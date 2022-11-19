These spots are now way more accessible, thanks to the new TEL3 MRT stations

After years in the making, the Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 3 (TEL3) MRT stations have finally opened.

The first stage, which opened in January 2020, connected Woodlands to the North-South Line; the second, which opened in August 2021, saw new stations opening around Thomson; now with the third, you can get from Woodlands South to Orchard in just 35 minutes, compared to 50 minutes via bus and MRT, previously.

The 11 TEL3 stations that opened on Nov 13 include four interchange stations connecting commuters to existing MRT lines.

And thrillingly enough, locations that weren't exactly far-flung, but that were a little inconvenient to get to – such as Great World City and Gardens by the Bay – have their very own MRT stations.

Here are some other locations that are easier than ever to get to, thanks to the new TEL3 line.

Singapore Botanic Gardens

Closest MRT Station: Napier

While the northern end of the Botanic Gardens has been long accessible via MRT, the southern end, which is nearer to Tanglin, is now just a stone's throw away from Napier MRT. (Swan Lake, the National Orchid Garden, the Gallop Extension, and the Singapore Botanic Gardens Bandstand are closer to this end of the park!)

And if you'd like to grab brunch before traipsing around the Botanic Gardens, Open Farm Community and Tiong Bahru Bakery – Safari are a seven-minute walk from the station.

Also nearby: Gleneagles Hospital, US Embassy, Australian High Commission

Tanglin Mall

Closest MRT Station: Orchard Boulevard

Speaking of Tanglin, you now no longer have to take a bus ride or a long, sweaty walk from Orchard to get to Tanglin Mall. Simply get off at Orchard Boulevard Station and you'll be there within minutes.

Also nearby: Camden Medical, Hotel Jen, Regent Singapore

Great World

Closest MRT Station: Great World

Great World: the mall that was so central, and yet, so ulu – until now. If you haven't been to Great World (formerly known as Great World City) in a few years, you'll be pleasantly surprised to see that it's gotten quite the atas glow-up.

Also nearby: Zion Riverside Food Centre, Valley Point Shopping Mall, cafes located in River Valley shophouses

Tan Boon Liat Building

Closest MRT Station: Havelock

If you've ever lugged an armful of homeware goods from the Tan Boon Liat building, to the bus stop, to the MRT, then you'll be relieved to know that the new Havelock MRT is just 550 metres away.

Also nearby: Giok Hong Tien Temple, Holiday Inn Atrium

Maxwell Food Centre

Closest MRT Station: Maxwell

As much as we love the famous food offerings at Maxwell Food Centre walking there from Tanjong Pagar or Chinatown can feel like a bit of an ordeal. But now with Maxwell MRT Station just across the street, we'll be making the lunchtime trek even on hot and balmy afternoons.

Also nearby: Marina One, OUE Downtown 2

Gardens by the Bay

Closest MRT station: Gardens by the Bay

Before last weekend, the worst part about going to Gardens by the Bay was having to walk all the way there from Marina Bay MRT or Marina Bay Sands.

Now, with the Gardens by the Bay MRT Station, you can go directly to the entrance, as well as to Marina Barrage, an 11-minute walk from the station.

Also nearby: Satay by the Bay

But that's not the last we'll be hearing about the Thomson-East Coast Line, which is due to be completed in 2025. Once the rest of the stations open, commuters will have easy access to eastside locations like Katong, Marine Parade and Siglap.

Until then, happy shopping, eating, and exploring along the TEL3!

For more information and recommendations, see LTA's TEL3 digital brochure here.

Visit the Thomson-East Coast Line page on LTA to learn more about the rest of the stations.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.