These tried-and-tested volumising shampoos are what straight, flat hair needs

Here’s the reason why straight hair tends to go flat, and flatter.

The sleekness of such a hair texture already pulls it downwards naturally. And precisely because of the lack of texture, oil tends to move around easily, adding weight to each strand.

By virtue of gravity, hair gets weighed down, and ends up looking flat and lifeless.

The easiest way to get around such a problem (without troubling yourself with 101 hair styling tools), is to switch up your everyday shampoo to one that has volumising properties.

These shampoos help to not only nourish hair for thicker and fuller hair, but also help with oil control. The two work hand-in-hand for the most effective volumising results ie, a natural lift in your hair.

Ahead, the best volumising shampoos we’ve tried and tested:

DRGL CLEANSER HAIR ANTI-HAIRLOSS, FROM $68