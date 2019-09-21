These tried-and-tested volumising shampoos are what straight, flat hair needs

PHOTO: Unsplash
Chelsea Tang
Her World Online

Here’s the reason why straight hair tends to go flat, and flatter.

The sleekness of such a hair texture already pulls it downwards naturally. And precisely because of the lack of texture, oil tends to move around easily, adding weight to each strand.

By virtue of gravity, hair gets weighed down, and ends up looking flat and lifeless. 

The easiest way to get around such a problem (without troubling yourself with 101 hair styling tools), is to switch up your everyday shampoo to one that has volumising properties.

These shampoos help to not only nourish hair for thicker and fuller hair, but also help with oil control. The two work hand-in-hand for the most effective volumising results ie, a natural lift in your hair. 

Ahead, the best volumising shampoos we’ve tried and tested:

DRGL CLEANSER HAIR ANTI-HAIRLOSS, FROM $68

It took about three washes before results started showing.

Hair feels stronger and doesn’t get oily as quickly, even on long, hot work days. You’ll step out of the shower with a refreshed hair and scalp, and wake up the next morning with soft, lifted hair.

PHS HAIRSCIENCE ADV NUTRITION SHAMPOO, $48

It’s not meant for oily scalps nor does it claim to have any volumising effect per se, but what’s great about this shampoo is how it truly deep cleanses your scalp and hair, while nourishing it.

Results showed after five washes: less hair fall, thicker hair, and an overall less greasy scalp. The shampoo leaves a cooling sensation on the scalp, too.

AMOS PROFESSIONAL THE GREEN TEA ENHANCING SHAMPOO (OILY SCALP TYPE), $50

Use this shampoo on days where your hair and/or scalp feels greasier than usual. The potent green tea extract takes away every shred of grease, from root to tip.

Hair and scalp instantly feel squeaky clean, and a minty fresh sensation lingers on the scalp. As your hair dries, you’ll find that it feels lighter and poofier.

PERCY & REED BOUNTIFULLY BOUNCY VOLUMISING SHAMPOO, $32

The effects of this shampoo will be especially obvious on people with fine, straight hair. Infused with blackcurrant extract, the shampoo cleanses hair of dirt and grease, so it feels bouncy and voluminous.

BRIOGEO BLOSSOM & BLOOM GINSENG + BIOTIN VOLUMISING SHAMPOO, $35

Hair feels stronger and fuller after five washes, thanks to follicle-stimulating ginseng, biotin and vitamin B5.

There was less hair fall with every wash, and hair felt light and bouncy when dry. Curls from leave-in braids also stayed on longer throughout the day, too.

This article was first published in Her World Online .

More about
Lifestyle Beauty beauty tips Hair

TRENDING

I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Haze in S&#039;pore: Air quality inches towards unhealthy levels again, on second day of F1 weekend
Haze in S'pore: Air quality inches towards unhealthy levels again, on second day of F1 weekend
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
Supper spots in central Singapore that are not atas, open till 3am, and cost under $12
Supper spots in central Singapore that are not atas, open till 3am, and cost under $12

LIFESTYLE

Free I&#039;m Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares &amp; other deals this week
Free I'm Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares & other deals this week
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?

Home Works

House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-wei
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues

SERVICES