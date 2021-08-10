They put Singapore on the world map despite the pandemic: A promising young footballer, designer, and a business-savvy trio

(From left) Designer Alexandra Beggs; entrepreneurs Mohamed Afiq (top), Ng Jun Kai (centre), and Nathaniel Yim (bottom); and footballer Yasmin Namira are doing Singapore proud with their international achievements.

We're kick-starting Part 3 of our round-up of awesome Singaporeans (don't forget to check out Part 1 and Part 2) with a very promising young footballer. Meet our very own Yasmin Namira, who's heading to the United States on a 4-year football scholarship scheme.

The 19-year-old has scored this prestigious offer from Iowa's Graceland University, and will be playing for the university's team, the Graceland Yellowjackets.

And it's not only Yasmin who's making us proud and putting our Little Red Dot on the world map. There are also other Singaporeans who have managed to make their mark in the global scene: One heads a design studio with international clients, and a business-savvy trio leads a startup that ships to the whole of Southeast Asia.

Yasmin Namira

Who dat: Therecent nursing graduate from Nanyang Polytechnic has been accepted by Graceland University, United States, on a 4-year Football Scholarship Scheme.

What's really sibei impressive: the 19-year-old has been playing football for only three years. Formerly a floorball player, she tried out for the national football team but did not make the cut - that didn't dampen her new-found enthusiasm for football; instead, she joined Nanyang Polytechnic's football team.

Since then, she's blossomed into more than a fine football player. Her efforts paid off when she sent in showcase videos of her games along with her entry applications and, just like that, she'll be packing her bags soon to head over to Graceland University.

She currently resides in: Singapore

Waseh ups: Her pursuit of excellence is evident on and off the field. She's pursuing a double degree in criminal justice and psychology, while playing the role of a combative midfielder or a centre-back for her teams. In layman terms, she can quickly switch from offence to defence and vice-versa.