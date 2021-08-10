They put Singapore on the world map despite the pandemic: A promising young footballer, designer, and a business-savvy trio

(From left) Designer Alexandra Beggs; entrepreneurs Mohamed Afiq (top), Ng Jun Kai (centre), and Nathaniel Yim (bottom); and footballer Yasmin Namira are doing Singapore proud with their international achievements.
We're kick-starting Part 3 of our round-up of awesome Singaporeans (don't forget to check out Part 1 and Part 2) with a very promising young footballer. Meet our very own Yasmin Namira, who's heading to the United States on a 4-year football scholarship scheme.
The 19-year-old has scored this prestigious offer from Iowa's Graceland University, and will be playing for the university's team, the Graceland Yellowjackets.
And it's not only Yasmin who's making us proud and putting our Little Red Dot on the world map. There are also other Singaporeans who have managed to make their mark in the global scene: One heads a design studio with international clients, and a business-savvy trio leads a startup that ships to the whole of Southeast Asia.
Yasmin Namira
Who dat: Therecent nursing graduate from Nanyang Polytechnic has been accepted by Graceland University, United States, on a 4-year Football Scholarship Scheme.
What's really sibei impressive: the 19-year-old has been playing football for only three years. Formerly a floorball player, she tried out for the national football team but did not make the cut - that didn't dampen her new-found enthusiasm for football; instead, she joined Nanyang Polytechnic's football team.
Since then, she's blossomed into more than a fine football player. Her efforts paid off when she sent in showcase videos of her games along with her entry applications and, just like that, she'll be packing her bags soon to head over to Graceland University.
She currently resides in: Singapore
Waseh ups: Her pursuit of excellence is evident on and off the field. She's pursuing a double degree in criminal justice and psychology, while playing the role of a combative midfielder or a centre-back for her teams. In layman terms, she can quickly switch from offence to defence and vice-versa.
Alexandra Beggs
Who dat: It would be a massive understatement to say that this 33-year-old has an uncanny eye for aesthetic designs - she is, after all, the founder of A Common Thread, a design studio design studio with a global clientele that specialises in beautifying brands and interiors.
She currently resides in: Singapore
Waseh ups: She's worked in London, Australia, America, and, now, Asia, and even ventured into the merchandise space, creating a lifestyle goods line, A.C.T. Essentials, offering a range of chic AF products including spoon rests, incense holders and trays, all made of marble.
Ng Jun Kai, Mohamed Afiq and Nathaniel Lim
Who dem: They are local entrepreneurs who founded Janio, an integrated logistics solutions provider based in Singapore. Essentially, the start-up provides cross-border shipping, last-mile delivery and tracking services in the entire South-east Asia region.
They currently reside in: Singapore
Waseh ups: In the span of three years, the trio has made so much progress investors have put more than $20 million in Janio. Plus, the team now manages more than 200 employees across five countries. And they were even featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia 2021 List!
