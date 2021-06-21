These well-loved beauty brands are back in Singapore

Ever fallen in love with a beauty brand, only to have it cruelly disappear from your sight? The only option then is to stock up on your faves overseas or hunt them down on beauty websites and hope they ship to Singapore.

Pola

PHOTO: Pola

From: Japan

Last in Singapore: 2015

Known for: Its skin research, gleaned from over 19 million real-skin samples, which allow the brand to create ground-breaking products like the B.A (Bio-Active) range that focuses on genetics to transform ageing cells to ageless cells, for younger-looking and firmer skin.

What's new now:

Pola’s Wrinkle Shot Serum, launched in 2017, is the first quasi-drug clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Another recent launch, the Wrinkle Shot Geo Serum, increases skin resilience to future-proof it against wrinkles. Pola’s iconic B.A and the White Shot ranges have also been renewed.

Must-tries:

B.A Wash, $148 The cleanser removes the usual dirt and impurities, and also has added anti-ageing benefits to keep skin soft and smooth.

B.A Eye Zone Cream, $268 The high-tech cream targets the deepest layer of skin, the subcutaneous tissues – often only possible via aesthetics surgery – to lift and firm an ageing eye area to help it look younger.

Wrinkle Shot N, $205 Its updated formula targets wrinkle formation, addressing both fine and deep lines, and entrenched wrinkles, for a smooth and youthful complexion.

Available at:

Takashimaya D.S.

2. Ole Henriksen

PHOTO: Ole Henrikson

From: The US, created by Danish celeb facialist Ole Henriksen

Last in Singapore: 2005

Known for:

Inspired by Henriksen’s Danish roots, the brand’s philosophy is about self-love, positivity and hygge – the Danish concept of warmth, comfort, togetherness and well-being. It uses a holistic approach to help skin become healthy and glowing. Each skincare product is formulated with clean and naturally derived ingredients to deliver results, while giving the user a sensorial experience.

What's new now:

The brand was rebranded in 2017 – this included redesigning its product packaging and repositioning its collection.

Must-tries:

Banana Bright Eye Creme, $59 The number one eye cream in Sephora in North America, it brightens the eye area while targeting fine lines and wrinkles with its blend of vitamin C and collagen.

Glow20H Dark Spot Toner, $44 Supercharged with a high concentration of AHAs (glycolic and lactic acids), it promises to reduce the appearance of dark spots in just seven days.

Cold Plunge Pore Mask, $56 Inspired by the “cold plunge” that is part of the Scandinavian sauna cycle, this cool mask helps to detoxify skin, control excess sebum production and refine pore size for a smooth and fresh complexion.

Available at:

Sephora stores and Sephora.sg

3. Nuxe

PHOTO: Nuxe

From:France

Last in Singapore: 2017

Known for:

It’s one of the leading pharmacy brands in France, offering a wide range of skin and body products that rely on the powers of plant extracts and natural botanicals.

What's new now:

The Creme Fraiche range, which combines vegetal milks and algae extract to hydrate skin and protect it against pollution, as well as the Huile Prodigieuse Florale Oil. The latter is a new take on the iconic Huile Prodigieuse Oil, and comes in a delicate, floral scent.

Must-tries:

Creme Fraiche 48 Hr Moisturising Cream, $48.90 Infused with botanical milk and a high-tech algae extract, it not only hydrates skin for up to 48 hours, but also shields it from environmental damage. Mix with a drop of the cult Huile Prodigieuse Oil for extra hydration.

Merveillance Expert Eye Contour Lift, $61.90 An eye cream that lifts and firms while reducing the look of wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness for a bright and youthful-looking eye area. Stash this in the fridge for an instant decongestant effect on your skin.

Huile Prodigieuse Florale Oil, from $37.90 The multi-purpose dry oil, now in a new scent, has seven 100 per cent botanical oils to hydrate and protect skin against free radicals, and can be used on the face, body and hair. It’s said to help reduce stretch marks by 30 per cent, and repair hair fibres by 87 per cent.

Available at:

Betime.com.sg

This article was first published in Her World Online.