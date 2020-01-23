Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

The weekend is finally here again!

But wait, this isn't just any ordinary weekend — it's the long-awaited Chinese New Year (CNY) long weekend!

For some, that means lots of eating and visitations, while for others not joining in the festive celebrations, it might mean a having a lot of free time on their hands.

If you're looking for ways to spend the time, why not check out our CNY weekend planner and see what's happening around the island this festive period?

RIVER HONGBAO

Hailed as one of the most anticipated Lunar New Year events of the year, River Hongbao kicks off on Thursday (Jan 23), transforming The Float @ Marina Bay into a virtual playground all the way till Monday (Jan 27).

In #HuntYourZodiac, an augmented reality game, visitors can use their mobile devices to "catch" virtual Chinese zodiac animals at the event grounds. Participants are then able to view predictions of their fortune, as well as snag a chance to win cash prizes or gift vouchers!

And that's not all! The event's own God of Fortune — POSB's mascot Smiley the squirrel will also be giving out digital ang baos daily on the first five days of the festival via the DBS PayLah! app.

Event-goers can expect specially-choreographed fireworks on all 10 nights, handmade lanterns, and interactive installations such as a revolving fishbowl lantern, which releases bubbles at periodic intervals.

For more information, visit http://riverhongbao.sg/

When: Jan 23 to Feb 1, 2pm to 11pm (hours extended till 1am on Jan 24)

Where: The Float @ Marina Bay, 20 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039805

THE STORY OF NIAN

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

As part of Gardens by the Bay's Chinese New Year programme Spring Surprise, visitors are invited to explore the origins of Chinese New Year traditions in The Story of Nian.

Produced by Dick Lee Asia, audiences are treated to a vivid retelling of a Chinese folklore surrounding a mythical creature Nian, through puppetry, music and drama.

Besides the shadow puppet performance, there will be cultural performances such as a traditional lion dance and music performances by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra, Ding Yi Music Company, Drum Feng, Dicapella and other musical groups.

The “Golden Pyro Dragon Dance”, which incorporates cold pyrotechnics into a dragon dance for the first time in Singapore, is one of the highlights of this year's programme. The performance was awarded the “First Pyrotechnic Dragon Dance” in the Singapore Book of Records.

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Chinese New Year 2020 ticketing promotion:

Singapore residents who purchase one full-priced adult admission ticket to the conservatories will receive one complimentary senior admission ticket from Jan 25 to 9 Feb (Terms and conditions apply.)

When: Jan 27 to Feb 9, various timings

Where: Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

MAKAN BY THE BAY

Boasting Singapore's largest halal food and shopping fair, the festival features over 40 food stalls selling lobster rolls, boba ice cream, salted egg yolk wings and many more!

As one of the first Muslim-friendly festivals this Chinese New Year season, visitors can look forward to a great line-up of performances by popular regional artists such as Malaysian stars Awie and K-Clique, and entertainment activities like game booths and free movie screenings.

When: Jan 24 to 26, 2pm to 10pm

Where: Bayfront Avenue Event Space, 12A Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018970

ISTANA OPEN HOUSE

In celebration of Chinese New Year, the Istana will open its doors to the public this weekend!

It will feature for the first time the I'mable Gift Market, which will promote artworks and artisanal products crafted by talented persons with disabilities. Expect an array of products such as homeware, jewellery and paintings.

In line with the Year of the Rat, there will also be a booth hosted by the Wildlife Reserves of Singapore, spreading awareness about rats and their rodent relatives. Without a doubt, there will be lion dance and Chinese dance performances.

Here are four other dates that The Istana will be open this year:

Labour Day (May 1)

Hari Raya Puasa (May 24)

Two weeks before National Day (July 26)

Deepavali (Nov 14)

While entry is free for Singaporeans and Singapore Permanent Residents, there is a $2 fee for all other visitors.

When: Jan 26, 8.30am to 6pm

Where: The Istana, 35 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238823

UNCLE RINGO CARNIVAL @ PLAZA SINGAPURA

Shoppers can catch the Uncle Ringo Carnival at the popular shopping mall for a limited time during the CNY weekend. From bumper cars to bouncy castles, one can never be too old to have a day of fun!

From now till Feb 2, you can redeem $5 Uncle Ringo credits with a minimum spending of $50 in a single receipt at the mall. However, note that game credits can only be used at the carnival until Feb 2 at Plaza Singapura, with certain terms and conditions:

One redemption per shopper per day, while stocks last.

Limited to first 3,000 customers.

During the CNY period, certain food stalls will also be open, such as Hai Di Lao, Five Guys and Tim Ho Wan. Check out the website for more details on the timings.

When: Jan 24 to Feb 2, 10am to 10pm

When: Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839 (Level 1, Outdoor Front Plaza)

trining@asiaone.com