These tried-and-tested volumising shampoos are what straight, flat hair needs

Here’s the reason why straight hair tends to go flat, and flatter.
The sleekness of such a hair texture already pulls it downwards naturally. And precisely because of the lack of texture, oil tends to move around easily, adding weight to each strand.
By virtue of gravity, hair gets weighed down, and ends up looking flat and lifeless.
The easiest way to get around such a problem (without troubling yourself with 101 hair styling tools), is to switch up your everyday shampoo to one that has volumising properties.
These shampoos help to not only nourish hair for thicker and fuller hair, but also help with oil control. The two work hand-in-hand for the most effective volumising results ie, a natural lift in your hair.
Ahead, the best volumising shampoos we’ve tried and tested:
DRGL CLEANSER HAIR ANTI-HAIRLOSS, FROM $68
It took about three washes before results started showing.
Hair feels stronger and doesn’t get oily as quickly, even on long, hot work days. You’ll step out of the shower with a refreshed hair and scalp, and wake up the next morning with soft, lifted hair.
PHS HAIRSCIENCE ADV NUTRITION SHAMPOO, $48
It’s not meant for oily scalps nor does it claim to have any volumising effect per se, but what’s great about this shampoo is how it truly deep cleanses your scalp and hair, while nourishing it.
Results showed after five washes: less hair fall, thicker hair, and an overall less greasy scalp. The shampoo leaves a cooling sensation on the scalp, too.
AMOS PROFESSIONAL THE GREEN TEA ENHANCING SHAMPOO (OILY SCALP TYPE), $50
Use this shampoo on days where your hair and/or scalp feels greasier than usual. The potent green tea extract takes away every shred of grease, from root to tip.
Hair and scalp instantly feel squeaky clean, and a minty fresh sensation lingers on the scalp. As your hair dries, you’ll find that it feels lighter and poofier.
PERCY & REED BOUNTIFULLY BOUNCY VOLUMISING SHAMPOO, $32
The effects of this shampoo will be especially obvious on people with fine, straight hair. Infused with blackcurrant extract, the shampoo cleanses hair of dirt and grease, so it feels bouncy and voluminous.
BRIOGEO BLOSSOM & BLOOM GINSENG + BIOTIN VOLUMISING SHAMPOO, $35
Hair feels stronger and fuller after five washes, thanks to follicle-stimulating ginseng, biotin and vitamin B5.
There was less hair fall with every wash, and hair felt light and bouncy when dry. Curls from leave-in braids also stayed on longer throughout the day, too.
This article was first published in Her World Online .