop Naiise.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

