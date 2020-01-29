Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee

Ipoh is a foodie heaven with a melange of mouth-watering dishes, such as its signature Ipoh hor fun, beansprout chicken, and white coffee, which can keep you munching all day.

True story — our lifestyle editor confessed she squeezed in about six meals a day during her short 3D2N holiday in the Malaysian city.

But food shouldn't be the only draw to Ipoh as it is a hotchpotch of old-school architecture, new hip cafes, and picturesque sceneries.

If you're planning a trip to Ipoh, here's what you can do besides eating all day.

KONG HENG SQUARE ARTISAN MARKET

Kong Heng Square, located in Ipoh Old Town, has been converted into an artisan market featuring the works of local artists and craft makers.

Here's where you can bring home souvenirs and knick-knacks, and if you're all about filling up your 'gram with aesthetic shots, there's no lack of IG-worthy spots in Kong Heng Square.

Where: 30000 Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia

MURAL ART'S LANE

George Town in Penang is known for its interactive street art that commands a queue and you'll have to wait in line to get a shot.

Ipoh has its share of street art, too, that's no less impressive than the ones at George Town, sans the queues. The street art ranges from poignant to cheeky murals depicting the everyday lives of the people living in Ipoh.

The street art can be seen in both the Old Town and New Town. While the ones in the former are littered all around, the ones in the latter are on an entire laneway dedicated to street artists to showcase their works along Mural Art's Lane.

QING XIN LING LEISURE AND CULTURAL VILLAGE

If you're looking for some zen and serenity, Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village provides a good respite from city life.

Just a 20-minute drive from Ipoh town, it offers a welcoming view of the natural limestone formations and lake.

You can rent a bicycle to explore the various attractions or clock in your daily steps by taking a leisurely stroll. Don't miss the nostalgic walk down memory lane with the old street stalls lining the stone slope.

Where: 22A, Persiaran Pinggir Rapat 5a, Taman Saikat, 31350 Ipoh, Negeri Perak, Malaysia

MIRROR LAKE

Mirror Lake is an elusive spot in Ipoh, which requires a little more navigation to get to it, but it'll be worth the time and effort.

It is essentially a quarry that is still active in mining, and you'll have to pass the quarry office to get to the entrance.

Once you enter the mouth of the tunnel, you'll be met with a clear lake that's so still it reflects the surrounding karsts.

Where: 31350 Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia

PLATFORM 9 1/2 CAFE

Rejoice, Potterheads! You don't have to travel all the way to London to visit Platform 9 1/2 and Diagon Alley when the Concubine Lane in Ipoh has a Harry Potter-themed cafe.

The decor of the cafe resembles Ollivanders Wand Shop, filled with memorabilia from the fantasy novel. If you're dying to find out how butterbeer tastes like, the cafe sells a non-alcoholic version for RM18 (S$5.90) .

Add some snow filters to your pictures, play dress-up in your favourite Hogwarts house uniform, and you'll have your Instagram followers believe you're in London.

Where: 22, Lorong Panglima, Concubine Ln, 30000 Ipoh, Negeri Perak, Malaysia

CRYSTAL GARDEN

Newly opened, the Crystal Garden is an ice- and snow-themed bar that's designed to look like an igloo.

The white interior is illuminated with relaxing blue lights and see-through bricks to mimic the cold arctic. There's a 'live' DJ stage where guests can groove to tunes while chilling out.

Where: 33, Jalan Hussein, Taman Jubilee, 30250 Ipoh, Negeri Perak, Malaysia

DAY TRIPS OUT OF IPOH

Here are two bonus attractions to head to when you're in Ipoh.

Situated up in a hill, Gaharu Tea Valley is an hour's drive away from the city, where you'll enjoy sweeping views of the valley with over 20,000 Agarwood trees while sipping a soothing cup of tea.

Where: 31600 Gopeng, Negeri Perak, Malaysia

Kellie's Castle — a 35-minute drive away from Ipoh — is an unfinished castle built by Scottish planter William Kellie-Smith for his wife and children. Construction came to a halt when he died of pneumonia, and his wife was too devastated that she moved back to Scotland.

Until today, the facade of the castle still stands and the grounds can be explored.

Where: 31000 Batu Gajah, Perak, Malaysia

