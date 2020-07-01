Things to avoid for a healthier steamboat

PHOTO: Pixabay
Deborah Lin
Shape

No matter your favourite steamboat stop, it is likely that you are committing at least one of these seven food crimes at your meal.

We asked Ms Jaclyn Reutens, clinical dietitian at Aptima Nutrition and Sports Consultants, for tips on keeping the hotpot experience healthy.

DON'T DIP INTO MUCH SOYA OR CHILLI SAUCE

Just one tablespoon could up your sodium intake by about 1,000mg and 500mg respectively, so think before you dip. Most foods are already naturally salty - if the meat tastes bland, it could just be over-boiled.

AVOID GOING FOR THE BALLS

We are talking meatballs and processed foods like sausages, crabsticks and fishcakes.

Go for fresh meat and produce in your steamboat instead as they contain less fat and sodium.

According Ms Reutens, the best meats are thinly sliced lean pork, striploin, skinless chicken breast and fish fillets.

Besides offering little in terms of nutrition, processed foods are also high in nitrites.

Excessive levels of these compounds in the body may result in methaemoglobinaemia, a blood disorder that occurs when haemoglobin is unable to effectively release oxygen to body tissues, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

DON'T ADD PRAWN HEADS TO THE BROTH

While these juicy bits impart sweetness to the soup, they also add cholesterol.

Ms Reutens advises consuming just the body and tail as these parts contain protein and iron.

AVOID SLURPING VERY HOT SOUP

Besides scalding your tongue, having food while it is steaming hot could also harm your health down the road.

A 2010 study published in the International Journal of Cancer showed that there was an increased risk of oesophageal cancer associated with higher-temperature beverage consumption.

DON'T GOBBLE EVERYTHING REALLY QUICKLY

Give your brain some time to receive signals from your tummy - you could be full but eating out of greed.

It is not uncommon to eat the equivalent of three meals in one steamboat sitting, so take it slow and let the conversation flow.

AVOID DRINKING TOO MUCH SOUP - OR SCUM

If you think that leaving the soup to boil continuously is just like healthy double-boiled soup, you are wrong.

Double-boiled soup actually refers to the use of two bowls, where ingredients are put in a deep porcelain bowl then placed in another pot of boiling water.

Continuously boiling your steamboat soup also increases its nitrite content.

As for soup scum - scoop it up and throw it away. According to Ms Reutens, this unsavoury frothing is made up of fat and coagulated protein, so always skim this off.

DON'T JUST CONCENTRATE ON GETTING YOUR MONEY'S WORTH

By skipping the cheaper ingredients like vegetables, rice and noodles, as well as overloading on meat and seafood, you might feel like you have got a good deal at the steamboat buffet.

But you probably chalked up way more calories than if you had gone for a more balanced selection.

Also, if you suffer from hypertension and kidney problems, avoid steamboat as it contains high amounts of sodium that will overload kidneys, causing excessive water retention and swollen extremities, said Ms Reutens.

Diabetics and those with high cholesterol levels should also watch their saturated fat intake, especially when it comes to eating a lot of seafood.

This article was first published in Shape.

More about
Lifestyle Food and Drinks Steamboat & Hotpot

TRENDING

Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it&#039;s as painful as childbirth
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Man allegedly dislocates woman&#039;s jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
Man allegedly dislocates woman's jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
Ian Fang stripped and groped by &#039;tai-tais&#039; for new drama
Ian Fang stripped and groped by 'tai-tais' for new drama
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after

SERVICES